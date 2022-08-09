ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bossip

FBI arrests 4 police officers connected to Breonna Taylor shooting

At the risk of sounding pessimistic, we honestly did not expect this day to come. Maybe that’s short-sighted on our part but after District Attorney Daniel Coo-…Cameron decided that the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s violent death were totally within their rights to take her life, it felt as if all hope was lost. We’ve never been so happy to be so wrong in our entire lives…
The Independent

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico

The ambush killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan who knew the victims, authorities said.Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away from his home in Albuquerque. He was charged with killing two victims and was identified as the prime suspect in the other two slayings, authorities announced Tuesday.The Muslim community is breathing “an incredible sigh of relief,” said Ahmad Assed, president of...
Vice

FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
insideedition.com

2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified

Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
NBC News

Texas man who evaded police for 12 years convicted of killing his two teen daughters

A Texas man who had been sought by police for 12 years was convicted Tuesday of killing his teenage daughters and sentenced to life in prison without parole, prosecutors said. Yaser Said, 65, spent almost six of the 12 years following the Jan. 1, 2008, murders on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list before being found in an apartment in the Fort Worth suburb of Justin.
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
