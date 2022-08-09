ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa to receive $16.2 million grant for pedestrian, mobility project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced today that the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant. The funds will create a multimodal trail system with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the news...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

High and dry, Bixby couple without water for a month

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — The starting of the pump has become a depressingly familiar sound in the Shaffer household. "I just want my water back," said George Shafer. A month ago, Shafer and his wife, like dozens of other Bixby customers, suddenly found themselves without water. About a week later, the city installed a temporary booster pump station, and word went out that Bixby had been fixed.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Sip 'N Slide pool party back for its second year in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's hottest pool party is back for its second year this weekend. Sip 'N Slide participants will have a chance to slide down a 500-foot water slide and take a swim in the pool outside Welltown Brewing downtown. There will also be food, drinks, and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation to temporarily reopen clothing assistance program for two weeks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is temporarily reopening its "Clothes for Kids" assistance program to those who missed the initial deadline or whose citizenship application was processed after the deadline. The program provides $150 in clothing assistance to qualifying Cherokee children regardless of age, residency or income....
TULSA, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Sapulpa, OK
Government
City
Sapulpa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KTUL

YWCA announces new south Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler

Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
CHANDLER, OK
KTUL

Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cinergy offering free movie tickets for teachers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Now through August 18, teachers can receive free movie tickets at all Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas. One of the nine locations is in Tulsa near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive. Additional locations can be found in Amarillo, Texas, Copperas Cove, Texas, Granbury, Texas, Marble...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some mind-blowing fun and entertainment will be in Tulsa Wednesday with the Hellzapoppin' Circus Sideshow. The 21+ event will feature risk-taking acrobats performing without safety nets or wires. It will also include stunt people swallowing swords, eating and breathing fire, and walking on broken glass.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TCC Foundation names three honorees for 2022 Vision Dinner

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Community College Foundation has announced Tyrance Billingsley II, Alana Huges and Ron Looney as the three honorees for the 2022 Vision Dinner. Billingsley is a former TCC student and founder of Black Tech Street. Huges is the director of Tulsa grantmaking for the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several Green Country districts head back to school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Green Country students are heading back to class today for the 2022-23 school year. Educators are excited about the return to school as it could be the first year minimally impacted by COVID. A full list of schools returning Thursday is below:. CREEK COUNTY.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Glenpool Whataburger hosts birthday celebration for 8-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Whataburger hosted a local surprise birthday celebration for 8-year-old Lincoln on August 9. Lincoln's grandparents started this tradition which they call "#WhataWonderfulWhataburgerWednesday" where they would eat their favorite meals. This has now become a highlight for the Glenpool staff who look forward to hosting Lincoln...
GLENPOOL, OK
KTUL

Tulsa bicyclist dies after being struck by truck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a pick-up truck while riding a bicycle, Tulsa police said. The bicyclist, a 30-year-old man, was crossing an intersection near Virgin and Peoria when he was struck by a pickup. The man was transported to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OHP participating in America's Best Looking Cruiser contest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is participating in the 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers "America's Best Looking Cruiser" calendar contest. Voting began August 9 at noon and will run through 5 p.m. on August 25. OHP asks for help spreading the word and for the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

