doniphanherald.com
Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over
NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
norfolkneradio.com
Local parks looking to get improvment
With the November elections a few months away, Norfolk residents got a chance to see proposed projects at the City Council Chambers’ open house on Monday. One of the proposed projects is the renovation of Winter Park. Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell says one thing they want to add is an indoor aquatic center for both recreation and competition.
#DeleteFacebook trends after national reports on charges of illegal Norfolk abortion
Facebook was trending with the hashtag #DeleteFacebook Tuesday night after national reports that the social media company turned over messages regarding a Nebraska mother being charged with providing an abortion for her daughter as part of a warrant.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Citizens of Norfolk see change in traffic flow
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Citizens of Norfolk will be seeing a change in traffic flow on Thursday. Officials said the traffic on Benjamin Ave. will be shifted to the south side just east of the Norfolk YMCA exit. Traffic will be routed back to the north side with one lane for eastbound and one lane for westbound traffic through the construction zone.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Board of Governors OKs potential purchase of downtown Norfolk building
A building in downtown Norfolk is being envisioned for a new innovative venture through Northeast Community College, in partnership with the Nebraska Innovation Studio on the University of Nebraska’s Innovation campus in Lincoln, Invest Nebraska, area manufacturers and school districts. Members of the Northeast Board of Governors approved the...
norfolkneradio.com
Open house provides look into road and intersection repair
Norfolk residents got a chance to see proposed street and intersection repairs at Monday’s open house held at City Council Chambers. City engineer Steve Rames says there are many factors that go into intersection failure. "When you look across the community, the intersections are where the water and salt...
WOWT
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
klkntv.com
Two men found with meth while trespassing at historic school in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were found with meth while trespassing at a historic school in rural Nebraska, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to the historic Bega school, which is east of Norfolk, after a caller reported a suspicious pickup parked outside.
Norfolk mother and daughter allegedly performed an abortion and buried the fetus
A Norfolk mother allegedly helped her 17-year-old daughter perform an abortion and bury the fetus. The two are facing charges and have plead not guilty.
kscj.com
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police arrest Stanton resident for DUI
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Monday morning suspected of driving under the influence. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office after a client drove there without a required vehicle ignition interlock device. Police made contact with Katherine Hansen, 31 of Station, and detected alcohol...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
norfolkneradio.com
Two men arrested for possession near historic school
Two men were arrested Thursday morning for trespassing and drug possession. Stanton County Sheriffs responded to a report of a suspicious pickup near the historic Bega School around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the occupants to be trespassing and were in possession of drugs. Sheriffs arrested Zachary Price, age...
Timeline of events for Nebraska quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office announces arrests during grant period
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded grant funds for a speed enforcement from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety from July 20 to Aug. 14. Along with traffic stops for speeding, deputies have been working hard to get illegal narcotics off the streets. The following are significant arrests since the start of the grant time.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State volleyball picked third in NSIC preseason coaches' poll
WAYNE - The Wayne State volleyball team has been picked third in the 2022 NSIC preseason coaches’ poll released Tuesday by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Wildcat sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was selected as the Wayne State Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. Wayne State...
