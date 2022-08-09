Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charleston port completes a heavy lift that took 7 years
Seven years after the State Ports Authority embarked on a plan to replace the outdated 115-foot container cranes at Wando Welch Terminal with taller, more modern equipment, the final ship-to-shore cargo mover is now in place. Wando Welch now has a full complement of 15 cranes with 155 feet of...
live5news.com
Dominion Energy encourages public to mark utility lines for national 811 day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday is National 811 day, which is a day to spread awareness about the importance of marking underground utility lines before digging. Dominion Energy is joining utilities across the country to remind the public to call 811 before digging into their home improvement projects this summer.
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to review updated requirements for late night businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Certain Charleston businesses may soon have to meet specific standards to continue operating late at night. The city has been working on updates to its late-night establishment ordinance since last fall. The city defines a late-night establishment as any business that serves alcohol and operates past...
live5news.com
Working Wednesdays: Prologistix hiring hundreds for light industrial jobs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hire Dynamics-ProLogistix-ResourceMFG is looking to fill hundreds of light industrial positions around the Tri-County. These positions include loader/unloaders, palletizers, team leads, warehouse supervisors, reach forklift operators, order pickers, mechanical assemblers, CNC machine operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and more. There is a job fair Wednedsay from...
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Charleston to West Coast cities
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting this fall, Lowcountry travelers will have a new connection to reach cities on the West Coast. This November, Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to Phoenix and Los Angeles. The airline will also provide its “BreezeThru” service from Charleston to Provo, Utah. “Research tells us the Lowcountry […]
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
“No Drone Zone” areas announced on Kiawah Island: U.S. Secret Service
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Secret Service will implement restrictions for drone flight operations on Kiawah Island, starting August 10. The drone flight restrictions will be in effect from August 10 through August 16, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. “This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, including drone pilots,” […]
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building
Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
The Post and Courier
Steinberg Law Firm adding new office in Goose Creek
Steinberg Law Firm recently reported plans to expand in Goose Creek, as a new 11,700 square foot site will soon be added to the Highway 52 corridor along Goose Creek Boulevard, practically a few doors down from the company's existing office. The new addition will reportedly be staffed with up...
Santee Cooper planning dam siren tests during full-scale exercise
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is planning to test dam sirens in part of the utility’s emergency action plan in late August. Santee Cooper will be testing sirens located at the Santee Dam and in the Santee River floodplain, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on August 23. “Tone-alert radios […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Schools hotline returns
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District announced the return of its Back-to-School Hotline beginning Monday. The service allows families to call in with questions and get assistance and information from district staff members for the upcoming school year. The hotline will open Monday morning and run through...
live5news.com
Fire Fighters Association says Goose Creek policy “jeopardizes public safety”
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - There is a new policy to make sure there are enough Goose Creek firefighters to respond to calls. It is a minimum staffing requirement of 12 members per 24-hour shift. This policy became effective over the last week and now the Professional Fire Fighters of...
live5news.com
City of Charleston asks for community involvement for next step of the Peninsula Plan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the City of Charleston is working on a new plan to guide development throughout the Peninsula; But the next step in the process requires people with a certain skill set to become involved. Robert Summerfield, who is...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Lane back open on I-26W near exit 194
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a right lane on I-26 westbound near Jedburg Road is back open. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle on fire about two miles west of exit 194 earlier in the day. There is no official word...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
abcnews4.com
Fiery bus crash among nearly 2 dozen wrecks at Berkeley Co. intersection in recent years
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After Friday's bus crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and US 176 in Berkeley County, ABC News 4 wanted to check in with SC Department of Transportation to see where they are on the roundabout project planned for that intersection. SCDOT says between...
crbjbizwire.com
Fifth Third Bank Continues South Carolina Expansion with Commercial Office in Charleston
Fifth Third Bank, National Association recently announced an expansion into the Charleston Market with the addition of three local, experienced bankers. Fifth Third entered the Carolinas in 2008 with the acquisition of First Charter Bank, and subsequently expanded into South Carolina in 2011. The expansion into Charleston is the latest in a series of investments across the region and evidence of the long-term commitment to local growth that is being made here in the Carolinas by the Bank.
kiss951.com
Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina
Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
live5news.com
Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday afternoon for a vacation on Kiawah Island. Kiawah Island visitors and residents should plan for increased traffic and security measures for the duration of the Bidens’ visit, town spokesman Christopher Makowski said.
