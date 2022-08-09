ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DMS and Seekr Announce New Strategic Partnership

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--

, an internet technology and content evaluation company, and Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of digital performance advertising solutions, today announced a multi-year agreement to support Seekr’s media strategy, revenue and advertising operations across its global search advertising platform and vertical content sponsorships. The alliance will accelerate the build-out and monetization of new Seekr verticals in concert with expanding its global audience and reach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006010/en/

Seekr prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI and machine learning, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they are free of bias or manipulation. Seekr plans to increase consumer engagement across its platforms and scale audience engagement by leveraging the power of the award-winning DMS toolset, inclusive of the DMS first-party data, expansive media reach and proprietary technologies. Global omnichannel audience engagement campaigns are currently underway with a monetization strategy set to begin in early Q4.

“DMS has the expertise to support our advertising needs and the proven ability to innovate and expand, making them the perfect partner for Seekr,” said Pat Condo, Seekr founder and CEO. “The partnership represents an important step forward in Seekr’s vision to provide an online experience with tools that support information transparency, connecting people with what they seek, rather than what they are served.”

The partnership combines Seekr Search data with DMS brand-direct and marketplace offerings to create a targeted ad experience that offers consumers relevant content, while significantly reducing friction in the advertising ecosystem. The partnership’s foundational objective is to foster a digital experience that delivers the right message to the right user at the right time, based on where they are spending their time. Seekr potentially gains access to more than 9,000 enterprise and SMB customers through the insurance, consumer finance, e-commerce and education solutions, among others, within DMS.

“Seekr’s mission to provide transparency and empower user choice by streamlining access to reliable information for everyone is aligned with our goal at DMS to create intent-driven meaningful engagements between consumers and advertisers during a product or service discovery and consideration process,” said DMS CEO Joe Marinucci. “DMS is excited to partner with a company that is committed to a future driven by the relevancy of a customer-driven journey.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are made in reliance upon the protections provided by such acts for forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS’s expectations with respect to its future performance and its ability to implement its strategy, and are based on the beliefs and expectations of our management team from the information available at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; (2) changes in client demand for our services and our ability to adapt to such changes; (3) the entry of new competitors in the market; (4) the ability to maintain and attract consumers and advertisers in the face of changing economic or competitive conditions; (5) the ability to maintain, grow and protect the data DMS obtains from consumers and advertisers; (6) the performance of DMS’s technology infrastructure; (7) the ability to protect DMS’s intellectual property rights; (8) the ability to successfully source and complete acquisitions and to integrate the operations of companies DMS acquires, including Traverse Data, Inc., the assets of Crisp Marketing, LLC and Aimtell, Inc., PushPros, Inc. and Aramis Interactive; (9) the ability to improve and maintain adequate internal controls over financial and management systems, and remediate the identified material weakness; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations and the ability to maintain compliance; (11) our substantial levels of indebtedness; (12) volatility in the trading price on the NYSE of our common stock and warrants; (13) fluctuations in value of our private placement warrants; and (14) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS’s filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” in DMS’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown, and it is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. DMS cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Seekr Technologies Inc .

is an internet technology and content evaluation company that prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they remove both bias and misinformation. Seekr utilizes an independent search index, sophisticated data science, and rigorous journalistic standards to determine the quality of news articles and their political lean — giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find trustworthy content in context.

About DMS

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of data-driven, technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within the auto, home, health, and life insurance, plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution, and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006010/en/

CONTACT: Mindy M. Hull

Mercury Global Partners for Seekr

+1 415 889 9977 (San Francisco)

seekr@wearemgp.com

Melissa Ledesma

Digital Media Solutions

+1 201 528 5272

press@dmsgroup.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE INTERNET SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING MARKETING ADVERTISING DATA MANAGEMENT COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Digital Media Solutions, Inc.

PUB: 08/09/2022 04:29 PM/DISC: 08/09/2022 04:29 PM

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream

Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Cleanwatts Presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005010/en/ Tommy Freeman comes to Cleanwatts from Alturus with nearly a decade of experience in the Clean Energy space. His expertise includes residential and commercial solar, energy efficiency, project finance, and developing community-wide electrification and efficiency programs. (Photo: Cleanwatts)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform

NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
TECHNOLOGY
@growwithco

How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’

Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dms#Online Advertising#Advertising Revenue#Digital Advertising#Business Industry#Linus Business#Clearwater#Digital Media Solutions
The Associated Press

Trane Technologies Appoints Dwayne Cowan as President of Thermo King EMEA and Global Marine, Rail and Air Business

SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that Dwayne Cowan has been appointed as president of Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail, effective August 1. He will report directly to chair and CEO, Dave Regnery, and join the Enterprise Leadership Team as a corporate officer of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005024/en/ Dwayne Cowan, president, Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

WM Technology, Inc. Launches Weedmaps For Business, A Complete SaaS Platform

Recently, WM Technology, Inc. MAPS, a marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced the launch of Weedmaps for Business. "Formerly WM Business, the Company’s reconfiguration and renaming of its SaaS offerings better reflect the comprehensive B2B and B2C suite of products that afford cannabis retailers and brands of all sizes with fully integrated tools to run their businesses," reads a statement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Charlotte's Web Unveils Sports Product Line Undergoing NSF's Certification

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB plans to unveil a product line catering to the sports vertical. The products are currently undergoing the NSF for Sport certification process with NSF, a third-party organization that manufacturers, regulators, and consumers look to for the development of public health standards and certification marks that help protect the world's food, water, consumer products, and environment.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Conversational intelligence company Jiminny nabs $16.5M to unlock sales team insights

Founded out of London in 2016, Jiminny offers companies the technology to gain insights into how well their sales or customer support teams are engaging with their clients across voice, video, email and messaging. By integrating into a company’s broader tech stack, including calendars, CRMs, dialers and video conferencing tools,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Trademarks
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Halo, Ogilvy, Unfold & More

This week brings news of agencies furthering their social good initiatives, expanding company departments and partnering with other industry leaders to scale content, offerings and reach. 50,000feet. 50,000feet is working with USG to launch its new corporate sustainability program. The agency partnered with USG to synthesize its vision and initiatives—and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors

Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Mushroom supplier Nammex names new chief strategy and innovation officer

Bill Chioffi previously served as vice president of global sourcing and sustainability at Gaia Herbs. Mushroom extracts supplier Nammex (Gibsons, BC, Canada) has welcomed Bill Chioffi to its management team. Chioffi will serve as the company’s chief strategy and innovation officer. Chioffi’s background includes a 21-year tenure with Gaia...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Two firms sign MoU to help blockchain and Web3 go from strength to strength

Two organizations have established a new partnership in their quest to establish an even bigger presence across South East Asia. The memorandum of understanding between Morpheus Labs and PingCap was signed on July 28. Morpheus Labs, which is incorporated in Singapore, says its goal is to ensure everyone can succeed...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Gala is announcing a partnership with Stick Figure Productions to distribute Four Down on the Blockchain

Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. With this announcement Gala Film also shared they will partner with Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award Winning Stick Figure Productions to present FOUR DOWN, a feature-length documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker Steven Cantor based on the New York Times best-seller NOT WITHOUT HOPE, written by Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

The Supply Chain Tech Revolution

Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Confluent Medical Technologies Announces Grand Opening of Costa Rica Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Confluent Medical Technologies (Confluent), today announced the Grand Opening of the latest addition to their large scale manufacturing center of excellence in Alajuela, Costa Rica, expanding their capacity for Nitinol processing and catheter manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005083/en/ This new facility will be co-located with the existing Confluent Costa Rica facility and will add an additional 66,000 square feet to this location. The new site greatly expands Confluent’s capacity to process Nitinol components, as well as produce complex catheters using a combination of clean rooms and white-space manufacturing.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Nerdy Announces Appointment of Stuart Udell, Accomplished EdTech Executive, to Its Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), parent company of Varsity Tutors, the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adulthood, today announced the appointment of Stuart Udell to the company’s Board of Directors. Udell brings extensive Education industry experience to the board, including previous CEO roles at Achieve3000, K12 Inc. (now Stride, Inc.), Catapult Learning, and Penn Foster. Udell’s appointment comes as the company continues to expand Varsity Tutors for Schools, a suite of offerings designed specifically to provide supplemental support to school districts across the country online at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005246/en/ Nerdy announces appointment of Stuart Udell, accomplished EdTech executive, to its Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy