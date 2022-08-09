Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Utica woman charged for robbery & possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July. According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman...
WKTV
Utica woman charged with robbery following stolen wallet investigation
A Utica woman who allegedly punched someone in the face and stole their wallet near Oneida Square last month has been arrested. After reviewing surveillance video from the scene of the theft, police have been searching for 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer, who also had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of stolen property unrelated to this incident.
cnyhomepage.com
Sheriff arrests burglary suspect, one still at large
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one man has been arrested and another is still at large after a burglary that took place at a Rome storage unit company in the early morning hours of August 11th. Around 1:30 am on Thursday,...
WKTV
Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought
ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
WKTV
Suspects facing charges in Rome robbery
Two men are facing charges after an alleged home invasion on West Liberty Street. 2 suspects arrested, 1 still at large following robbery in Rome. Rome police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third following a home invasion on Monday.
localsyr.com
UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named
(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/4/22
Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 08/04/2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., Dallas Bennett was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident where she stole property from a business in the City of Oswego. Bennett was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 08/18/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Oswego City Court.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD apprehend 2 suspects in assault case, 1 at large
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, August 9th, the Utica Police Department reported that two suspects in the assault investigation from August 7th in which a man was left in critical condition have been apprehended, but one still remains at large. The three suspects are all minors, and their...
Davenport man charged with felony manslaughter
A Davenport man was arrested and charged after New York State Police looked into the death of his wife.
79-year-old man fatally shot 64-year-old neighbor in Oswego County, deputies say
Scriba, N.Y. — A man fatally shot his neighbor Thursday afternoon in Oswego County, deputies said. Donald Coon, 79, killed his 64-year-old neighbor in the town of Scriba near 812 Middle Road, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Middle...
WKTV
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV
UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators look to identify found human remains
New York State Police are looking to identify the remains of a woman that were located in a remote location of Otsego County.
whcuradio.com
Authorities: Cortland man busted for cocaine, meth
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say drugs were found inside a car in Homer. Authorities say they noticed suspicious activity from a parked car early Saturday morning. Inside the vehicle was allegedly illegal drugs. On Tuesday, officers arrested 56-year-old David Sneed II of Cortland. He’s accused of possessing cocaine,...
WKTV
Police investing fatal one-car crash in Utica
Utica police are working on crash reconstruction to determine what caused a fatal rollover crash in Utica Tuesday night. Preliminary evidence indicates speed may have been a factor, according to police. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica. Utica Fire and Police crews were called to the scene...
Cortland man busted with nearly $3,000 worth of drugs
In the early morning hours of August 6th, David Sneed II, 56 of Cortland, was arrested for possessing large amounts of illegal drugs.
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say
Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
informnny.com
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
localsyr.com
‘Bring Narcan:’ NewsChannel 9 obtains audio from apparent drug overdose involving Madison County candidate
NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When friends of Bradley Moses, a Madison County assistant district attorney, were attempting to revive him from what deputies call a drug overdose and calling 911, an inadvertent call to Cazenovia Village Court resulted in some of the chaos getting recorded over a voicemail system.
informnny.com
Fatal vehicle accident in Utica on August 9th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on 790 east near the Route 12 ramp on August 9th, leaving one person dead and one in critical condition. Around 9:10 pm on Tuesday, the Utica Police and Fire Department’s arrived at...
