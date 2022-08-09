Read full article on original website
U.S. defense contractor and wife who were photographed in KGB uniforms charged with stealing identities of dead children in Texas
A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, who...
Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.
Hours before the Albuquerque killings suspect was publicly identified, CNN reporters were inside his home. Here's what happened
Authorities have arrested 51-year-old Muhammad Syed as a suspect in the killings of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, they said Tuesday -- slayings that along with two other killings of Muslim men in recent months have put the city's Islamic community on edge.
FBI arrests 4 police officers connected to Breonna Taylor shooting
At the risk of sounding pessimistic, we honestly did not expect this day to come. Maybe that’s short-sighted on our part but after District Attorney Daniel Coo-…Cameron decided that the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s violent death were totally within their rights to take her life, it felt as if all hope was lost. We’ve never been so happy to be so wrong in our entire lives…
Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico
The ambush killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan who knew the victims, authorities said.Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away from his home in Albuquerque. He was charged with killing two victims and was identified as the prime suspect in the other two slayings, authorities announced Tuesday.The Muslim community is breathing “an incredible sigh of relief,” said Ahmad Assed, president of...
Major update in mystery case of two decomposing sisters found in flat as cops baffled by ‘suspicious’ deaths
POLICE have been left baffled by the "suspicious" deaths of two sisters found decomposing in their flat. Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24 and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their beds in separate rooms of their Sydney apartment on June 7. But over a month on, the circumstances surrounding...
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say
Investigators used the price tags to find their suspect.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows
Footage shows victim fleeing after police arrived in unmarked car and drew their guns
Virginia man who set police car ablaze during George Floyd riot sentenced to 364 days, avoids deportation
The first of six people charged with setting fire to police vehicles in Philadelphia during the 2020 protests after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced. Ayoub Tabri, 25, was sentenced Monday to 364 days behind bars -- less time than he's already served in custody,...
Armed homeowners open fire on intruders, ending home invasion before it begins
A would-be home invasion in the Hollywood Hills ended before it could begin Wednesday after homeowners welcomed the intruders with bullets, authorities said.
2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified
Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
Texas man who evaded police for 12 years convicted of killing his two teen daughters
A Texas man who had been sought by police for 12 years was convicted Tuesday of killing his teenage daughters and sentenced to life in prison without parole, prosecutors said. Yaser Said, 65, spent almost six of the 12 years following the Jan. 1, 2008, murders on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list before being found in an apartment in the Fort Worth suburb of Justin.
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Tennessee Police Brutally Beat Black Man At His Home Over An Alleged Traffic Violation
It’s sad that we’ve reached a point in society where a Black man experiencing police brutality is just another day in America. A recent case out of Oakland, Tennessee that saw a traffic violation on 25-year-old Black man Brandon Calloway end in a bloody and brutal arrest has many people wondering when will enough be enough.
‘Not a George Floyd Situation’: Minneapolis mother confronts BLM protesters after recent police killing
A Minneapolis mother confronted protesters who gathered outside her home in support of a man shot dead by police after he reportedly fired several shots at her home as she was making dinner for her children. A video of the mother, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, 24, posted by KARE 11 reporter Deevon...
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
