ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Six Men Busted For Soliciting Minors During Online Sting Operation: Fairfax County Police

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iqpZ_0hAr7NcC00
The six suspects facing charges in Fairfax County Photo Credit: Fairfax Police

On Tuesday, August 9, Fairfax police announced that six men were arrested for their attempt to solicit inappropriate behavior from minors, who were really police officers, on the internet, police said.

The six men would initiate explicit conversations or ask for sexual behavior from the police officers who were pretending to be juveniles, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The men, who ranged in age between 26 to 43 years old, were charged with a combined 21 felonies and taken into custody, authorities reported.

Police provided the following information about each felon and their charges:

  • Raul Ramirez-Roja, 27, was charged with two counts of propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.
  • Maryland 29-year-old Julio Lazo was charged with two counts of propose sex act, one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15, and one count of procure minor for obscene material by communication system.
  • Jvonni Farmer, 28, was charged with propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.
  • Elmer Calderon, 26, was charged with one count of propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.
  • Marcus Sturdivant, 35, was arrested by the City of Harrisonburg Police Department and charged with four counts of propose sex act.
  • William Estrada, 43, was charged with four counts of propose sex act, attempted production of child pornography, and attempted indecent liberties.

The Fairfax County Police Department said they hope this incident urges parents to monitor the internet behavior of their children.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Undercover Operation Leads To Arrest Of Alleged Cocaine Dealer In Frederick County: Police

A man with a checkered criminal history is facing a dozen charges following an undercover investigation into drug dealing in Maryland, authorities announced. Frederick resident Marcus McRae, 22, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 10 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the Frederick Police Department following “an extensive undercover investigation” that began in July.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Daily Voice

Pair Busted By Police K9 With Crack Cocaine, Pot, Paraphernalia During Lusby Stop: Sheriff

A routine traffic stop in Maryland led to the arrest of a man and woman who were busted with drugs by a police K9 in Calvert County, authorities announced. Lusby residents Kevin Casswell Gregory, 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freemen, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following a stop in the area of Laurel Way near the intersection of Bay View Drive in Lusby for a vehicle and traffic violation.
LUSBY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sting Operation#Police#Libe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme

Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
336K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy