Report: Manchester City Won't Sell Bernardo Silva For Under £80million

Manchester City do not want to lose Bernardo Silva this summer, and would only contemplate parting ways with the player if a bid of over £80million came their way. A bid that big would force the clubs hands, but they would need a replacement either way before allowing him to leave.

Barcelona are determined to make the player a Culer, but will need to pay big if they really want him.

Manchester City won't sell Bernardo Silva for under £80million.

According to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail , Manchester City do not want to sell Bernardo Silva and would only be tempted by a big offer of £80million or over. Barcelona are set to press for the midfielder after the sale of Frenkie De Jong, but will likely not sell for anything under £80million.

The Manchester club would also need a replacement for Bernardo Silva before they sell. City done similar when Chelsea were interested in Nathan Ake, they would not sell until they found a replacement, and in the end priced Chelsea out of a deal.

Bernardo is open to listening to proposals from Barcelona, and the club have him as a main target this summer. Xavi really wants the player, but Barcelona will need to spend big.

City will be wary of the fee agreed for Frenkie De Jong by Manchester United with Barcelona in their negotiations with the Catalan club. The fee agreed is £85million.

