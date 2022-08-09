ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnews5.com

Mother, daughter, 14-year-olds arrested after string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother, daughter, and two 14-year-olds have been arrested by Memphis police in relation to a string of robberies that took place since Sunday. On Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where a man was found shot in his left arm. He told police that he was inside the laundry mat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanding money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The two suspects took the man’s phone and fled in a gray four-door sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bartlett man indicted for stabbing girlfriend, her son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett man was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says. On July 28, 2022, Jose Salgado broke into his girlfriend’s house on North Highland Road and started to argue with the victim, police say.
BARTLETT, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police identify man shot and killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified a man shot and killed in North Memphis last month. Beau Grauer was found inside a home in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street on Sunday, July 24, around 10:30 p.m. He had been shot and died from...
WREG

Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man indicted in double shooting in southeast Memphis, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man captured on surveillance shooting into another vehicle has been indicted in the death of a young man and the wounding of his aunt. Jalen Hill was indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
kbsi23.com

Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Memphis, Tenn. man faces several charges after a report of shots fired on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the intersection of Main and Independence in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police say a Kennett man was in a downtown parking lot near Boardman Pavilion when...
actionnews5.com

Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
desotocountynews.com

Horn Lake teen arrested in Southaven shooting

An 18-year-old Horn Lake man is in custody and is charged with shooting into a dwelling. Southaven police were called to the Dorchester Place Apartments on Monday, Aug. 8 about a shooting. Dorchester Place Apartments is located at 1725 Dorchester Drive. Investigators on the scene determined a suspect to be...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Gunman fires shots from sunroof, injures two

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Haleville Road at 5:20 p.m. According to police, a blue four-door Infiniti drove past the house and a man standing out of the sunroof of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested. WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police. Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area. The suspects took the victim’s...
MEMPHIS, TN

