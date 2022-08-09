Read full article on original website
Brian M
2d ago
$300K+ compensation package and he gets paid even more if he works over 40 hrs per week??? I hope the City Council does an honest performance evaluation every 12 months so we taxpayers are sure to receive value commensurate with that salary!
beaumontcvb.com
What Meeting Planners are Saying
The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) recently hosted the State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association (SFFMA), the oldest and largest fire association serving fire and emergency service responders of Texas and beyond with over 22,000 members, 1,200 fire departments, 80 industrial fire brigades, and EMS international departments.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Governor appoints Beaumont resident to Public Utility Commission of Texas
Governor Greg Abbott announced Aug. 5 that he had appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027, and on Aug. 9, the Beaumont resident was joined by her son and daughter as she took the oath of office. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
Bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008 will be sent to University of North Texas for identification
BEAUMONT, Texas — Bones discovered this week, that are believed to belong to a Port Neches man who went missing in 2008, will be sent to the University of North Texas for identification. The bones, believed to be of Adrian Lozoya, were discovered Wednesday in a car found submerged...
KFDM-TV
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
Water line break floods ditches, yards in south Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Water flooded ditches and yards in front of several homes Thursday morning due to an apparent water line break in the south end of Beaumont. Beaumont's Director of Water and Wastewater Operations Michael Harris tells 12News the break was reported to the city around 8 a.m.
Port Arthur ISD looking to nearly double current staff of bus drivers as classes begin
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Many districts across Southeast Texas are dealing with a bus driver shortage. The Port Arthur Independent School District has been struggling to cover all their bus routes as school starts this year according to Corey Metts, director of transportation for the district. The district currently...
KFDM-TV
Volunteer firefighters confront fire danger in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — KFDM's Angel San Juan talks to Kirbyville VFD's Chief Greg Ellis about the dangers volunteer firefighters face and the burn ban Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has in place. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Port Arthur News
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
Orange Leader
TxDOT outlines I-10 delays today in Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 delays for Orange County. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect possible delays along I-10 westbound from SH87 to Simmons Drive today. Crews are working on pavement repairs. Please slow down while traveling through this area.
Port Arthur News
Potential Port Arthur budget items include cost-of-living raise, 5 new municipal positions
The City of Port Arthur is preparing the 2022-2023 budget as the current fiscal year starts to come to an end. Council and staff had budget meetings last week and Wednesday regarding the proposed new budget, which will ultimately lead to a public hearing Aug. 19. “We normally go through...
Nederland, Hamshire-Fannett ISD among Southeast Texas districts headed back to class Thursday
At least seven more Southeast Texas districts will be back in session Thursday morning as Southeast Texas students continue heading back to the classroom this week.
KTRE
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
USDOT awards Port of Port Arthur $13.6 million grant
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Port of Port Arthur a $13.6 million federal grant through the FY 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, the port announced Aug. 9. The RAISE grant program provides funding for surface transportation projects of local and regional significance.
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
What proactive measures Silsbee ISD officials are taking to ensure a safe 2022-23 school year
SILSBEE, Texas — Many Southeast Texas students are getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-23 year, and district officials are doing final security check-ups. After the mass Uvalde school shooting, many school districts are reevaluating their safety procedures. The deadly shooting claimed the lives of 21 people, 19 students and two teachers.
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
'Give my family some closure' | Family of man who was murdered in 2021 asks killer to turn themselves in
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of man who was murdered in 2021 held a balloon release Wednesday to remember their loved one and call for justice to be served. Lonnie Scott, 54, was found shot to death inside of his Port Arthur home on August 10, 2021. Wednesday marks one year since Scott died.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
Defendant in Jake's Fireworks drug trafficking case files to withdraw guilty plea
BEAUMONT, Texas — A defendant who pleaded guilty earlier this year in the federal drug trafficking case in the Eastern District of Texas involving Jake's Fireworks has filed documents to withdraw his plea. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, had pleaded guilty in January 2022 to "conspiracy to possess...
'We may have wild days, but no bad days' | Woodcrest Elementary staff preps students, parents for the new school year
PORT NECHES, Texas — While many Southeast Texas schools have already made their way back into the classrooms, Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is still on preparation mode. District officials have revisited some of the new safety policies and had trainings on what parents are to expect during the...
