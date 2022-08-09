Retirement community utilizing robots during worker shortage

CENTENNIAL, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A retirement community is leasing robots to serve its residents food because of the continuing shortage of workers.

Ask just about any business owner and they will tell you, they need workers. Holly Creek Retirement Community is no exception.

“The shortage right now in Colorado for employees is quite high. It’s been that way since the beginning of COVID and it’s really just taking its toll,” Brooke-Lynn Jeffries, hospitality manager at Holly Creek Retirement Community said.

And it is not just about filling a vacancy, it is about hiring someone who is reliable and will actually show up to work. Like a robot. Like the three robots Holly Creek Retirement Community is leasing to serve food to its residents.

“Our service robots are food runners, so they are transporting food from the kitchen to the dining room tables and then the servers are also able to utilize them as bussers, they put dirty dishes on them and get them back to the dish wear,” Jeffries said.

Named Larry, Mo and Curly by the residents, fully charged they run smooth, quiet and efficiently. They require no breaks and are not interested in social media in the least.

They will stop, move around obstacles, and continue to the destination. And more importantly, they will show up to work every day.

Larry, Moe and Curly were made by a company in California, and are being leased for a total of $1,200 a month.

“The robots are doing amazing. They are full-time employees with us,” Jeffries said.

Always on time, not interested in social media and you do not have to tip them.

