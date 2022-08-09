Read full article on original website
fox46.com
Police ask for more witnesses to come forward in fatal shooting, crash in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police and Lowell Police are asking for additional witnesses to come forward in a fatal shooting and crash from last week. The incident happened at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive. As police arrived at...
Man arrested after one found dead in Hickory shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Police have one person in custody after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday. According to a release, officers were called to the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture on 15th Street Drive Northeast on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in reference to a medical emergency.
CMPD: 3 teens accused of robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing car, leading police on chase
CHARLOTTE — Three teens have been arrested after stealing a car and leading police on chase through multiple counties Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said the teens initially robbed a person at gunpoint around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard. After, they stole the victim’s car and drove away.
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
Juvenile killed in shooting at west Charlotte townhomes, police say
CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation into the deadly shooting of a juvenile is underway Thursday afternoon in west Charlotte, police said. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard at the Birch Townhomes complex near West Charlotte High School where a person was allegedly shot.
Two arrested for threatening Rock Hill man, forcing him to drive to bank for cash
The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.
Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of Vance High School grad
CHARLOTTE — Delvin Teah’s family has gotten a slight bit of closure, as one of the men accused of killing Teah pleaded guilty to his murder. Malus Bey, 22, pled guilty to second-degree murder, among other charges, Thursday morning inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. In July 2020, Teah...
No death penalty in case of wife accused of shooting, killing Seagrove firefighter
SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her husband, a firefighter in the Seagrove community, will not face the death penalty. Heather Auman is accused of shooting MJ Auman at the end of June. Deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound and Auman was taken […]
Winston-Salem police investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at area hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane […]
Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.
fox46.com
Identities released in fatal head-on crash in NW Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal head-on crash Wednesday in northwest Charlotte. The deadly accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here...
Man killed during gunfire exchange with Locust police was traumatized, brother says
LOCUST, N.C. — The brother of a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Locust police in May said the deadly encounter all started with a noise complaint months before. Jerome Gales said his brother, Michael Angelo Gales, 37, was shot with a stun gun, dragged...
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Shocking video shows a man dressed as an Amazon delivery driver as...
Man beaten, charged with attempted murder after fight with ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, South Carolina police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of forcing his way into a Rock Hill apartment with several guns to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street […]
Rock Hill Police: Man disarmed, beaten with his own rifle in fight with ex-girlfriend’s lover
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill say a suspect accused of attempted murder ended up in the hospital when another man disarmed him and beat him with his own rifle. Now, both men are facing criminal charges for the fight. The Rock Hill Police Department says Joshua...
Family of NC man fatally shot by police announce wrongful death lawsuit against ex-officer, police department
The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
Waughtown Street near Reynolds Park and Sprague Street closed in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has led to a closed intersection in a busy area of Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, all lanes in all directions of Waughtown Street are closed near Reynolds Park and Sprague Streets. Officials say that the roads are expected to be closed for around five hours. A vehicle […]
Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Winston-Salem at intersection of Peters Creek Parkway, Ethel Drive, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and […]
Suspect in Cherokee Co. murder arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of killing a Cherokee County man last month has been arrested in West Virginia.
WFAE
