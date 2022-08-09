Read full article on original website
David Swift pleads not guilty to charge of murder in Karen Swift's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with killing his ex-wife in a 2011 cold case says he's not guilty. David Swift appeared in a Dyer County court Wednesday morning, after being extradited from Birmingham, Alabama to face a premeditated first-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift. Swift...
West Tennessee man indicted in wife’s death more than a decade later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The husband of Karen Swift, a woman who was found dead after a Halloween party, has been indicted in her death, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office announced. A Dyer County grand jury indicted David Swift Monday afternoon on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife Karen Swift. […]
KFVS12
David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. David Swift was arrested in Alabama after...
WBBJ
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
Chester County Independent
Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth
After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
Chester County Independent
Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body
The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting girlfriend during argument, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument. On Aug. 4, officers with the Covington Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Hill Avenue after receiving a call about a woman that had been shot in her home.
MLGW employee killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
WBBJ
Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday. On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying. On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the...
thunderboltradio.com
Kimsey appointed new Sharon Police Chief
Mark Kimsey is the new Chief of Police for the City of Sharon, replacing former chief John Andrews. The Sharon City Board named Kimsey to the position Monday night with a unanimous vote. Chief Kimsey is a Weakley County native and spent several years with the Philadelphia Police Department. Following...
MLGW worker killed on the job in Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An MLGW worker was killed Thursday on a job site near Millington, MLGW said. The worker, a linesman, was identified as Michael Nowlin, who worked with the company since 2004. According to the Millington Fire Department, Nowlin was working on an above-ground transformer at the under-construction...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Assist Tennessee Highway Patrol After Suspect Flees The Scene
Union City police were called to assist with a subject who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Police reports said officers were called for back-up, after the individual ran from a traffic stop. After the stop and pursuit, police later received a call from 21 year old Joel Paul Curl,...
MLGW lineman dies in the line of duty, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lineman for Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) died while on the job Thursday, according to MLGW. The utility company said that Michael Nowlin was fatally injured Thursday, August 11, on a job site at a new subdivision in the Millington area. WATCH: Witness describes...
nationwidereport.com
No Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dyersburg (Dyersburg, TN)
According to the Dyersburg Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported around Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area on Tuesday. The officials arrested 53-years-old Eric Williams with multiple charges involving aggrevated assaults and reckless endangerment. The incident started around 3 a.m. when Eric Williams began chasing his wife and...
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
WBBJ
Alert: Missing 18-year-old from Milan
MILAN, Tenn. –Missing 18-year-old from Milan. According to information from Milan Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Steven Yarbrough is missing from the Milan area. Yarbrough left his home this morning traveling with an unknown direction of travel. Yarbrough has medical conditions. Anyone with any information...
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
WATN Local Memphis
