fox46.com
Identities released in fatal head-on crash in NW Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal head-on crash Wednesday in northwest Charlotte. The deadly accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here...
WBTV
Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
One severely injured in Uptown shooting: Medic
The incident occurred on Montford Point Street and N Tryon Street near Brookshire Freeway.
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CMPD: 3 teens accused of robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing car, leading police on chase
CHARLOTTE — Three teens have been arrested after stealing a car and leading police on chase through multiple counties Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said the teens initially robbed a person at gunpoint around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard. After, they stole the victim’s car and drove away.
Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.
Man arrested after one found dead in Hickory shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Police have one person in custody after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday. According to a release, officers were called to the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture on 15th Street Drive Northeast on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in reference to a medical emergency.
fox46.com
Police ask for more witnesses to come forward in fatal shooting, crash in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police and Lowell Police are asking for additional witnesses to come forward in a fatal shooting and crash from last week. The incident happened at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive. As police arrived at...
81-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with DOT vehicle in Charlotte
Charlotte, N.C. — An 81-year-old motorcyclist died when he collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive. WCNC Charlotte reports the motorcycle merged into the lane of a pickup truck operated by...
1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
fox46.com
Elderly man surveying damaged vehicle struck, killed by alleged drunk driver in SE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was determined to be impaired following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near the 3300 block of East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte. Iyasu...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by CDOT pickup in west Charlotte; no charges filed: CMPD
The fatal accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive.
Man pleads guilty to assisting with fatal 7-Eleven robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge sentenced a man to prison after he pleaded guilty to assisting in a robbery that left a 7-Eleven employee dead in southwest Charlotte. On Thursday, Treyvonte Lockhart, 33, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a robbery with...
Juvenile killed in shooting at west Charlotte townhomes, police say
CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation into the deadly shooting of a juvenile is underway Thursday afternoon in west Charlotte, police said. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard at the Birch Townhomes complex near West Charlotte High School where a person was allegedly shot.
One dead in northwest Charlotte collision, Medic says
Paramedics say the collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive.
Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.
Chef delivering meals in uptown narrowly escapes gunfire in shooting that injured 2
CHARLOTTE — A chef said he narrowly escaped gunfire in uptown Charlotte after a woman opened fire in the middle of the street Thursday night. Two people were shot and taken to Atrium CMC, police said. The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at North Tryon Street and Montford...
Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
Two arrested for threatening Rock Hill man, forcing him to drive to bank for cash
The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.
Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
