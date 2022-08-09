Read full article on original website
newslj.com
Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
svinews.com
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
eastidahonews.com
3 major search and rescue operations in Grand Teton National Park in 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week. On Monday, Aug. 8, around 1:30 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old woman at Surprise Lake. Park rangers were flown via helicopter to...
22-year old Wyoming student dies after lightning strike
The NOLS Outdoor Education Course notified Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, that lightning had struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. One person, a 22-year-old male, died in the incident, while another, an adult male, sustained...
Motorcyclist airlifted after accident
About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident. The post Motorcyclist airlifted after accident appeared first on Local News 8.
New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems
The City of Rexburg is planning ahead for its future growth and increased traffic as it builds a roundabout at the intersection of West 7th South and Pioneer Road. The post New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Osprey family spotted in Rafter J
JACKSON, Wyo. — Summer is the brief window of time when Osprey inhabit the Greater Yellowstone before migrating out of the region for the winter. In September, they migrate to Central and South America to escape the cold. Often mistaken for eagles, osprey lay two or three eggs in...
See and smell smoke?
The Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center is receiving a lot of calls from citizens concerned about the smoke. The post See and smell smoke? appeared first on Local News 8.
Teton County Fair Exhibit Hall to move
Teton County is seeking permission from the Town of Jackson to use a building on the fairgrounds to replace one that the town is tearing down. The existing exhibit hall and community center at the Teton County Fairgrounds is set to be demolished sometime in Fall 2022 to make room for the Flat Creek Apartments affordable housing development.
