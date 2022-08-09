Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Multiple People Arrested in Manchester After Shooting in Hartford
There is a heavy police presence in Manchester and multiple roads are closed as officials conduct an investigation into a shooting that led to a pursuit. Hartford Police said there was a shooting on Broad Street Thursday at about 6 p.m. Officers in the area reported hearing shots fired from a white Honda Passport, which was confirmed to be stolen out of Meriden.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
Police arrest 2 men in connection with deadly Connecticut double shooting
The July 10 shooting was caught on surveillance camera as dozens of people riding motorcycles and ATVs gathered at a gas station.
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver
There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
NBC Connecticut
Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer
A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
New Britain Herald
Plainville teen goes missing
PLAINVILLE – A teenager has gone missing from Plainville. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Jacklyn Hall, 16. She went missing earlier in the day. A photo of Hall was not immediately available with the Silver Alert. The teen has been described as white, with auburn...
Reckless Driver In Harwinton Found Speeding At 120 MPH In 65 MPH Zone, Police Say
A driver was charged after their vehicle was measured speeding at 120 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Connecticut. A trooper saw a silver Mercedes speeding on Route 8 northbound in the Litchfield County town of Harwinton, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
NewsTimes
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
New Britain Herald
Two children hospitalized following mercury exposure in New Britain home
NEW BRITAIN – Two children were hospitalized after officials say they were exposed to mercury at a local home late Tuesday. According to the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the mercury levels found in the home – located at 76 Hatch St. – by the department’s Emergency Response Unit were close to 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure.
Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
Bristol Press
Bristol woman sentenced for acting as 'straw purchaser' for firearms
A Bristol woman who bought firearms for individuals with a criminal record, knowing they were barred from having guns, has been sentenced to a year behind bars. Leah Boucher, 30, faced sentencing Wednesday in federal court in New Haven, where it was ordered that her prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers
WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Beth Sarah Rosenberg, 40, 150 Shuttle Meadow Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening. Keyosha Renae Jones, 24, 71 Coolidge St., Hartford, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct. Jonathon Jose Colon, 19, 71 Fairview St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Madeline Matos, 39, 6 Smith St. Flr. 2, New Britain, third-degree...
NECN
Man Accused of Selling Conn. House Without Actual Homeowner's Knowledge Pleads Not Guilty
A Willington man who is accused of selling another man’s property in Newtown without the actual owner’s knowledge or permission appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty. Newtown police started investigating on Aug. 24, 2021, when the actual owner, a man in East Dennis, Massachusetts, who owned...
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Eyewitness News
Missing Wethersfield man found
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police said he has been found. A man from Wethersfield was reported missing on Thursday. According to state police, they issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Gregory Fradette. Fradette was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, tan khaki pants and tan boat shoes.
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch
*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.
