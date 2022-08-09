ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Multiple People Arrested in Manchester After Shooting in Hartford

There is a heavy police presence in Manchester and multiple roads are closed as officials conduct an investigation into a shooting that led to a pursuit. Hartford Police said there was a shooting on Broad Street Thursday at about 6 p.m. Officers in the area reported hearing shots fired from a white Honda Passport, which was confirmed to be stolen out of Meriden.
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

‘It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver

There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer

A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville teen goes missing

PLAINVILLE – A teenager has gone missing from Plainville. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Jacklyn Hall, 16. She went missing earlier in the day. A photo of Hall was not immediately available with the Silver Alert. The teen has been described as white, with auburn...
NewsTimes

Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
New Britain Herald

Two children hospitalized following mercury exposure in New Britain home

NEW BRITAIN – Two children were hospitalized after officials say they were exposed to mercury at a local home late Tuesday. According to the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the mercury levels found in the home – located at 76 Hatch St. – by the department’s Emergency Response Unit were close to 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
Bristol Press

Bristol woman sentenced for acting as 'straw purchaser' for firearms

A Bristol woman who bought firearms for individuals with a criminal record, knowing they were barred from having guns, has been sentenced to a year behind bars. Leah Boucher, 30, faced sentencing Wednesday in federal court in New Haven, where it was ordered that her prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
FOX 61

Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers

WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Beth Sarah Rosenberg, 40, 150 Shuttle Meadow Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening. Keyosha Renae Jones, 24, 71 Coolidge St., Hartford, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct. Jonathon Jose Colon, 19, 71 Fairview St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Madeline Matos, 39, 6 Smith St. Flr. 2, New Britain, third-degree...
Eyewitness News

Missing Wethersfield man found

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police said he has been found. A man from Wethersfield was reported missing on Thursday. According to state police, they issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Gregory Fradette. Fradette was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, tan khaki pants and tan boat shoes.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch

*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.

