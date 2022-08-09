ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Leeds sign Spanish keeper Robles on free transfer

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9nP2_0hAr8xPr00

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Leeds United have signed Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who left Spanish side Real Betis following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 campaign, has signed a one-year contract with the club.

"There are very good fans here and a very good squad as well and I think this is a good option for me to keep growing," Robles said.

Robles is Leeds's eighth signing of the transfer window and will compete with Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson for goalkeeping duties in Jesse Marsch's squad.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Forgotten Arsenal centre-back joins promoted Serie A side on loan after William Saliba’s return

Arsenal’s forgotten centre-back Pablo Mari has joined Serie A new boys Monza on loan after spending on loan at fellow Italian outfit Udinese. Mari joined the Gunners on loan back in 2020 to ease the burden on their central defensive options, although he made just three appearances that season as the north London outfit struggled to an eighth-placed finish under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest close in on TRIPLE swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate... as the Premier League newcomers look set to surpass £100m in summer spending

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a triple swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler that would take their summer spending past the £100million mark. Dennis is due to join from Watford for a fee that could reach £20m, while Freuler arrives for £7.6m from Atalanta and fellow midfielder Kouyate is currently without a club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristoffer Klaesson
Person
Illan Meslier
Person
Joel Robles
Person
Jesse Marsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#Signed Spanish
Yardbarker

Spanish clubs end negotiations with Juventus for midfielder

Valencia has given up on their pursuit of Arthur Melo as they struggle to find an agreement with Juventus. The midfielder has been one of the worst buys Juve has made recently, and they are determined to offload him now. However, his bad two-year spell with them so far has...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Blow for Juventus and Arthur as Valencia may have found an alternative

In recent weeks, Arthur Melo appeared to be heading towards Valencia. The midfielder has struggled to adapt at Juventus following his arrival in 2020, and a return to La Liga was on the card. But even though the Bianconeri offered to contribute in the Brazilian’s wages during his loan stint,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Learning from past failures, PSG decides to look local

PARIS (AP) — Known for splashing the cash on superstars, Paris Saint-Germain is changing its strategy as a 16-year-old midfielder became the youngest player in the club’s history. Warren Zaire-Emery impressed on tour in Japan last month, showing great composure and a smart reading of the game. PSG...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester City continue negotiations with Anderlecht over £12m-rated Sergio Gomez - with Pep Guardiola keen not to miss out on a second left back target of the summer after Chelsea signed his No 1 Marc Cucurella from Brighton

Manchester City are still negotiating over a fee for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The Belgian side want around £12m for the highly-rated 21-year-old. City missed out on Marc Cucurella, their initial target for the left back position after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal, to Chelsea with the club deeming his eventual £60m price tag too expensive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ten Hag on Rashford, Ronaldo and recruitment

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. He does not want to lose Marcus Rashford and says he is "definitely in our plans" amid a meeting between the striker's representatives and Paris St Germain. Ten Hag refused...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chicharito offers to play for Manchester United for free

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez claims he would return to play at Old Trafford for free. The 34-year-old Mexican striker, who won two Premier League titles during a five-year spell in England, insists he still holds United close to his heart. Hernandez, also known has Chicharito, arrived at United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

542K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy