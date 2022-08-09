Read full article on original website
Mother, daughter, 14-year-olds arrested after string of robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother, daughter, and two 14-year-olds have been arrested by Memphis police in relation to a string of robberies that took place since Sunday. On Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where a man was found shot in his left arm. He told police that he was inside the laundry mat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanding money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The two suspects took the man’s phone and fled in a gray four-door sedan.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett man was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says. On July 28, 2022, Jose Salgado broke into his girlfriend’s house on North Highland Road and started to argue with the victim, police say.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man who fatally stabbed a woman he had dated and her teenage son after breaking into their Scenic Hills home has been indicted on murder charges. Jose Murillo-Salgado was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary. He was...
Police identify man shot and killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified a man shot and killed in North Memphis last month. Beau Grauer was found inside a home in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street on Sunday, July 24, around 10:30 p.m. He had been shot and died from...
Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
Man indicted in double shooting in southeast Memphis, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man captured on surveillance shooting into another vehicle has been indicted in the death of a young man and the wounding of his aunt. Jalen Hill was indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Memphis, Tenn. man faces several charges after a report of shots fired on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the intersection of Main and Independence in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police say a Kennett man was in a downtown parking lot near Boardman Pavilion when...
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Horn Lake teen arrested in Southaven shooting
An 18-year-old Horn Lake man is in custody and is charged with shooting into a dwelling. Southaven police were called to the Dorchester Place Apartments on Monday, Aug. 8 about a shooting. Dorchester Place Apartments is located at 1725 Dorchester Drive. Investigators on the scene determined a suspect to be...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
Man dodges bullets as thieves target car a fourth time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says his car has been the target of four thefts in as many months, including a recent attempt caught on camera that led to him dodging bullets in his bedroom. Friday, Joshua Wylie told police he witnessed thieves trying to steal his car...
Police still searching for men who gunned man down at Memphis Motel 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released images of a brazen crime. The pictures show three men holding high-powered weapons. Memphis Police said those men used those weapons to “open fire” and kill a man outside of a Memphis motel. It happened on Sycamore View Rd. at a...
COURT DETAILS: Suspect Googled ‘how long to strange someone’ before disappearance of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly six hours of testimony, the sole suspect in the missing-persons case of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was denied bond after a hearing on Tuesday. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged on July 22 with the first-degree murder of Lee, whose...
MPD: Gunman fires shots from sunroof, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Haleville Road at 5:20 p.m. According to police, a blue four-door Infiniti drove past the house and a man standing out of the sunroof of […]
Theft of running car turns into shootout with teens at S. Perkins gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he shot up his own vehicle at a Parkway Village gas station, trying to stop teenage thieves from taking it. Kenneth Petty went from being the victim to finding himself under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm […]
Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested. WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars. […]
Reward up to $25,000 offered in string of Memphis liquor store burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered after a string of organized liquor store burglaries in the Memphis area this year. Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County said Thursday the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers raised the additional reward, which is in addition to the regular Crime Stoppers awards.
Man shot after witnessing car burglary, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who broke into a car and shot a witness. On Aug. 5 at approximately 12:20 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of North Highland Street.
FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police. Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area. The suspects took the victim’s...
