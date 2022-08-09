Read full article on original website
Camila Cabello spotted holding hands with new boyfriend Austin Kevitch
Camila Cabello is giving love a chance! The 25-year-old singer has confirmed her romance with 30-year-old Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, following weeks of rumors about their relationship status, after being photographed together for the first time back in June. ...
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Rosario Dawson seemingly confirms romance with Nnamdi Okafor
Rosario Dawson seems to have moved on six months after her split from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. On Monday, the “Mandalorian” actress took to Instagram sharing a video of herself and her new beau, Nnamdi Okafor, riding on the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. In the short clip, the pair are seen making silly faces before the Nigerian poet told the actress he loved her— which she lovingly repeated back. Fans were quick to send the 43-year-old well wishes on her exciting new chapter of life. “You both are gorgeous. This is so sweet....
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Proposes To Bre Tiesi Days After Saying He'd Get Back With Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon is the first to admit that he isn't great at monogamy. He often jokes about the plethora of children he's had with multiple women, recently commending Elon Musk's procreation philosophy. Now, however, it looks like he's ready to try to settle down once more. "I said I would...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner gushes over 'super' boyfriend Corey Gamble who's her right-hand man
The Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has opened up about her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and how he is ‘such a great person.’. When promoting her new ‘MasterClass’ to People, the Kardashian Queen couldn’t help but open up her relationship with Corey Gamble. Kris and...
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Very Sad’ About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He’s In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began. Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing. In the July 24...
Angela Yee and Charlamagne tha God Feuded Before She Landed Her Own Show
In August 2022, Angela Yee announced she’s leaving The Breakfast Club after 11 years on the popular morning radio show. Angela launched the program in 2011 with her co-hosts, Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. Article continues below advertisement. Together, the trio landed a nationally syndicated deal with iHeartRadio,...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming’s Sweetest Family Moments Over the Years
Happy family! Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming’s life is full of bliss, love and lots of laughs — and they have the photos to prove it. The Die Hard actor and Malta-born model met in 2007 at a mutual trainer’s gym. They tied the knot two years later at their home in Turks and […]
