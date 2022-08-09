Read full article on original website
Community Calendar: Waino Pioneer Chapel rummage sale, Gordon Fire Tower open climbing day and more
Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers’ Market runs 9 a.m. to noon on Marina Drive near the S.S. Meteor. Brule: The Waino Pioneer Chapel is sponsoring a large rummage sale at the Brule Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted on Aug. 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please, no clothing or electronics. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the preservation of the historic chapel located 6 miles north of Brule on Tuura Road.
Groovy!
Ken and Becky Kurtz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in Superior. Friends and family are invited to attend the party on September 3 at 5 pm. It will be held at The Board Room, 617 Tower Avenue, hosted by the couple’s children, Dennis (Ashlee) Kurtz and Jenika Kurtz.
Murals bloom in downtown Superior
SUPERIOR — Two seasoned sidewalk artists dove into action Monday, Aug. 8, creating paintings with an environmental message in downtown Superior. A sun took shape under the brush of Anndrea Ploeger, whose mural is located on the 1400 block of Tower Avenue near the bus stop. A block away, flowers bloomed in Chelsea Branley’s piece on the corner of Belknap Street and Ogden Avenue.
School supplies sought to Stuff the Bus
SUPERIOR — The Head of the Lakes United Way is seeking community help to Stuff the Bus with school supplies for students in the Superior School District. “Education is one of our three impact focus areas at Head of the Lakes United Way. Stuff the Bus helps students every year in our local communities by providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” said organization President Matt Hunter in a news release.
Duluth Superior Pride announces 2022 schedule
DULUTH — June is Pride month in the United States, but the party's just getting started in the Twin Ports. Duluth Superior Pride has announced the schedule for its 36th year of celebration, with festivities centered on Labor Day weekend but spanning a full week: from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. The festival is expanding from last year, when the event returned from COVID-19 cancellation but still faced limitations.
Community picnic remembers those who died by addiction, suicide
SUPERIOR — The second annual Loved Never Forgotten picnic, which honors those who have died by addiction or suicide, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Kelly Park, 711 Grand Ave. Everyone is invited. The free event will include a live band, a food truck and a time to read the names of those who have died.
Minnesota, Wisconsin officials seek federal funds to replace Blatnik Bridge
SUPERIOR — Minnesota and Wisconsin governors are teaming up to seek funding for the Blatnik Bridge replacement project. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the joint effort by the states' departments of transportation to seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior.
Library Happenings: Adventure awaits at all Superior Library locations
SUPERIOR — Superior Public Library is hiring. We’re looking for two part-time library technicians to help patrons locate and check-out materials, place holds, use the computers and more. Superior Public Library is a great place to work, and we’d love to have you on our team. Applications are due Aug. 14. Apply online at the city of Superior website.
Gender identity lesson prompts concern, review in Superior
SUPERIOR — It was standing room only at the Superior School Board meeting Monday, Aug. 8. Nearly 40 people commented on a new agenda item regarding the gender identity unit taught to fifth graders as part of their human growth and development curriculum. Many spoke in support of keeping the unit as is. Others voiced concerns about whether it was age-appropriate for fifth grade students.
Superior School District files suit against construction company
SUPERIOR — The Superior School District filed a civil suit in Douglas County Court Monday, Aug. 8 against the contractor that oversaw construction of the new Cooper Elementary School. The district is seeking $247,534 in damages from Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson Construction Company and subcontractor Prostar Surfaces Inc. of Milwaukee for...
Listen: How a Superior woman almost built a Frank Lloyd Wright house
Edith Carlson was a librarian who had a two-year campaign to build a Frank Lloyd Wright house in Superior. Had it succeeded, the design that Wright dubbed “Below Zero” would have been nestled in Superior’s Central Park neighborhood, near Lenroot’s Funeral Home and across from Gouge Park. The connection between the world famous architect and Carlson has captured the imagination of writers on two continents.
Coast Guard seeks information on lighthouse vandalism
SUPERIOR — The Wisconsin Point lighthouse was vandalized and its light extinguished Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The vandalism not only damaged a landmark, but also put mariners, who depend on the lighthouse for safe navigation, in danger. The privately-owned 70-foot-tall structure houses the Superior entry’s south light.
Douglas County Past: Lightning strike kills cow; Superior couple arrested for counterfieting
Final plans have been made for the Fun Day Saturday in Kelly Park, located at North Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, sponsored by the North End Neighborhood Organization. A German band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. with Eddie Williams presenting music from 6 to 8 p.m. for a street dance, which will be held on Baxter Avenue. A flea market will be featured all day with free space available. Persons wishing to participate in the flea market must bring their own tables.
Howard D. Prell
May 18, 1936 - Aug. 9, 2022. DULUTH, Minn. - Howard D. Prell, 86, Maple, Wis., died Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital. A funeral is pending for a later date at St. Michael Catholic Church in Iron River, Wis. Arrangements by Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home.
Green, Sapik advance in Wisconsin Assembly races
SUPERIOR — Voters in 73rd District will decide between two women in November to fill an open seat in Wisconsin Assembly. Angie Sapik of Lake Nebagamon won the Republican primary Tuesday, Aug. 9, with 58% of the vote, defeating Scott Luostari of Lakeside, according to unofficial results. Sapik moves...
Auto racing: Madden, Clanton exchange wins at XR Superior Showcase
SUPERIOR — Chris Madden of Gray Court, South Carolina, held off Shane Clanton and Brandon Overton to win the main event on Day 2 of the XR Superior Showcase Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Gondik Law Speedway. Madden started Tuesday’s 40-lap XR Dirt Super Late Model feature on the outside...
Bonnie Lucas
Bonnie Lucas of Superior, WI passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022. She was born November 4, 1945 to Eino and Loretta (Severin) Kauti. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard; daughters, Pamela (Dennis) Ogren, Tamie Lucas, Melissa Lucas; grandson, Tyler Lucas; sister, Lorraine Aho. She was...
Muriel Jean Stewart
Muriel passed away peacefully at the Villa Marina in Superior on August 1, 2022. She loved her family, dogs, cats and flying. Muriel is survived by her children Mike (Lesia), Greg (Jeanne), Sandy (Ron) and Becky; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Eunie and nephew Steve (Carrie) and was predeceased by husband Maurice Varland and son Terry Varland. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Douglas County Humane Society in Superior. She will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Izzard elected Douglas County Sheriff
SUPERIOR — Douglas County Sheriff's Office detective Matthew Izzard will be the next sheriff, according to unofficial results of the Democratic primary Tuesday, Aug. 9. Izzard carried more than 62% of the vote Tuesday night in a three-way race to be Douglas County’s top law enforcement officer. Democratic...
