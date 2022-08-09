ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Finally, Albanians expose ‘asylum’ scam…told you so

By Mercy Muroki
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A LEAKED military report has revealed that 40 per cent of those entering the UK illegally on small boats were Albanian.

In just six weeks this summer, 1,075 people from the Balkan country made the crossing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaXa1_0hAr8bF700
A leaked military report has revealed that 40 per cent of those entering the UK illegally on small boats were Albanian Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HVoZ_0hAr8bF700
This week a shocking investigation by The Sun also found that savvy people traffickers are using TikTok to flaunt their smuggling credentials Credit: TIK TOK

Last year 757 Albanians crossed the Channel by small boat.

The truth is that a huge chunk — not all — of those crossing are not from war-torn countries.

Those who have sought to deny this should hang their head in shame for being so disingenuous.

Yes, Albania is a terribly poor country.

Britain has a GDP 175 times that of theirs, and corruption runs rife.

But the country hasn’t been at war since I was in nappies.

And this week a shocking investigation by The Sun also found that savvy people traffickers are using TikTok to flaunt their smuggling credentials.

An under- cover investigator posing as an Albanian migrant was told by a smuggler that the French would escort them safely into the UK and a solicitor could help them “formulate a good story”.

He boasted that the Home Office would send migrants to hotels and that from there they could “disappear”.

Those of us who have been criticised by lefty “asylum seeker” advocates deserve an apology.

We’ve been accused of malice, xenophobia and being far-right nutjobs for merely questioning the “asylum” claims of so many of those crossing on small boats.

I say small boats, yet The Sun’s exclusive probe has uncovered smugglers selling deluxe “yacht” services for £15,000 a head.

Being anti-migrants in general makes no moral nor economic sense.

Migrants who want to come to Britain go through the legal processes, work hard and make a positivie contribution to British life and should be welcomed. So should genuine asylum seekers.

Migrants who cross on small boats illegally and demand to stay in the country using sham stories and fraudulent means, however, are NOT welcome.

And as these new figures prove, we must exercise robust skepticism about the claims of those crossing from France.

This is not controversial. It is rule of law. It’s order.

Something Britain boasts it is a world leader in maintaining, yet seems to be doing so very poorly.

For a long time, I’ve been lambasted for even making this point.

Why? Because I’m of migrant stock myself.

But my loyalty isn’t to all migrants regardless of how they entered the country, regardless of how genuine their claims are.

My loyalty is to the country my loved ones and I call home.

I’m loyal to the idea of order and fairness, not waving through all those who cross the Channel without question.

If you happen to have been born in Britain and are at your wits end about our immigration system, I’ll see your frustration and raise you exasperation, agitation and embarrassment.

Because those mi- grants abusing our generosity are making things particularly difficult for those economic migrants who respect our system, such as my family.

My family’s story is a case in point.

'WE TOLD YOU SO'

For the Home Office to finally deem them good enough to stay and eventually become British citizens, we had to go through thousands of pounds in legal fees, years of patient waiting and countless nights wrangling with incompetence.

That was, of course, after my mum had to prove her English proficiency and be quizzed about “life in the UK” before taking the Oath of Allegiance to Queen And Country at a citizenship ceremony.

The long, arduous journey for those who navigate the immigration system legally is why people like me — and my mum — are so angered when the system is exploited by conniving smugglers and frauds in dingies.

Those who say economic migrant Channel crossing numbers are overblown have been exposed as out-and-out gas-lighters.

“It’s all in your head. You’re going crazy. Nothing to see here,” has been their retort to concerns many raise about the authenticity of a considerable portion of asylum claims.

In light of these new figures, it gives me no pleasure to say: “We told you so.”

The generosity of those who live in Britain and work hard to prop up our bloated state, in the hope it is run fairly and properly, is running on empty.

These revelations should be an impetus for whoever is the next PM to tighten the rules.

Then migrants in genuine need can come here safely, those who take legal routes for economic migration remain protected and the fraudulent migrants hiding in plain sight can be swiftly identified and removed.

DICK’S RIDE IS TO STAY

THERE is no rest for the wokest.

Taking offence isn’t just their bread and butter, they’ll take a serving of offence for breakfast, lunch and dinner given the chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1q4K_0hAr8bF700
Parents attending York Dungeon’s Dick Turpin attraction have complained that the spooky ride named after the infamous highwayman must be changed Credit: Rex

In the latest episode, parents attending York Dungeon’s Dick Turpin attraction have complained that the spooky ride named after the infamous highwayman hanged in York must be changed.

“Dick” is far too offensive for small ears and should be referred to from now on as “Richard Turpin”.

Props to the manager, Mark Mattinson, who responded to this pathetic display with: “We’re here to say that Dick is here to stay!”

He continued: “The York Dungeon is renowned for revealing the deepest and darkest secrets of the city’s unique past – whether that includes Dick or not.

"Our Dick’s back carriage ride is the grand finale of our York Dungeon tour, and thousands of guests have already enjoyed this thrilling end to their visit.”

I wonder if he managed to say all that with a straight face.

It seems to me that it’s the red-faced parents who need to get their minds out of the gutter – or should I say dungeon?

WOMEN ERASED BY NHS

THE NHS in Wales has come under fire for removing the words “girls” and “women” in health guidance.

Health guidance on . . . checks notes periods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9uF4_0hAr8bF700
The NHS in Wales has come under fire for removing the words 'girls' and 'women' in health guidance Credit: instagram.com/bloodybrilliant.wales

Those things only girls and women have.

The publicly funded online campaign “Bloody Brilliant” was commissioned by the devolved Labour government to “break taboos” around menstruation.

You’d think health guidance driven by scientific evidence would want to mention that only biological females can menstruate.

Alas, even muttering biological facts about the sexes is a cardinal sin in 2022. Instead, the website refers to women as “people who bleed”.

How hypocritical of them to suggest they’re “breaking taboos” when they can barely bring themselves to discuss the topic properly.

NHS Wales seems to have lost their bleeding minds.

I LOVE A REAL OLDER MAN, JUST LIKE HAPPY RITA

CONGRATS to Mr and Mrs Waititi!

Rita Ora’s new hubby, Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi, is a 46-year-old silver-haired, moustache-sporting gent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTpKh_0hAr8bF700
Like more and more young women, Rita Ora has clearly figured out older men are the way forward Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzmef_0hAr8bF700
Rita previously dated men of her own generation like Spider-Man himself Andrew Garfield Credit: Getty

Millennial Rita has, until now, been romantically linked with men of her own generation – DJ Calvin Harris, the forgotten Kardashian brother and Spider-Man himself Andrew Garfield, to name a few.

But like more and more young women, she’s clearly figured out older men are the way forward.

I’ve dated all sorts of men – some younger, some twice my age (sorry, Mum!) – and can confirm millenial men are a bit crap.

They will take you for dinner, spend half the time checking their notifications, snap every course to post on Instagram, moan about how they’re hungover from a “big lads’ night out” the evening before and split the bill before asking if you want to “go back to theirs”, then adding “oh, by the way, my flatmates will be in”.

Absolutely not.

Gen X men, on the other hand, now aged 42 and above, still have some sense of what courting a lady like a gentleman is all about.

Good for Rita.

SPORTS WINNER

WHAT a year it’s been for women’s sports.

This year’s Commonwealth Games was the largest female sport programme in history.

England smashed it too, having their most successful Common- wealth Games ever – not long after the Lionesses finally brought it home last month.

I can’t believe we’ve done all this without having the “are trans women women?” debate.

But it won’t be long before the gender zealots claim any future in which trans women are not allowed to share the female sporting success pie is deeply transphobic.

Women can achieve amazing things in sport when they are allowed to thrive without interference from gender dogma.

Let’s keep it that way.

Comments / 1

Galelyn
19h ago

Illegals aliens need to stop invading another country’s sovereignty and immigration law! It’s gotten out of hand and it’s an invasion and needs to be stopped! All advocates, activists, United Nations, NGOs, Soros, lawyers and judges are all adding to the problem d the country’s citizens taxpayers by allowing all this invasion! They are banking lots of monies from all the taxpayers due to thieve invasions in most countries!

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Dick Turpin
Person
Rita Ora
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Seeker#Seeking Asylum#Albanians#Leaked#Balkan#Tiktok#French#The Home Office
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Intercept

Americans Rarely See the True Face of Israel’s Bombing of Gaza

When a ceasefire on Sunday night ended a three-day Israeli offensive in the Gaza strip, over 350 Palestinians were wounded and 46 were dead, including 16 children, according to Palestinian officials. Media coverage in the U.S. was mainly led by photographs of smoke-filled skies or Gazans walking amid piles of rubble. While the photos were accurate and recent, the safety of selecting these images, rather than graphic ones, effectively portrayed a reality for American audiences far removed from what had truly unfolded on the ground.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish

Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Urgent warning to parents after venomous jellyfish wash up on UK beaches inches away from playing kids

A MUM-OF-THREE is urging beachgoing parents to keep their eyes peeled after she spotted jellyfish swimming just inches from where her children were playing. And Luci Anderson, 25, is not alone - others have been up close and personal with the stinging sea creature this summer, raising fears they are drifting towards beaches crowded with summer holidaymakers.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

British tourists complain they are being 'led like lambs to the slaughter' by holiday firms sending them to Crete resort hit by vomiting bug, with families stuck in their rooms for days

British holidaymakers say their breaks away to a luxury hotel in Greece have been ruined after they were hit by a sickness bug. Families complained they have been made to stay in their rooms for days at the plush Maritimo Beach Hotel in Sissi after dozens of holidaymakers felt sick and nauseous with vomiting and diarrhoea.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
664K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy