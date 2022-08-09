ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Man arrested after one found dead in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Police have one person in custody after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday. According to a release, officers were called to the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture on 15th Street Drive Northeast on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in reference to a medical emergency.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Concord, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#The Charlotte Observer#Concord Police
fox46.com

Identities released in fatal head-on crash in NW Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal head-on crash Wednesday in northwest Charlotte. The deadly accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
FOX8 News

Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Winston-Salem at intersection of Peters Creek Parkway, Ethel Drive, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy