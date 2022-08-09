Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa to receive $16.2 million grant for pedestrian, mobility project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced today that the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant. The funds will create a multimodal trail system with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the news...
KTUL
High and dry, Bixby couple without water for a month
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — The starting of the pump has become a depressingly familiar sound in the Shaffer household. "I just want my water back," said George Shafer. A month ago, Shafer and his wife, like dozens of other Bixby customers, suddenly found themselves without water. About a week later, the city installed a temporary booster pump station, and word went out that Bixby had been fixed.
KTUL
Sip 'N Slide pool party back for its second year in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's hottest pool party is back for its second year this weekend. Sip 'N Slide participants will have a chance to slide down a 500-foot water slide and take a swim in the pool outside Welltown Brewing downtown. There will also be food, drinks, and...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation to temporarily reopen clothing assistance program for two weeks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is temporarily reopening its "Clothes for Kids" assistance program to those who missed the initial deadline or whose citizenship application was processed after the deadline. The program provides $150 in clothing assistance to qualifying Cherokee children regardless of age, residency or income....
KTUL
YWCA announces new south Tulsa location
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
KTUL
Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler
Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
KTUL
Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
KTUL
Nearly $50 million in infrastructure funds to go towards Oklahoma road projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Road projects across Oklahoma are set to receive nearly $50 million in infrastructure funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go towards fixing and modernizing the state's roads. The RAISE program granted $2.2 billion to states across the U.S. using...
KTUL
Cinergy offering free movie tickets for teachers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Now through August 18, teachers can receive free movie tickets at all Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas. One of the nine locations is in Tulsa near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive. Additional locations can be found in Amarillo, Texas, Copperas Cove, Texas, Granbury, Texas, Marble...
KTUL
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some mind-blowing fun and entertainment will be in Tulsa Wednesday with the Hellzapoppin' Circus Sideshow. The 21+ event will feature risk-taking acrobats performing without safety nets or wires. It will also include stunt people swallowing swords, eating and breathing fire, and walking on broken glass.
KTUL
Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
KTUL
TCC Foundation names three honorees for 2022 Vision Dinner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Community College Foundation has announced Tyrance Billingsley II, Alana Huges and Ron Looney as the three honorees for the 2022 Vision Dinner. Billingsley is a former TCC student and founder of Black Tech Street. Huges is the director of Tulsa grantmaking for the...
KTUL
Several Green Country districts head back to school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Green Country students are heading back to class today for the 2022-23 school year. Educators are excited about the return to school as it could be the first year minimally impacted by COVID. A full list of schools returning Thursday is below:. CREEK COUNTY.
KTUL
Glenpool Whataburger hosts birthday celebration for 8-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Whataburger hosted a local surprise birthday celebration for 8-year-old Lincoln on August 9. Lincoln's grandparents started this tradition which they call "#WhataWonderfulWhataburgerWednesday" where they would eat their favorite meals. This has now become a highlight for the Glenpool staff who look forward to hosting Lincoln...
KTUL
'Return to normal': Tulsa County schools optimistic for upcoming semester
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For years, COVID has dictated how schools operated – Outbreaks decided when schools went virtual or when students could return to the classroom. For the first time since 2020, schools are expecting a "normal" start to the year. "Things seemed to have reached more...
KTUL
Tulsa bicyclist dies after being struck by truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a pick-up truck while riding a bicycle, Tulsa police said. The bicyclist, a 30-year-old man, was crossing an intersection near Virgin and Peoria when he was struck by a pickup. The man was transported to...
KTUL
OHP participating in America's Best Looking Cruiser contest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is participating in the 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers "America's Best Looking Cruiser" calendar contest. Voting began August 9 at noon and will run through 5 p.m. on August 25. OHP asks for help spreading the word and for the...
KTUL
The Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In is happening this Saturday
9501 E. 380 RD. (2 MILES EAST OF HWY. 169)
KTUL
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
KTUL
Chief Deputy appointment made for Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — James Rea has been appointed as Chief Deputy for Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith. Rea is replacing Keri Fothergill who recently returned to the City of Tulsa as their chief administrative officer. Rea has supported Tulsa County in legal services since March of 2019 as...
