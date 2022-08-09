ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance

By Leon Purvis, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Greenfield School Committee approved a motion that expresses full support for the implementation of the Yondr cell phone pouch program for both the middle school and the high school. Once the motion was seconded, a lengthy discussion ensued between school Superintendent Christine DeBarge...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield. In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”. On Wednesday, the first of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Updated: 5 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. in Springfield, a quilt festival is being hosted at MassMutual Center!. The event features entries to this year’s Quiltfest National Quilt Competition, along with an array of special exhibits and the merchant’s mall which sells items such as textiles and fabrics.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley

Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislature into law. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed the legislation that would make legalize sports betting in the Bay State.
HADLEY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

City of Chicopee looking to turn old public library into a business hub

CHICOPEE, Mass.- The City of Chicopee is hoping that transforming the old public library into a business incubator will encourage more activity in the downtown area. The city’s former library has been dormant for the last 16 years. Its size and outdated components have made finding a use for the building difficult.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Businesses getting ready for Massachusetts tax-free weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the weekend many in the state have been waiting for. There will be tax-free shopping Saturday and Sunday and many local businesses are preparing for a rush of customers to take advantage of the savings. No sales tax will be charged on most items...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local legislators discuss what’s to come after sports betting legalization

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones. Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event celebrates...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Costly share bike vandalism in Holyoke under investigation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A costly vandalism is under investigation in Holyoke. Police are now asking for the public’s help after several rideshare bikes were found damaged. ValleyBike Share bikes are another means of transportation for Holyoke residents. City officials said they aren’t being returned to their charging stations, or...
HOLYOKE, MA

