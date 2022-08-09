Read full article on original website
Related
Coyotes in Massachusetts are here to stay
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s the Deal With These Dueling TikTok Videos About Pittsfield, MA?
You have likely heard about dueling pianos. Maybe you have even been to a 'Dueling Piano Bar'. But what about dueling TikTok videos?. Okay, maybe it's not quite as dramatic as dueling pianos, but what if you saw two TikTok videos that were pretty much complete polar opposites of each other, but they were about the same subject in general? Not only that, but they also had the same background music. It's very bizarre to see something of that nature on the TikTok social media platform.
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
Star Of The Flash, Ezra Miller Arrested In Stamford Vermont
If anything Ezra Miller is causing more and more controversy in his career and his personal life. In a press release issued Monday, the Vermont State Police said it was alerted of a burglary in a Stamford, Vermont, home belonging to Isaac B. Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
The Top 10 Worst States for Mold. Is Massachusetts On The List?
Is Massachusetts on the Top 10 Worst States for Mold list?. Here's what made me wonder about that... I was watering the plants around my house the other day when I found something hanging from one of my aluminum siding panels that sort of freaked me out a bit. You know that feeling you get when you see a stick bug or some other creature that you rarely see... kind of a chill up your spine? Well, I had that. It looked like a there was hipster beard growing there. Very odd.
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: The Gerbils of Parks & Rec
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week segment features nine gerbils currently available at the Berkshire Humane...
Whiskey City Returns to South Berkshire This Weekend for a Great Cause
There's one thing that can't be denied and that's the fact that Berkshire County loves Whiskey City, when we hold our Sounds of summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW, Tuesday nights in July and August, the community is extra excited about Whiskey City night. Whiskey City is always our biggest turnout with 500 plus people in attendance and they start arriving in droves early so they can get a good spot on the lawn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Berkshires, Remember The Band Everclear? Big E Adds More Shows
Remember the alternative music movement that exploded in the 90s, Berkshire County? Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Radiohead, Smashing Pumpkins, Filter, Oasis, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Everclear...Yeah, Everclear. Remember those guys? "Father of Mine", "Santa Monica", "AM Radio", and "I Will Buy You A New Life"--GREAT songs. And guess...
How Much Does Back-to-School Shopping Cost the Average Massachusetts Family?
Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. While Massachusetts public schools head back to school much later than other states (some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July) I remember feeling like September always came way too soon. I'm sure parents are always thrilled when that day arrives, but the kids, not so much.
Mom & Dads Of Pittsfield,Dalton & Great Barrington, Get Ready For Free Backpacks
Everyone who has children knows how expensive school supplies let alone new outfits are for the start of the school season. It makes you think twice about having designated uniforms for the kids, and how are you going to get all those school supplies?. Other schools like the ones my...
Former Boston TV News Reporter Sadly Passes Away At 64
Depending on what you had for a cable hook-up in the 1990s, you may have been able to watch some news stations out of Boston, based on where you lived in Berkshire County. If that was the case, you may be familiar with one particular reporter and anchor by the name of Uma Pemmaraju. Sadly, she passed away Monday at the very young age of 64 years old. Her cause of death has not yet been released.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0