Mecklenburg County, NC

WCNC

Charlotte girls turn into scientists with Project Scientist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs. Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs. The organization said each program focuses on a theme, like climate change, brain science or materials engineering.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New text messaging program aims to prevent opioid misuse in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new, free text messaging program called "RxAware" is now available in South Carolina, offering personalized information about opioid safety. To sign up, text 'RxAware' to 55753 and answer several questions about you or a loved one's pain management needs. "It's personal, it's confidential, and it's...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
SCIENCE
WCNC

Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

FACT CHECK: Certain clouds can create higher UV ray levels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As many families are wrapping up summer break, they may be taking one last beach trip. When the sun is shining down, it is easy to remember to apply sunscreen, but what about when it's cloudy outside? Can you get burned even then?. OUR SOURCES. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Epicentre expected to remain with current lender after auction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte's Epicentre will most likely stay in the possession of the bank that foreclosed on the property when no bids were placed at Tuesday's auction, WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson learned. Over a dozen bidders were at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse when Epicentre went to auction...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte local news

