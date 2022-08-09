Allina Health and Owens & Minor Expand Partnership and Announce New Strategic Collaboration

MINNEAPOLIS & RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), a leading global healthcare solutions company, and Allina Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to enhancing the health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin, today announced their renewed partnership and a new strategic collaboration to create a unique integrated service model for supply chain resiliency.

The integrated service model is an evolution of the 20-year partnership between Allina Health and Owens & Minor. At the heart of the model is an integrated service center that will serve as the hub and central command for supply chain operations, combining communications, fulfillment, inventory management and distribution into an end-to-end solution built specifically for the needs of Allina Health’s hospital and clinical care network, including its 6,000 associated and employed physicians.

“Allina Health believes that deepening our successful relationship with Owens & Minor will elevate our ability to ensure that our providers and clinical staff have the products they need, when they need them,” said Thomas M. Lubotsky, Vice President of Supply Chain, Allina Health. “Further combining our collective strengths is key to our vision for exploring creative, innovative ways to improve our supply chain operations. We are excited by what this new phase of our 20-year strategic partnership with Owens & Minor will bring.”

Owens & Minor’s 140 years of supply chain expertise and innovative approach will serve as the backbone of Allina Heath’s supply chain operations, merging the company’s proprietary product portfolio, robust logistics capabilities, distribution, and technology services into a shared bespoke solution with improved data transparency, communication and inventory management capabilities that lower inventory costs.

“We welcome the opportunity to work more closely with a partner as forward-thinking as Allina Health to not only drive greater efficiencies, but also to collaborate on new ways to support the continued health of their supply chain operations,” commented Jeff Jochims, EVP, Chief Operating Officer and President, Products and Healthcare Services, Owens & Minor. “We look forward to continuing and growing our long and successful partnership.”

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 10 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services, home care, and emergency medical transportation services.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

