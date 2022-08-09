Marshawn Lynch arrested for suspected DUI in Las Vegas

Former Seattle Seahawks running back and current Seattle Kraken minority-owner Marshawn Lynch was arrested by Las Vegas police on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, a vehicle stop was conducted on Tuesday morning at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The driver, later identified as Lynch, was suspected of driver impairment.

During an investigation, officers determined Lynch was impaired and he was arrested.

Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked on charges of driving under the influence.

In April, Lynch joined Grammy winner Macklemore as a minority owner of the Seattle Kraken.

Lynch played with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to 2015, and again in 2019, after a short stint with the Oakland Raiders.

