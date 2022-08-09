Read full article on original website
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Setting-off a Homemade Bomb at a Gym
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 40-year-old Dwayne Vandergrift of Gloucester City previously pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Long Branch Man Sought Inappropriate Encounter with Juvenile, Police
by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office FREEHOLD, NJ – A joint operation conducted by members of...
ocscanner.news
WOODBRIDGE: FATAL BUS CRASH LEFT TWO DEAD AND THREE SERIOUSLY INJURED
State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Bus. Two Dead and Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Cras. The New Jersey State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County.
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
EHT, NJ Woman Delivers Baby on Garden State Parkway
A South Jersey couple had a little more excitement than they bargained for last weekend when they got stuck in traffic and ended up having their baby on the center median of the Garden State Parkway. It was midday on Sunday, Aug 7 when Megan Popp realized she was going...
Holmdel Police Lose BMW Fleeing at 115 Miles Per Hour
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police in Holmdel gave chase to a BMW that fled officers after...
Holmdel residents warned to lock vehicles, garages in wake of thefts
HOLMDEL — The deputy mayor of Holmdel is advising residents to lock their vehicles and their homes in the wake of several recent incidents involving vehicle theft. During the Aug. 9 meeting of the Township Committee, Deputy Mayor Prakash Santhana reported there have been five vehicle thefts in recent weeks and 16 attempted vehicle thefts in the same time frame.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter
On Tuesday August 02, 2022 at 11pm, Officer J. Ganley arrived at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue southbound and Ocean Avenue for a motor vehicle crash. The crash occurred while vehicle was stopped at the traffic light and got rear ended. Driver Servando Hernandez-Mendez 31 years old of Toms River, NJ was arrested for DUI, charged and summonses were issued:
Rescuers save mother, daughter trapped under capsized boat in Barnegat Inlet
After rescuing four people, the first responders discovered a mother and daughter were still trapped under the boat.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit led to the arrest of a Flemington man, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced on Thursday. Nicholas Timpano, 18, was charged on August 4 with third-degree endangering the welfare...
Armed Police & K-9 Dogs Coming To Atlantic County, NJ Schools?
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership. Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools. The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022,...
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
Update: Two Dead, Over a Dozen Hurt in Double-decker Bus Crash on NJ Turnpike
Officials say a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday evening that involved a double-decker bus and a pickup truck claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured three. The accident happened just before 7 PM in Woodbridge, Middlesex County. According to state police, a Van Hool double-decker Coach...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS
On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
How PAWsome Is This? New Dog Park Confirmed For Ocean County, NJ
Get ready because a lot more doggy puns are coming. Why? Because I have good news for Ocean County dog owners. According to Shorebeat.com, a new dog park is coming to Toms River!. The canine-friendly area is going to be built at the already existing Silverton Park. Just like every...
