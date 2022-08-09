TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.

TYLER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO