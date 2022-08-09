MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother, daughter, and two 14-year-olds have been arrested by Memphis police in relation to a string of robberies that took place since Sunday. On Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where a man was found shot in his left arm. He told police that he was inside the laundry mat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanding money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The two suspects took the man’s phone and fled in a gray four-door sedan.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO