Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance

Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Greenfield School Committee approved a motion that expresses full support for the implementation of the Yondr cell phone pouch program for both the middle school and the high school. Once the motion was seconded, a lengthy discussion ensued between school Superintendent Christine DeBarge...
UMass Amherst implements new pedestrian safety measures on Massachusetts Ave.
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Construction is underway at UMass Amherst in the area where one student was hit and killed by a car in February and another student injured in March. A part of Sunset Avenue has been closed off to traffic due to construction for pedestrian safety improvements. The...
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools. So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.
Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield. In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”. On Wednesday, the first of...
West Springfield begins demolition of Philip G. Coburn Elementary School
As the 3,500-pound claw ripped into the side of the old Philip G. Coburn Elementary School building this morning, about a dozen of teachers, students and parents gathered to watch. “‘My kids came here and were at the groundbreaking. They are super excited. My 2-year-old and I ride our bikes...
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees
'Stuff the Bus' donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
Mass. Gaming Commission meets to discuss next steps for sports betting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Work began Thursday to put regulations in place for legalized sports betting in the Bay State, one day after Governor Charlie Baker signed it into law. The big question now is when can people start placing bets on their sports teams in Massachusetts. “Our work with...
Town by Town: August 11
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. in Springfield, a quilt festival is being hosted at MassMutual Center!. The event features entries to this year’s Quiltfest National Quilt Competition, along with an array of special exhibits and the merchant’s mall which sells items such as textiles and fabrics.
City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months. Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned. The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water...
Big E officials looking to fill hundreds of positions for 2022 fair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The official start of The Big E is just 38 days away. The multistate fair kicks off on September 16, but preparations are already underway, which includes filling jobs. On Tuesday, the Eastern States Exposition held its 2022 Big E job fair to staff the 17-day...
Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley
Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislature into law.
City of Chicopee looking to turn old public library into a business hub
CHICOPEE, Mass.- The City of Chicopee is hoping that transforming the old public library into a business incubator will encourage more activity in the downtown area. The city’s former library has been dormant for the last 16 years. Its size and outdated components have made finding a use for the building difficult.
Businesses getting ready for Massachusetts tax-free weekend
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the weekend many in the state have been waiting for. There will be tax-free shopping Saturday and Sunday and many local businesses are preparing for a rush of customers to take advantage of the savings. No sales tax will be charged on most items...
Local legislators discuss what’s to come after sports betting legalization
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees. The event celebrates...
Springfield seeks proposals for development of North End parcel
The City of Springfield is looking for proposals for development of a North End parcel off Main Street.
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019.
West Springfield Police promoting safety through free ice cream for kids
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An effort is underway to promote safety within the community while supporting a local ice cream shop. The West Springfield Police Department is giving out tickets to kids, but not the kind you think. West Springfield Police Officer Erika Ireland came up with the idea.
Southwick commissioner ‘disgusted’ after Select Board votes a 2nd time to remove her
SOUTHWICK — Former Conservation Commission member Maryssa Cook-Obregon said she is “disgusted” at being removed from the commission by the Select Board for the second time in under a year. Cook-Obregon said she felt utterly “dismayed” when the Select Board was going through the list of reappointments...
Costly share bike vandalism in Holyoke under investigation
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A costly vandalism is under investigation in Holyoke. Police are now asking for the public’s help after several rideshare bikes were found damaged. ValleyBike Share bikes are another means of transportation for Holyoke residents. City officials said they aren’t being returned to their charging stations, or...
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
