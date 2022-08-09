Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
'Significant' update expected in search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery
CONCORD, NH (WGME) -- The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it will provide an update on the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Harmony Montgomery Thursday. Fox25 in Boston reports the update is "significant." Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg will deliver a...
WGME
Maine man charged with OUI after allegedly crashing into porch, retaining wall
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a porch and a retaining wall in Westbrook on Wednesday. According to police, 26-year-old Aja Suarez of Westbrook crashed into a porch and a retaining wall on Brown Street around 9 a.m. Suarez...
WGME
Investigators searching for evidence in New Hampshire killings of mother, 2 children
CONCORD, N.H. (WGME) -- A new search for evidence is being conducted on Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield, New Hampshire. Law enforcement agencies will be searching for physical evidence near Route 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord,...
WGME
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
2 arrested after 14 pounds of cocaine found in spare tire during traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested after a state trooper found 14 pounds of cocaine in the spare tire of a car, according to authorities in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a state trooper stopped a Hyundai Elantra around 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Conway for a traffic violation.
WGME
Standoff ends peacefully in Portland after two hours
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A two-hour standoff ended peacefully in Portland Thursday night. It started on Sheridan Street around 2:30 p.m., causing major disruptions. Six Portland police cars and two tactical teams were on scene when CBS13 first got there. A man was shouting out of a third-story window down to...
WGME
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
WGME
Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
WGME
Massive fire destroys barn at Gorham dairy farm, 4 cows killed
GORHAM (WGME) -- A barn was destroyed and several cows are dead after a fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get control over the massive blaze. Crews responded to Flaggy Meadow Farm, a dairy farm on Flaggy Meadow Road, around 8:40...
WGME
Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
WGME
National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March
The national average for a gallon of gas dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.99 as of Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and...
WGME
'The wait is over': Happy Wheels reopening in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Maine roller-skating staple is making a comeback, years after it closed in 2019. “Hey everyone, the wait is over! Our grand reopening is coming!” Happy Wheels said in a Facebook post. The beloved skating rink will reopen in Westbrook on August 20. The brand-new location...
WGME
Scarborough considers putting $13M library expansion project on November ballot
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – The town of Scarborough is considering expanding the Scarborough Public Library. The Scarborough Town Council will meet on Augusta 17 to discuss whether to put a $13 million bond referendum on the November ballot to help pay for the expansion. Private donations will also be used...
WGME
CBS13 receives National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence
PORTLAND (WGME) -- When you get good news, you often want to share it with the people who matter most, and for CBS13, that means our viewers. We learned Thursday that CBS13 received one of the top honors you can earn in journalism, and it's ultimately thanks to you for allowing us to tell your stories.
WGME
Portland voters to decide whether to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
PORTLAND (WGME) – The minimum wage in Portland could be going up to $18 an hour if Portland voters approve a measure this fall. That would apply for all workers, including those who get tips. The Portland City Council has approved five citizen initiatives to go on the ballot.
WGME
Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
WGME
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
WGME
Volunteers make over 7,000 cookies ahead of St. Peter's Italian Bazaar
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland will be a welcome scent on Tuesday as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake.”. Volunteers are baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the...
WGME
Officials needed for Maine high school field hockey
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine high school sports season officially gets underway Monday as training camps open up throughout the state. One area that’s been an issue for the past year or so is the need for officials in all sports, especially in field hockey. Longtime Thornton Academy field...
WGME
Sea Dogs win third straight in thrilling fashion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the third straight game, the Portland Sea Dogs were involved in some late-inning drama. The Sea Dogs trailed for much of the game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, but they managed to come back and win their third straight game, 6-5.
Comments / 0