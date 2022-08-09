Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
KFDM-TV
Volunteer firefighters confront fire danger in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — KFDM's Angel San Juan talks to Kirbyville VFD's Chief Greg Ellis about the dangers volunteer firefighters face and the burn ban Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has in place. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
K9 Ace rescues two missing people in a national forest in Houston County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Feb. 2021. Two people were found safely in a national forest thanks to an officer and his K9 partner, Ace. Angelina County Sheriff's Office received a call on Aug. 7 of two people who were missing from Angelina County.
kjas.com
Newton FD begs people not to burn, Jasper Co FD’s dealing with burn ban violations
As the Newton Fire Department is begging people to stop all outdoor burning in lieu of an official burn ban, fire departments in Jasper County are dealing with numerous burn ban violators. Newton Fire Captain Melanie Smith on Wednesday said “If you think we've had enough rain, might want to...
kjas.com
Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
kjas.com
BPD officers in DWI crash two years after Powell killed and Fells injured
There has been another crash involving an allegedly drunk driver crashing into a Beaumont police car, and it happened exactly two years to the day after one officer was killed and another injured when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver. The latest incident occurred shortly before 9:00 Tuesday night on South 11th at Hollywood, about a half-mile north of College.
Orange Leader
KFDM-TV
Surveillance video captures burglars stealing 16 firearms from gun shop in Pinehurst
PINEHURST — We're learning about more evidence Pinehurst police have gathered to help them arrest four burglars, who broke into a new Orange County gun shop. Surveillance video and the suspects left behind clues at the scene of the crime, including blood. The burglary happened at the Red Lion...
Angelina County searching for woman who went missing after walking dog
HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in the Huntington area. Paula Capps, who police said suffers from dementia, went missing midday Thursday after walking her dog, and is still missing Friday morning with search efforts […]
kjas.com
More stolen catalytic convertors
Jasper Police are investigating another report of stolen catalytic convertors. Officers were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 308 North Wheeler Street and Jasper Auto Sales at 490 North Wheeler on Monday when it was reported that workers there had discovered that the anti-pollution devices had been stolen off vehicles. Earlier...
kjas.com
Log truck rollover in Deweyville
They were dealing with a mess in south Newton County on Thursday morning after a fully loaded log truck was involved in a rollover accident. It happened shortly before 9:00 at the intersection of Highways 12 and 87. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that a 1997...
US 190 West to close overnight Friday to remove crashed plane from Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas — US Highway 190 West will be closed in the early morning hours of Friday as crews work to remove an aircraft that crashed in Lake Livingston earlier this week while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas Department of Transportation - Lufkin District said the...
KTRE
Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months
The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in...
kogt.com
Chase Runs Out Of Tread
A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
kjas.com
MITCH10501.jpg
Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a st…
City of Lufkin announce road closure amid removal of crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston. According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in […]
kjas.com
Matthew Hoy Edgar family says they don’t know if he’s dead or alive
As the disappearance of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar continues without a trace of him, a family member has told a Lufkin TV news station that the family doesn’t know where he’s at, or if he’s dead or alive. Matthew Edgar has been missing for nearly seven...
Angelina County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office is looking for Paula Capps. Capps was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in Huntington. At this time, it is unknown what Capps was wearing. Her brown and white Pointer dog, Sawyer, should be with Capps, the ACSO...
Woman facing charges after leading Orange Police on chase with child passenger in SUV
ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange was arrested early Wednesday morning following a low-speed chase with a child passenger in her SUV. Officers in Orange attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by Evelyn Marie Dargin, 41, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 6th St according to Sargent Medina of the Orange Police Department.
KSLA
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
