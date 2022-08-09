ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yourbigsky.com

Operation School Supply: Helping students succeed

The United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) hosts its annual collection drive, Operation School Supply, for Billings and Laurel Schools. According to the press release, the drive helps ensure students who need school supplies have access to them throughout the year. Supplies donated to the drive are stored in schools...
KULR8

Billings Clinic chosen to provide medical care in West Yellowstone

West Yellowstone, MT— Billings Clinic will provide medical care to the community of West Yellowstone and the surrounding area beginning January 2023 after the West Yellowstone Town Council has awarded their health care services to the regional health system. Under the agreement, the West Yellowstone clinic building will become the site of a Billings Clinic satellite clinic beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
yourbigsky.com

Billings Animal Shelter in crisis need of foster homes and donations

The love of an animal can mean so much in families, for kids or anyone needing a companion friend. They are in need of you now! The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is asking for immediate help to find foster homes and receive much needed donations right now. “We are full, full, FULL! We currently have over 100 animals physically IN the shelter, as well as more than 80 animals being cared for in temporary foster homes. Please spread the word to help us get the word out to others about adopting, fostering, donating and loving these wonderful animals who desperately want a forever family,” said Executive Director, Triniti Halverson.
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Montana Fair 2022

The Montana Fair in Billings is almost here, which means people will enjoy rides, food, and tons of entertainment. Fan favorites like deep-fried snickers, the foot-long corn dog, and a new food booth: Opa Grill. Several fairground stages will have live music, such as the Bad Larry’s. Entertainment is included with gate admission to the fair so make sure to enjoy every minute of it!
yourbigsky.com

Billings Fire asking public to avoid N. Broadway for possible electrical fire

If you are in downtown Billings or planning on going through the heart of the city Thursday afternoon, Billings Fire is asking people to try and stay away from the area.”Firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown for a possible electrical fire. Please avoid the area,” according to Billings Fire Department.Please go to our YourBigSky.com Facebook page for ongoing updates and information.
yourbigsky.com

First ever four-year medical school in Billings completion early 2023

It’s long been sought after, a medical school in Billings. The Rocky Vista Mountain Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine Rocky is a first of its kind in the state of Montana. Currently, RMU – Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine is recruiting, accepting applications from, or admitting prospective students. If...
yourbigsky.com

DRCs in Park, Carbon County closing soon

Three Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Carbon and Park County that housed citizens affected by the June flooding are closing in August. According to the press release sent out by FEMA and Montana DEQ, the Park county DRC at the Park High School closes on Wednesday, August 8, at 6:00 p.m. The DRC at Roosevelt High School in Carbon County closes Friday, August 12, at 6:00 p.m. The third DRC at Fromberg Methodist Church closes on August 14 at 7:00 p.m.
cowboystatedaily.com

Yellowstone Bear Destroys Car After Doors Left Unlocked

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a story that repeats itself numerous times every summer. Person leaves car unlocked. Bear opens door of car and gets locked inside. Bear destroys car. It happened again in a community right outside of Yellowstone late last week. According...
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings media comes together to cover MontanaFair 2022

It was a fun and entertaining luncheon for the Montana media covering this year’s MontanaFair. TV, Radio, and multiple print journalists, writers, producers, on-air anchors and reporters, and local lawmakers enjoyed hearing about the exciting MontanaFair line-up this year. It’s also a nice break from the hectic media schedules...
NBCMontana

Officials search for Billings woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Plane makes emergency landing near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A plane had to make an emergency landing outside of Billings Thursday. The pilot reportedly had difficulties while taking off, and made the decision to turn around. The plane landed in a field and Billings police tell us only minor injuries were reported. More from this section.
103.7 The Hawk

Eating On a Budget? Here Are My Favorite Cheap Eats in Billings

Sometimes, you just can't afford to go out and spend lots of money on decadent and expensive foods. I probably haven't eaten at a fancy restaurant since last year. We all go through it. So, you've got to know where to go to get grub on a budget. Plus, you want it to taste good too. Billings has lots of options for food, but are there any good budget options in town? Absolutely, there are. Here are my favorite ones.
Laurel Outlook

Laurel blacksmith competes on History channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’

Laurel resident John Lockie forged his way through the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” on an episode this past Wednesday. The program pits blacksmiths from all over the country against each other for the chance to win $10,000. Contestants are given a set of parameters which must be strictly followed in their construction of a functional bladed weapon. Judges evaluate the work of four blacksmiths through a series of tests until there are only two contestants remaining. The two who reach the end of regular competition are then sent back to their home forge to re-create an iconic weapon from history, and the blacksmith with the best blade wins a check for $10,000. Forged in Fire is in it’s ninth season on The History Channel.

