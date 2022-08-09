ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATN Local Memphis

Comments / 5

Related
WATE

West Tennessee man indicted in wife’s death more than a decade later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The husband of Karen Swift, a woman who was found dead after a Halloween party, has been indicted in her death, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office announced. A Dyer County grand jury indicted David Swift Monday afternoon on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife Karen Swift. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
BOLIVAR, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Tennessee#Violent Crime#Dyersburg
Chester County Independent

Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth

After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
Chester County Independent

Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body

The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
WREG

MLGW employee killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday. On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying. On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the...
thunderboltradio.com

Kimsey appointed new Sharon Police Chief

Mark Kimsey is the new Chief of Police for the City of Sharon, replacing former chief John Andrews. The Sharon City Board named Kimsey to the position Monday night with a unanimous vote. Chief Kimsey is a Weakley County native and spent several years with the Philadelphia Police Department. Following...
SHARON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW worker killed on the job in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An MLGW worker was killed Thursday on a job site near Millington, MLGW said. The worker, a linesman, was identified as Michael Nowlin, who worked with the company since 2004. According to the Millington Fire Department, Nowlin was working on an above-ground transformer at the under-construction...
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Assist Tennessee Highway Patrol After Suspect Flees The Scene

Union City police were called to assist with a subject who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Police reports said officers were called for back-up, after the individual ran from a traffic stop. After the stop and pursuit, police later received a call from 21 year old Joel Paul Curl,...
nationwidereport.com

No Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dyersburg (Dyersburg, TN)

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported around Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area on Tuesday. The officials arrested 53-years-old Eric Williams with multiple charges involving aggrevated assaults and reckless endangerment. The incident started around 3 a.m. when Eric Williams began chasing his wife and...
DYERSBURG, TN
neareport.com

45 arrested in Paragould joint operation

Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
PARAGOULD, AR
millington-news.com

Tipton County Beauty Queens

Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
WBBJ

Alert: Missing 18-year-old from Milan

MILAN, Tenn. –Missing 18-year-old from Milan. According to information from Milan Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Steven Yarbrough is missing from the Milan area. Yarbrough left his home this morning traveling with an unknown direction of travel. Yarbrough has medical conditions. Anyone with any information...
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy