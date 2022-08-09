Read full article on original website
Charlotte girls turn into scientists with Project Scientist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs. Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs. The organization said each program focuses on a theme, like climate change, brain science or materials engineering.
Experts stress adding routine doctors visits to back-to-school checklist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Believe it or not, summer is coming to an end and soon kids across the Carolinas will be heading back to the classroom. For many parents, that means long to-do lists to get everything ready to start the new year. Doctors are stressing regular check-ups should be a back-to-school priority.
Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday
GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
Multiple Charlotte-area schools heading back to classrooms in districts with a high COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heading into the new school year, several counties in our area have a high community-level spread for COVID-19, including school districts like Alexander County and Charlotte Mecklenburg. Despite this status, voting on mask mandates is not on upcoming school board agendas at the moment. The COVID-19...
Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
New text messaging program aims to prevent opioid misuse in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new, free text messaging program called "RxAware" is now available in South Carolina, offering personalized information about opioid safety. To sign up, text 'RxAware' to 55753 and answer several questions about you or a loved one's pain management needs. "It's personal, it's confidential, and it's...
'We want to be a positive influence' | NC mom works to create kids clothing brand that grows with the child
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina mom is on a mission to make kids' clothing that is durable and won’t break the bank. The clothing brand is called Generation Joy, and it “is founded by a passion to produce a high quality and durable apparel line for kids,” according to its website.
North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
These crocheted jellyfish are helping comfort NICU babies. Here's why
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County teen is hoping to provide comfort to some babies through an unlikely source: Crocheting. Mindy Jae Brown, a rising senior at Burns High School in Lawndale, North Carolina, started a project this summer to crochet jellyfish for babies with long-term stays at the hospital or in area NICUs.
Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
These Charlotte-area stores offer overstocked and returned items at deep discounts. Here's how it works
GASTONIA, N.C. — Inflation is making many of us re-examine our spending habits, from food and gas to clothing and other everyday essentials. But even before inflation, bargain hunters were on the lookout for the best deals around. If you're new to the bargain deals game, then Bin 5...
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
Want to name a brand new K-9? Union County deputies need your help
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Calling all dog lovers!. "Puppy Doe" is an 11-week-old German Shepard puppy that was donated to the Union County Sheriff's Office and will soon begin K-9 training. The only thing this daring dog needs (besides head pats) is a name and the Union County Sheriff's...
Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
FACT CHECK: Certain clouds can create higher UV ray levels
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As many families are wrapping up summer break, they may be taking one last beach trip. When the sun is shining down, it is easy to remember to apply sunscreen, but what about when it's cloudy outside? Can you get burned even then?. OUR SOURCES. The...
'They couldn’t find us a spot on campus which is ridiculous' | UNC Charlotte student speaks out about housing issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been more pushback from UNC Charlotte students. The university ran out of on-campus housing options and is placing some students off campus in hotels and apartments. WCNC Charlotte learned a few accommodations are Sonesta Select and the Holiday Inn near the university. Those two hotels...
Epicentre expected to remain with current lender after auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte's Epicentre will most likely stay in the possession of the bank that foreclosed on the property when no bids were placed at Tuesday's auction, WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson learned. Over a dozen bidders were at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse when Epicentre went to auction...
Man wanted for questioning regarding indecent exposure incident at Indian Land Walgreens
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is wanted for questioning regarding an indecent exposure incident that happened at Walgreen's in Indian Land, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports. The sheriff's office did not release any more information regarding the incident but said anyone with information about this or any...
