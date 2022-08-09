ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wortfm.org

What Madison’s Updated Rent Abatement Program Means for Tenants

Every August, the city of Madison has a big housing turnover, with many downtown leases starting on the 15th. This makes for hectic and crowded move-in/move-out days, to say the least, and raises a host of questions about why renting in Madison is so hard—and what it would take to fix it.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much-needed road improvement projects given prospected...
BELOIT, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Quarry Ridge opened July 1; offering ‘all-inclusive’ senior living

Quarry Ridge, an independent retirement community developed by senior living provider Resort Lifestyle Communities, welcomed residents and began moving them into their new homes on July 1. Designed for adults 55 and over, Quarry Ridge offers an all-inclusive independent lifestyle for local residents, according to a company news release. “Our...
FITCHBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
nbc15.com

All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Victim’s thumb bitten off during fight at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument between two people who had been drinking together escalated to the point one of them bit the thumb off the other person, according to the Madison Police Department. In its initial report, MPD indicated the two of them were together at Warner Park when...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Vehicles#Parking Spot#E Wilson St Revenue#American
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford gas station sells fuel for $2.79

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local gas station owner gave drivers a break at the pump. The Citgo Way Low on W. State Street sold gas for just $2.79 per gallon Tuesday afternoon. A long line of cars waited for the chance to save, and their were also free tacos for drivers after they filled […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
nbc15.com

Madison man faces several charges after rush hour Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested after multiple callers reported seeing him driving slowly on the Madison Beltline and striking guard rails before crashing during rush hour on Wednesday, police stated. Police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the Beltline at...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Madison, August 1968 – The Incident at Breese Stevens Field

Madison in the Sixties – August 1968 The Incident at Breese Stevens Field. It’s hot and humid on Saturday night August third, cloudy and without much of a breeze. About four hundred teens are at Breese Stevens Field, the old ballpark on East Washington Avenue. They’re there for the weekly a teen dance put on by Marco Productions; fifty to seventy- five Blacks from downtown and the south side, the rest whites from the east and far east. Most everyone came to dance and hang out; some came to make trouble. Some have been drinking.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy