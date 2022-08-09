Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE — YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run
**UPDATE** The Owner of the UTV in questions has been located. This incident is still under investigation and there is no indication of a criminal intent. Thank you all for your assistance today!. YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7,...
1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Fatal Rollover Crash In Yavapai (Yavapai, AZ)
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal rollover crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Walker Road near mile marker 1.5. Deputies [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
theprescotttimes.com
HAVE YOU HEARD YCSO K9 UNIT DOES IT AGAIN
YCSO K9 UNITS SEIZE OVER 50,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS. During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Marco Ceja-Partida (35) from Ontario, CA., was booked into the Camp Verde jail for transportation of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona first responders help reunite only survivor in deadly crash with beloved toy
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - In Northern Arizona, first responders went above and beyond their job to comfort a 6-year-old boy after both his parents and brother were killed in a car crash west of Flagstaff. The crash happened on July 26, and volunteers with the Kaibab Estates West Volunteer Fire Department...
knau.org
Family of murdered Pinon woman rally outside Flagstaff federal courthouse
Tre James, the suspect in the murder of a Navajo woman whose remains were found on the Hopi reservation last year was ordered to remain in custody by a magistrate judge in Flagstaff Tuesday. The victim’s family traveled from across Arizona and New Mexico to show support at the hearing.
Shoplifting incident leads to drug arrest in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Two people are in custody after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs following a shoplifting incident in Cottonwood, police said. On Wednesday, officers responded to a Safeway grocery store on Cottonwood street for reports of shoplifting. According to officials, police identified a man and woman stealing drink containers after reviewing security footage.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Citizen’s Police Academy
Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizen Police Academy. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, August 16, and the Academy begins Tuesday, August 23. It will be held at the Prescott Valley PD Training room, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM every Tuesday night through October 18, 2022. There is no charge for the Academy, and the public is encouraged to attend.
12news.com
2 arrested in Yavapai County after police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were recently seized in Yavapai County during two separate traffic stops that occurred within 30 minutes of each other near Camp Verde. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Marco Ceja-Partida, 35, of California was taken into custody last week after a...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches elderly man
If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. Phoenix restaurants heavily impacted by inflation.
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
SignalsAZ
Parking, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Apartments in Prescott Valley
More parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and new apartments are coming to downtown Prescott Valley. Fain Signature Group announced last week that the community builder will be breaking ground on LEGADO apartments in August, providing over 300 new apartments to the region. Part of the LEGADO apartment community will include more parking for the public in addition to electric vehicle charging stations for both the public as well as residents of LEGADO.
theprescotttimes.com
August 11, 2022
TPT Staff - August 11, 2022 0. The average US resident has not known a farmer or grown their own food for over three generations. We open our gates because we...
theprescotttimes.com
DON’T MISS STARBUCKS COFFEE WITH A COP
For the month of August, Coffee With a Cop will be held from 1:00pm to 2:30pm on Wednesday, August 17th at Starbucks Coffee House, 3322 North Glassford Hill Rd, Suite A101. Coffee With a Cop has been the most popular venue for nonthreatening, social interaction between law enforcement officers and residents of the community. You may discuss community issues, talk about traffic, sports or whatever! There is no agenda and no speeches. It’s a chance to connect, ask questions, voice your concerns, and get to know your local area police officers in a casual, relaxed atmosphere.
knau.org
Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021
Authorities say a Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019. Tre C. James is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Yazzie, who was last seen on the Navajo Nation. Her remains were found on the neighboring Hopi reservation...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Fir Street Sidewalk Ribbon Cutting
JudCo, LLC has completed the Cottonwood Fir Street Sidewalk Improvements Project. Work commenced in March of this year and was finished July 26, 2022. The project included the installation of curb, gutter, and concrete sidewalk along the north side of Fir Street from Monte Tesoro Drive to Chuckawalla Drive. To...
Fronteras Desk
Coconino County threatened with floods faces national competition for federal help
Coconino County officials warned residents that they’re competing for federal funds with other disaster-affected communities throughout the U.S. as flooding continues to threaten Flagstaff. Coconino County’s flood district officials painted a grim picture of what folks in Flagstaff have faced so far. 1,500 homes have been impacted by...
AZFamily
Prescott couple lends a helping hand
Brenna Wojtsiak said she got her assignment in November of 2019 after studying public health. She said she’s been working at Native Health and in the community in Mesa in the interim time prior to her deployment next week. Monkeypox cases rising, one Arizona-based lab may get results faster...
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff residents ask leaders to address flood concerns with 'focus and urgency'
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — In an open letter directed to city officials in Flagstaff, neighbors ask leaders to address flash flooding concerns with ‘focus and urgency.’. People who live along Stevanna Way in Flagstaff have seen five flash floods within 15 days, and they’re asking for assistance with the culvert system in the area.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
theprescotttimes.com
YC Comprehensive Plan Outreach The Mountain Club
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Outreach! The Mountain Club. Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Monday, August 15th from 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM at the Mountain Club Clubhouse 910 W. Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ. Join us to find out information about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation and involvement in this planning process is important!
