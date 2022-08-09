YCSO K9 UNITS SEIZE OVER 50,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS. During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Marco Ceja-Partida (35) from Ontario, CA., was booked into the Camp Verde jail for transportation of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO