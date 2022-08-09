ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
LEWISTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man for murder

ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police seize around $35K in drugs

PORTLAND, Maine — A joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and the Portland Police Department resulted in one person being charged in connection with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Portland apartment. According to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon...
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
wabi.tv

Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Deputies: Woman broke into Parsonsfield home with gun, duct tape

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A Boston woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a York County home with duct tape and a gun, deputies say. The York County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Kinley Macdonald, 41, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of Class A burglary and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Q97.9

Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate

Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office

AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police safely locate missing 12-year-old

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department issued an alert for a missing Portland 12-year-old around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The boy was last seen at his home at approximately 10 a.m., according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Police say the...
wgan.com

Maine man charged with interstate stalking for alleged threats against 8-year-old

A school bus driver from Eliot accused of threatening a child was taken into custody on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 39-year-old Michael Chick was assigned to a bus route in Greenland, New Hampshire. He allegedly threatened a child and their family and traveled from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities

(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Five teens arrested in Mason Station burglary

Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 regarding the Mason Station burglary: “With the assistance of Central Maine Power and the public we were able to identify and charge all five individuals responsible for the Mason Station incident. Five teenagers from the Bath/Topsham area have all been charged with Burglary, Aggrevated Criminal Mischief (both class C felony charges), and Theft. The theft was elevated to a class B felony because it involved the theft of firearms.
lcnme.com

Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
JEFFERSON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
FARMINGTON, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

