Six Men Busted For Soliciting Minors During Online Sting Operation: Fairfax County Police

The six suspects facing charges in Fairfax County Photo Credit: Fairfax Police

On Tuesday, August 9, Fairfax police announced that six men were arrested for their attempt to solicit inappropriate behavior from minors, who were really police officers, on the internet, police said.

The six men would initiate explicit conversations or ask for sexual behavior from the police officers who were pretending to be juveniles, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The men, who ranged in age between 26 to 43 years old, were charged with a combined 21 felonies and taken into custody, authorities reported.

Police provided the following information about each felon and their charges:

Raul Ramirez-Roja, 27, was charged with two counts of propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.

Maryland 29-year-old Julio Lazo was charged with two counts of propose sex act, one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15, and one count of procure minor for obscene material by communication system.

Jvonni Farmer, 28, was charged with propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.

Elmer Calderon, 26, was charged with one count of propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.

Marcus Sturdivant, 35, was arrested by the City of Harrisonburg Police Department and charged with four counts of propose sex act.

William Estrada, 43, was charged with four counts of propose sex act, attempted production of child pornography, and attempted indecent liberties.

The Fairfax County Police Department said they hope this incident urges parents to monitor the internet behavior of their children.

