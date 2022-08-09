ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

WOODBRIDGE: FATAL BUS CRASH LEFT TWO DEAD AND THREE SERIOUSLY INJURED

State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Bus. Two Dead and Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Cras. The New Jersey State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Holmdel residents warned to lock vehicles, garages in wake of thefts

HOLMDEL — The deputy mayor of Holmdel is advising residents to lock their vehicles and their homes in the wake of several recent incidents involving vehicle theft. During the Aug. 9 meeting of the Township Committee, Deputy Mayor Prakash Santhana reported there have been five vehicle thefts in recent weeks and 16 attempted vehicle thefts in the same time frame.
HOLMDEL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter

On Tuesday August 02, 2022 at 11pm, Officer J. Ganley arrived at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue southbound and Ocean Avenue for a motor vehicle crash. The crash occurred while vehicle was stopped at the traffic light and got rear ended. Driver Servando Hernandez-Mendez 31 years old of Toms River, NJ was arrested for DUI, charged and summonses were issued:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit led to the arrest of a Flemington man, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced on Thursday. Nicholas Timpano, 18, was charged on August 4 with third-degree endangering the welfare...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS

On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
BRICK, NJ
