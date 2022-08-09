ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

MCSD Whiteboard: Welcome back to school

What a summer it’s been, and what a school year it’s going to be. Moffat County, welcome back to school. I’m so excited. If you’ve met me, you probably know this. If you haven’t, you need to. I love school. I’ve made it my profession now for decades, but it’s also my passion and where I find a great deal of my joy.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Memorial Regional Health: Patient grateful to receive high-quality care close to home

Melissa Doubrava needed to know what was wrong. In 2018, Doubrava, who lives in Craig with her husband, Justin, got sick. Then things got weird. A kidney infection caused sepsis and, it was eventually discovered, brain damage. The brain lesions signal phantom injuries throughout her body, and the brain, in turn, sends signals that cause very real muscle spasms throughout her body. Doubrava’s brain operates like this to protect her body, but it’s tearing it apart.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County commissioners OK courthouse demolition, sale of three properties

After years of working to update the courthouse and several public hearings, Moffat County commissioners have approved the demolition of the old building. Roy Tipton, Moffat County’s director of Development Services, presented two resolutions to commissioners on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, to approve the demolition of the old courthouse building at 211 W. Victory Way in Craig and the sale of three other county buildings, once the county has vacated the properties in 2023.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

A leg up for local businesses

For any local businesses looking for tools to carve out a competitive edge, there are two free workshops this month. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m. there will be a free digital marketing fundamentals course held at Colorado Mountain College, Classroom SB 210, 1275 Crawford Ave. in Steamboat Springs.
Local
Colorado Education
City
Craig, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat grieves loss of icon, athlete Sue White

Her smile was full of life, her enthusiasm contagious and when Sue White said hello, it would bring a little light into the lives of those she greeted, and to the community she called home. “I would get out of my car in the morning, and she was coming from...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado wildland firefighter dies at wildfire in Oregon

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon — A wildland firefighter assigned to a hotshot crew in Craig died on Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, Michigan, was struck by a tree and critically injured near Oakridge, Oregon, according to the Douglas County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office. Hagan was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
#High School
Craig Daily Press

Obituary: Michael J. “Otto” Paxton

Michael J. “Otto” Paxton was born on March 15, 1951 in Oak Creek, CO to William D. and Mary E. (Kuntz) Paxton. He was raised in Oak Creek and attended school there, graduating in 1970. After high school he attended heavy equipment school in Texas at the urging of his Uncle Boze, which turned into a lifelong career, he loved moving dirt! During his childhood he was involved in Cub Scouts and was a choice boy (yes, it’s true!). He was employed for several years by Energy Fuels (now 20 Mile Mine) and was a proud member of the UMWA. He then left Oak Creek and moved to Denver where he was employed by Republic for many years. He was a member of the Oak Creek Volunteer Fire Department and served as Fire Chief in that capacity and was also a member of the Routt County Sheriff’s Posse. He was preceded in death by his parents, both sets of grandparents, his brother Bill, Grandson Chris, brother-in-law Larry Fuchs and sister-in-law Penny Paxton. He is survived by his daughters Dannette (Ray) Freudenberg of Tucson, AZ, Tonia Tyner of Montrose, CO and Nona Paxton of Denver, CO, grandchildren Amanda, Michael, Jami, Paxton and Kal-el, great-granddaughter Alice. Also survived by brothers Glenn (Debi) Paxton of Phoenix, AZ, Jim (Christy) Paxton of LaPorte, CO, Ed Paxton of Oak Creek, CO, sisters Eunice (Mike) Linton of Craig, CO, Mary Fuchs (Doug Heimsoth) of Sweet Springs, MO sister-in-law Virginia Paxton of Page, NE, his former wife Pam, his nieces and nephews, his aunts and cousins and numerous friends. Services will be held in Niwot, CO on August 13 at 1PM and in Oak Creek, CO at Decker Park at 2PM on August 16, 2022. Musical selections will include Highway to Hell, Another One Bites the Dust and The Dance. His family asks that you remember him with a laugh because he kept his sense of humor to the very end.
OAK CREEK, CO
Craig Daily Press

1966 El Camino wins grand prize at Colorado Cruisers Car Show

With 90 vehicles entered in the show, Mark Boss’ 1966 El Camino garnered the grand prize at the Colorado Cruisers Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival. The car show featured everything from Colorado Department of Transportation snow removal equipment to semi...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO

