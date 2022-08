It’s a cool, cloudy morning at Humpy Cove, and inside the main tent at Camp Qungaayux̂, dancers are taking the stage. About a dozen kids are doing Chagix. This Atka dance tells the story of a successful halibut fishing trip, and it’s been taught at Camp Q every summer for the past 25 years.

UNALASKA, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO