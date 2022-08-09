Read full article on original website
Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
foxbangor.com
Grand jury indicts man for murder
ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
Portland police seize around $35K in drugs
PORTLAND, Maine — A joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and the Portland Police Department resulted in one person being charged in connection with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Portland apartment. According to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon...
wabi.tv
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
Deputies: Woman broke into Parsonsfield home with gun, duct tape
PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A Boston woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a York County home with duct tape and a gun, deputies say. The York County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Kinley Macdonald, 41, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of Class A burglary and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Lewiston Man in Custody After Chasing & Shooting at a Woman He Didn’t Even Know
A suspect is in custody following a chaotic scene in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday morning. The Lewiston Sun Journal is reporting that a man from Tall Pines Drive was apprehended and arrested after allegedly chasing a woman he didn't know and firing at her with a handgun through Lewiston's Riverwalk.
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
foxbangor.com
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
Portland police safely locate missing 12-year-old
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department issued an alert for a missing Portland 12-year-old around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The boy was last seen at his home at approximately 10 a.m., according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Police say the...
wgan.com
Maine man charged with interstate stalking for alleged threats against 8-year-old
A school bus driver from Eliot accused of threatening a child was taken into custody on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 39-year-old Michael Chick was assigned to a bus route in Greenland, New Hampshire. He allegedly threatened a child and their family and traveled from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.
Maine Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Ditch in Readfield
As the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2022 appears to be on track to break Maine records, we are now reporting on what will be the third motorcycle fatality in Maine in just the last 7 days alone. According to WGME 13, a man was killed over the weekend near...
Car swallowed by sinkhole in parking lot outside Town Fair Tire
PORTLAND, Maine — A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot of a Town Fair Tire on Wednesday. Photos showed the frontend of a black Honda Civic lodged in the sinkhole at Town Fair Tire’s location in Portland, Maine. The car was not occupied at...
wabi.tv
Chelsea man admits to falling asleep at the wheel in Augusta crash that killed 3
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The driver whose vehicle struck and killed three pedestrians in Augusta admitted on Wednesday in court to three counts of motor vehicle violation resulting in death, which are civil violations. 57-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in May of 2021...
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Five teens arrested in Mason Station burglary
Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 regarding the Mason Station burglary: “With the assistance of Central Maine Power and the public we were able to identify and charge all five individuals responsible for the Mason Station incident. Five teenagers from the Bath/Topsham area have all been charged with Burglary, Aggrevated Criminal Mischief (both class C felony charges), and Theft. The theft was elevated to a class B felony because it involved the theft of firearms.
lcnme.com
Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17
A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
Maine School Bus Driver Accused of Stalking 8 y/o Student, Asking For Inappropriate Pictures
A Maine man, who drives a school bus in the state of New Hampshire, has been taken into custody after allegations that he harassed, stalked and asked for inappropriate photos from an 8-year-old boy who rides his school bus. According to WGME 13, 39-year-old Michael Chick, lives in Eliot, Maine...
wgan.com
Mechanic Falls man accused of stabbing neighbor faces assault charges
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his neighbor at a mobile home park in Mechanic Falls. 50-year-old Scott O’Donnell was charged Tuesday in connection with the alleged stabbing in May. According to the Sun Journal, O’Donnell faces up to 10 years behind bars on an...
