ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Charleston port completes a heavy lift that took 7 years

Seven years after the State Ports Authority embarked on a plan to replace the outdated 115-foot container cranes at Wando Welch Terminal with taller, more modern equipment, the final ship-to-shore cargo mover is now in place. Wando Welch now has a full complement of 15 cranes with 155 feet of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Prologistix hiring hundreds for light industrial jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hire Dynamics-ProLogistix-ResourceMFG is looking to fill hundreds of light industrial positions around the Tri-County. These positions include loader/unloaders, palletizers, team leads, warehouse supervisors, reach forklift operators, order pickers, mechanical assemblers, CNC machine operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and more. There is a job fair Wednedsay from...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Industry
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

“No Drone Zone” areas announced on Kiawah Island: U.S. Secret Service

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Secret Service will implement restrictions for drone flight operations on Kiawah Island, starting August 10. The drone flight restrictions will be in effect from August 10 through August 16, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. “This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, including drone pilots,” […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building

Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#Boeing South Carolina#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Post and Courier

Steinberg Law Firm adding new office in Goose Creek

Steinberg Law Firm recently reported plans to expand in Goose Creek, as a new 11,700 square foot site will soon be added to the Highway 52 corridor along Goose Creek Boulevard, practically a few doors down from the company's existing office. The new addition will reportedly be staffed with up...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Schools hotline returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District announced the return of its Back-to-School Hotline beginning Monday. The service allows families to call in with questions and get assistance and information from district staff members for the upcoming school year. The hotline will open Monday morning and run through...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Lane back open on I-26W near exit 194

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a right lane on I-26 westbound near Jedburg Road is back open. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle on fire about two miles west of exit 194 earlier in the day. There is no official word...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Fifth Third Bank Continues South Carolina Expansion with Commercial Office in Charleston

Fifth Third Bank, National Association recently announced an expansion into the Charleston Market with the addition of three local, experienced bankers. Fifth Third entered the Carolinas in 2008 with the acquisition of First Charter Bank, and subsequently expanded into South Carolina in 2011. The expansion into Charleston is the latest in a series of investments across the region and evidence of the long-term commitment to local growth that is being made here in the Carolinas by the Bank.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina

Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday afternoon for a vacation on Kiawah Island. Kiawah Island visitors and residents should plan for increased traffic and security measures for the duration of the Bidens’ visit, town spokesman Christopher Makowski said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy