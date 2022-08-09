ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Allina Health and Owens & Minor Expand Partnership and Announce New Strategic Collaboration

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSjZ6_0hAr93Xz00

MINNEAPOLIS & RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), a leading global healthcare solutions company, and Allina Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to enhancing the health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin, today announced their renewed partnership and a new strategic collaboration to create a unique integrated service model for supply chain resiliency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005800/en/

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, part of Allina Health (Photo: Business Wire)

The integrated service model is an evolution of the 20-year partnership between Allina Health and Owens & Minor. At the heart of the model is an integrated service center that will serve as the hub and central command for supply chain operations, combining communications, fulfillment, inventory management and distribution into an end-to-end solution built specifically for the needs of Allina Health’s hospital and clinical care network, including its 6,000 associated and employed physicians.

“Allina Health believes that deepening our successful relationship with Owens & Minor will elevate our ability to ensure that our providers and clinical staff have the products they need, when they need them,” said Thomas M. Lubotsky, Vice President of Supply Chain, Allina Health. “Further combining our collective strengths is key to our vision for exploring creative, innovative ways to improve our supply chain operations. We are excited by what this new phase of our 20-year strategic partnership with Owens & Minor will bring.”

Owens & Minor’s 140 years of supply chain expertise and innovative approach will serve as the backbone of Allina Heath’s supply chain operations, merging the company’s proprietary product portfolio, robust logistics capabilities, distribution, and technology services into a shared bespoke solution with improved data transparency, communication and inventory management capabilities that lower inventory costs.

“We welcome the opportunity to work more closely with a partner as forward-thinking as Allina Health to not only drive greater efficiencies, but also to collaborate on new ways to support the continued health of their supply chain operations,” commented Jeff Jochims, EVP, Chief Operating Officer and President, Products and Healthcare Services, Owens & Minor. “We look forward to continuing and growing our long and successful partnership.”

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 10 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services, home care, and emergency medical transportation services.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005800/en/

CONTACT: Media relations for Allina Health:

Conny Bergerson, Director of Public Relations

Conny.Bergerson@allina.comMedia relations for Owens & Minor:

Stacy Law

Media@owens-minor.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MANUFACTURING GENERAL HEALTH OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Owens & Minor, Inc.

PUB: 08/09/2022 04:30 PM/DISC: 08/09/2022 04:33 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Minnesota regulators cut $60m from storm response costs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators have blocked the state’s natural gas providers from passing along $60 million in costs they incurred responding to a 2021 storm to ratepayers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the Public Utilities Commission made the decision Thursday. Ratepayers will still be on the hook for $600 million in costs incurred by CenterPoint Energy, Xcel Energy, Great Plains Natural Gas Co., and MERC, an arm of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group, however. Utilities are trying to recoup costs they incurred after a storm struck Texas and other natural gas-producing states in February 2021. Supplies cratered while demand climbed. The Minnesota Commerce Department, the attorney general’s office and the Citizens Utility Board contend the utilities didn’t act prudently in the days leading up to the storm, failing to withdraw enough gas from storage, miscalculating supply forecasts and not curtailing gas to businesses when they should have.
MINNESOTA STATE
AG Week

South Dakota says Hutterite co-op has been operating illegally; co-op to comply

PIERRE, S.D. — The state of South Dakota says a Hutterite farmer co-op has for years been operating as a grain trader without a license. In response, the South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative has filed for a license, according to documents filed with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. In...
The Center Square

Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding

(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Health System#Health Care#Strategic Partnership#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Minneapolis Richmond#Nyse#Allina Health#Supply Chain
moneytalksnews.com

Man Fed Up With Comcast Builds ISP, Gets Hundreds of Customers

A Michigan man unable to get good internet service through the likes of Comcast and AT&T has taken matters into his own hands — and gained hundreds of new customers in the process. Jared Mauch had built his own fiber-to-the-home internet provider service (ISP) that now serves around 70...
The Associated Press

Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan environmental officials notified an an auto trim maker that it violated the law by releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division issued citations Tuesday to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom for discharging a plating solution containing hexavalent chromium into a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29. The solution was routed to an area wastewater treatment facility that discharges wastewater to a creek that flows into the Huron River system. Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of adverse health effects through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation, according to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care

MIAMI (AP) — LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it is set to take effect Aug. 21, according to online records. The state agency previously released a report stating that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria. Tom Wallace, the state’s deputy director of Medicaid, signed off on the report in June. Lambda Legal, Southern Legal Counsel, Florida Health Justice Project and National Health Law Program issued a statement Thursday saying the AHCA is ignoring thousands of public comments and expert testimony by finalizing a discriminatory and medically unsound rule.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

NEW YORK (AP) — The polio virus has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city and New York state health departments said. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising. “The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. “With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
KIMT

Latest Drought Monitor shows improvements to drought conditions in Minnesota and Iowa.

Recent heavy rainfall has led to some improvements in the drought conditions affecting parts of the Upper Midwest. All of southern Minnesota and parts of North Iowa are no longer in drought conditions. Areas west of I-35 in Iowa and near the Twin Cities in Minnesota still need some rain to improve conditions. Thankfully, rain is in the forecast for parts of Iowa and Minnesota on Thursday and Friday.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota's Finstad sworn in as newest member of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can’t afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill. Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a ceremonial photo op afterward with a smiling Finstad, who was surrounded by members of his large family, including his wife, Jackie, and their seven children. “It’s a special day for us to welcome a new member of Congress, Mr. Finstad, and his beautiful family,” Pelosi said. “As I said to the children, what we do is all about them, all about the future.” Finstad, a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration, won a special election Tuesday to fill out the remaining months of the term of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February.
The Associated Press

Feds agree to honor Connecticut pardons, stop deportations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the departments of Justice and Homeland Security under Trump had abandoned six decades of practice by singling out Connecticut and refusing to acknowledge its pardons — because they are issued by a board instead of the governor. Five other states — Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, South Carolina and Utah — have similar pardon systems, but the federal government did not stop recognizing their pardons, Tong said. The five states are more conservative than liberal Connecticut. Several Connecticut residents who were pardoned suddenly got swept up into deportation proceedings and detained. Tong’s office filed legal challenges to the federal government’s refusal to recognize the state’s pardons and prevailed in the courts.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets. Perreault, 63, died about an hour later at the hospital from chest trauma, Willard said. Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
GARDEN CITY, SC
The Associated Press

New York scraps word ‘inmate’ in state law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Lawyer in Whitmer kidnap trial raises concern about juror

A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer’s concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue will be sealed from the public and attorneys can’t talk publicly about it. Adam Fox, who lived in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, and Barry Croft Jr., who is from Bear, Delaware, are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020. The trial began Tuesday after a different jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Two other men were acquitted. Croft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, claimed a juror had hoped to be selected for the trial and would ensure a certain verdict, according to a court document obtained by The Detroit News before it was sealed Friday in the online file.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
BELFAST, ME
The Associated Press

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy