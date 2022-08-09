Greenbridge Health Fair will be this Friday, Aug. 12

The Greenbridge Health Fair will be held at Greenbridge Plaza this Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Free Health Services will include:

Covid Vaccine/Boosters for ages 6 months & u

Health Insurance

Prevention information

Fitness activities

Mental Health

Participating Agencies:

APICAT, Alimentando al Pueblo, Amerigroup of WA, Boys and Girls Club, City of Seattle Parks-Lifelong Recreation Unit, City of Seattle Dept of Transportation, Garden Hotline/Tilth Alliance, Harborview Medical Center, ICHS, King County Library, King County Parks and Recreation, King County Hazardous Waste Program, Molina Healthcare of WA, Northwest Kidney Centers, Neighborhood House, Salvation Army, Sound, Swedish Hospital, University of Washington, WA State Dept of Labor and Industries, Waste Management,WA State Dept of Licensing, WA State Pharmacy Association, White Center CDA, White Center Food Bank, White Center/North Highline, Coalition for Drug-Free Youth, YWCA Greenbridge.

For more information, contact Abdu Gobeni at 206-354-4791 or [email protected].