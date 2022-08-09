ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12NewsNow

Comments / 2

Brian M
2d ago

$300K+ compensation package and he gets paid even more if he works over 40 hrs per week??? I hope the City Council does an honest performance evaluation every 12 months so we taxpayers are sure to receive value commensurate with that salary!

Reply
3
Related
beaumontcvb.com

What Meeting Planners are Saying

The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) recently hosted the State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association (SFFMA), the oldest and largest fire association serving fire and emergency service responders of Texas and beyond with over 22,000 members, 1,200 fire departments, 80 industrial fire brigades, and EMS international departments.
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Governor appoints Beaumont resident to Public Utility Commission of Texas

Governor Greg Abbott announced Aug. 5 that he had appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027, and on Aug. 9, the Beaumont resident was joined by her son and daughter as she took the oath of office. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
KFDM-TV

Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair

BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas City#Emergency Management#International City#Politics Local#Beaumont City Council
KFDM-TV

Volunteer firefighters confront fire danger in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — KFDM's Angel San Juan talks to Kirbyville VFD's Chief Greg Ellis about the dangers volunteer firefighters face and the burn ban Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has in place. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Port Arthur News

Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
Orange Leader

TxDOT outlines I-10 delays today in Orange County

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 delays for Orange County. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect possible delays along I-10 westbound from SH87 to Simmons Drive today. Crews are working on pavement repairs. Please slow down while traveling through this area.
KTRE

2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

USDOT awards Port of Port Arthur $13.6 million grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Port of Port Arthur a $13.6 million federal grant through the FY 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, the port announced Aug. 9. The RAISE grant program provides funding for surface transportation projects of local and regional significance.
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy