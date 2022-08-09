Read full article on original website
The U.S. Physician Shortage Is Only Going to Get Worse. Here Are Potential Solutions
If you’ve recently had to wait longer to see a doctor than you used to, that may not be entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. America is experiencing a physician shortage, and it’s only expected to get worse—a concerning situation that could lead to poorer health outcomes for many patients.
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
CVS Reportedly Eyeing Signify Health to Expand Into Medical Services
CVS is reportedly looking to purchase healthcare platform Signify Health, which would allow the drugstore chain to expand into home health services. Signify has been exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Sunday (Aug. 7) that cited unnamed sources.
Managed Healthcare Executive
How Tech-Driven Solutions, CMS Proposed Rule Can Save Rural Medicaid Members
In this second part of a two-part video series, Nathan Allen, Senior Vice President – Healthcare Provider Solutions at Firstsource, discusses Medicaid Redetermination for those who are Medicaid members, but are deemed to lose their coverage due to the upcoming expiration of COVID-19’s Public Health Emergency. Allen set a scope on Medicaid populations in rural settings and how they could be affected. However, there is hope through tech-based solutions and a proposed rule by CMS to prevent facility closures and preserve access to care for all affected Medicaid populations.
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
healthleadersmedia.com
Even After Infectious Outbreaks, Such as COVID-19, Nursing Home Staffing May Never be Fully Replaced
Decline is most notable among certified nursing assistants. — Infectious disease outbreak preparations in nursing homes should include emergency staffing plans, such as centralized "strike teams" that can be temporarily deployed to provide supplemental staffing, a recent study says. The study, Staffing Patterns in US Nursing Homes During COVID-19...
Scrubs Magazine
New Graduates Enter the Field Anxious Over Staff Shortages
No one wants to go to work short staffed. The healthcare industry has been filled with dire warnings about staff shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and new nurses have been paying attention. The ongoing nurse shortage is making some recent graduates rethink their career plans. A recent...
MedicalXpress
When telemedicine isn't the solution
In a study published today in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai paint a first-of-its-kind nationally representative portrait of the health care needs of older homebound Americans. An estimated 2 million strong and growing, this population has been at once invisible and extremely costly to the health care system. The researchers point to a home-based care model as the solution to better care and a more efficient allocation of health care dollars.
healthcaredive.com
Amazon to offer behavioral health services through Ginger partnership
Amazon is working to add mental healthcare to its slate of primary care services through a partnership with teletherapy startup Ginger. The tech giant’s healthcare program for employers, Amazon Care, plans to include Ginger’s behavioral healthcare services as an optional add-on for clients, according to a live website on the service. Services include on-demand visits with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists.
healthleadersmedia.com
OIG: VHA's Digital Health Program Saw Less Than 50% of Devices Used
According to a report by the Office of the Inspector General, the Veterans Health Administration's Digital Divide program issued about 41,000 telehealth tablets to veterans to conduct virtual visits, yet less than half actually had those visits, and many of those devices haven't been returned properly. — The Veterans Health Administration has found that it's one thing to give veterans digital health tools, but another thing to see them use the technology.
ScienceBlog.com
3 Questions: Amar Gupta on an integrated approach to enhanced health-care delivery
Covid-19 was somewhat of a metaverse itself. Many of our domains turned digital — with much attention toward one emerging space: virtual care. The pandemic exacerbated the difficulties of providing appropriate medical board oversight to ensure proper standard of services for patients. MIT researcher and former professor Amar Gupta explores through his research on how different states approach quality, safety, and coordination issues related to telemedicine and health care — and how we need to take an integrated approach to address the interoperability challenge and enhance care delivery.
pharmacytimes.com
Infusion Centers Must Be Proactive to Reduce Risks
There are several key areas of risk that infusion practices are likely to face at some point, and proactively preparing for these events can help ensure a positive outcome. Therapies delivered via infusion are a critical part of the care for chronically ill patients across the country. However, providing infusion therapy in a practice can create a high level of risk from a payer standpoint, as reimbursement for these services is complex.
VieCure Partners with Clarified Precision Medicine to Accelerate the Adoption of Precision Oncology
DENVER & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- VieCure, a cancer care company with a market leading artificial intelligence, informatics, and clinical decision support platform, announced today a new strategic collaboration with Clarified Precision Medicine which will make precision oncology more accessible for patients and community oncologists. In recent years there has been a large shift towards the use of cancer treatments which respond specifically to the molecular profile of the cancer (e.g., genomic data). These data are complex, considerable, and difficult to access at the community oncology level. This has highlighted a critical absence of medical guidance for both providers...
contemporaryobgyn.net
Outpatient behavioral health visits rise due to greater telehealth use
Loosened restrictions during pandemic have eased access barriers, report finds. Outpatient telehealth visits for behavioral health issues saw a massive increase during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to eased restrictions on its use, a new report shows. Insurance company UnitedHealth Group used data from its subsidiary Optum...
allnurses.com
Patient Assessment
Specializes in Clinical Pediatrics; Maternal-Child Educator. Has 12 years experience. I have been out of bedside care for 1 - 2 years now. I recently stayed with a relative during their hospital stay. In the 24 hours we were there, only once did anyone actually do a physical assessment using a stethoscope on a patient with respiratory illness and a history of cardiac complications. This includes providers, nurses, and respiratory staff. Vital signs, a quick radial pulse check, and dependent edema were assessed on admission. Vital sign assessment continued with the tech as routinely scheduled. IV was checked once with bag change. Other than that, nothing.
Hr Morning
3 unconventional benefits got company a 92% approval rating
The Great Resignation has spurred a lot of talk about unconventional benefits, and how companies can use one or two of them to attract and retain talent. But HR Morning recently encountered a company that’s basing most of its benefits around the unconventional and leading the way for others.
'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices
Consumers are left in the dark about hospital prices before getting care. Now they want Medicare to enforce a new federal price transparency law .
MedicalXpress
Simulation in medical school helps prepare doctors to care for dying patients
Simulated experience of caring for a dying patient and their family can improve the confidence and preparedness of medical students to provide such care, according to a new study by Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) published in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care. Immediately after the simulations were completed, student...
MedicalXpress
Informed consent forms for lung cancer clinical trials may be a barrier to informed trial participation
Informed consent forms are overwhelming for patients. They are written at a level that is too high for most patients, thus possibly impeding real informed consents, according to a report given today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna. The purpose of the informed consent form (ICF)...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Medicaid Redetermination Solutions for Members Deemed to Lose Coverage From PHE Expiration
Nathan Allen, Senior Vice President – Healthcare Provider Solutions at Firstsource, discusses Medicaid Redetermination for those who are Medicaid members, but are deemed to lose their coverage due to the upcoming expiration of COVID-19’s Public Health Emergency. In this first part of a two-part video series, Nathan Allen,...
