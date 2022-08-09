Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Fifth State Of Matter Used To Create Never-Before-Achieved Quantum Simulation
Researchers in Barcelona have created a peculiar new quantum simulation. The approach involves Bose-Einstein condensates – often referred to as the fifth state of matter – which have been used to study the intricate quantum properties of solid materials by mimicking them in a much simpler way. Now, researchers have been able to use one to create a gauge theory – the mathematical model that underpins the interaction between particles – for the first time.
Quantum Computation and Its Possible Effects on Society
Quantum computation is slowly becoming mainstream, as research on it is picking up pace, but can it really become part of our everyday life given how much our society depends on classical computation? This paper will discuss what quantum computation is and the effects it can have on the way our society works.
Nature.com
Variational quantum eigensolver with reduced circuit complexity
The variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) is one of the most promising algorithms to find eigenstates of a given Hamiltonian on noisy intermediate-scale quantum devices (NISQ). The practical realization is limited by the complexity of quantum circuits. Here we present an approach to reduce quantum circuit complexity in VQE for electronic structure calculations. Our ClusterVQE algorithm splits the initial qubit space into clusters which are further distributed on individual (shallower) quantum circuits. The clusters are obtained based on mutual information reflecting maximal entanglement between qubits, whereas inter-cluster correlation is taken into account via a new "dressed" Hamiltonian. ClusterVQE therefore allows exact simulation of the problem by using fewer qubits and shallower circuit depth at the cost of additional classical resources, making it a potential leader for quantum chemistry simulations on NISQ devices. Proof-of-principle demonstrations are presented for several molecular systems based on quantum simulators as well as IBM quantum devices.
TechCrunch
SunGreenH2’s nano-scale engineering could double green hydrogen production
Hydrogen is in use all over the place, but the lack of a scalable, green option for producing it has slowed its adoption. What’s the point of having a hydrogen battery system for renewables if you have to source that hydrogen from natural gas, oil and coal?. The answer...
Nature.com
The geometry of life: when mathematics meets synthetic biology
How researchers created complex tiling patterns with bioengineered bacteria. Sara Reardon is a freelance science journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. Tiling patterns can be found thoughout the natural world - from honeycomb to fish scales. But now researchers have come...
Phys.org
3D-printed, nickel-based electrocatalysts enable highly efficient hydrogen evolution
Water electrolysis is an effective method for producing hydrogen using renewable sources of energy. The development of cost-effective electrocatalysts for efficient and durable hydrogen evolution reaction in alkaline media is of vital importance to meet the increasing demand of hydrogen. The platinum group metals exhibit excellent activity in hydrogen evolution...
Phys.org
Chemists develop new reagent for de-electronation
Chemists from Freiburg have succeeded in converting polynuclear transition metal carbonyls into their homoleptic complex cations using typical inorganic oxidants. In their work, the research team of Malte Sellin, Christian Friedmann and Prof. Dr. Ingo Krossing from the Institute of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry and Maximilian Mayländer and Sabine Richert from the Institute of Physical Chemistry at the University of Freiburg show that the anthracene derivative with a half-step potential of 1.42 Volts vs. Fc0/+ can be converted to the radical de-electronating salt by a nitrosonium salt.
Phys.org
A new shortcut for quantum simulations could unlock new doors for technology
From water boiling into steam to ice cubes melting in a glass, we've all seen the phenomenon known as a phase transition in our everyday lives. But there's another type of phase transition that's much harder to see, but just as stark: quantum phase transitions. When cooled to near absolute...
Study Using NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Featured on the Cover of Nature Genetics
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced a peer-reviewed paper published in Nature Genetics using the GeoMx Human Whole Transcriptome Atlas (WTA) to construct a high-resolution molecular landscape of pancreatic cancer. This paper, along with a tissue image generated using the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), is featured on the cover of the August 2022 edition of Nature Genetics.
Phys.org
In simulation of how water freezes, artificial intelligence breaks the ice
A team based at Princeton University has accurately simulated the initial steps of ice formation by applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solving equations that govern the quantum behavior of individual atoms and molecules. The resulting simulation describes how water molecules transition into solid ice with quantum accuracy. This level of...
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
scitechdaily.com
Georgia Tech Researchers Defy Standard Laws of Physics
Robotic Motion in Curved Space Defies Standard Laws of Physics. When humans, animals, and machines move throughout the world, they always push against something, such as the ground, air, or water. Until recently, physicists thought this to be a constant, following the law of conservation momentum. However, scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) have now proven the opposite – when bodies exist in curved spaces, it turns out that they can in fact move without pushing against something.
Nature.com
Four rising stars who are reshaping nanoscience
From nano-filters for tackling water pollution to protein fingerprinting that treats disease, these researchers are making their mark on the field. You have full access to this article via your institution. ZAKARIA AL BALUSHI: Material builder. Zakaria Al Balushi and his team are devising ways to produce next-generation nanomaterials at...
Phys.org
Lab successfully demonstrates new technique to improve particle beams
Physicists love to smash particles together and study the resulting chaos. Therein lies the discovery of new particles and strange physics, generated for tiny fractions of a second and recreating conditions often not seen in our universe for billions of years. But for the magic to happen, two beams of particles must first collide.
Digital Trends
Scientists just achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing
A research team from the Japanese Institute for Molecular Science has now made a great stride in quantum computing, making it happen with the help of a two-qubit gate. A qubit is the quantum equivalent of a binary bit, which is a basic unit of information used in computing. The...
Nature.com
Sequential generation of multiphoton entanglement with a Rydberg superatom
Multiqubit entanglement is an indispensable resource for quantum information science. In particular, the entanglement of photons is of conceptual interest due to its implications in measurement-based quantum computing, communication and metrology. The traditional way of spontaneous parametric downconversion already demonstrates the entanglement of up to a dozen photons but is hindered by its probabilistic nature. Here we experimentally demonstrate an efficient approach for multiphoton generation with a Rydberg superatom, a mesoscopic atomic ensemble under Rydberg blockade. Using it as an efficient single-photon interface, we iterate the photon creation process that gives rise to a train of single photons entangled in the time-bin degree of freedom. Photon correlations verify entanglement up to six qubits. The overall efficiency to detect one photon is 9.4%. After correcting the measurement inefficiencies, we obtain a scaling factor of 27%, surpassing previous results and paving the way for larger-scale photonic entanglement.
Nature.com
Molecular explorations of cancer biology and therapeutics at PDB-101
The Protein Data Bank (PDB) was established in 1971 as the first open-access digital data resource in biology [1]. It currently houses more than 190,000 three-dimensional (3D) structures of biological macromolecules (proteins, DNA, and RNA, and their complexes with one another and small molecule drugs, etc.), providing valuable insights into biochemical and biological function. Now in its 51st year of continuous operations, the PDB has become a leading global resource for experimental data central to discovery across fundamental biology, biomedicine, energy sciences, and bioengineering/biotechnology [2]. By providing open access to 3D structure data for the molecules of life, the PDB archive enables understanding of how normal cell growth is controlled, and how cancer cells bypass these essential controls to proliferate and metastasize. Open access to PDB data also facilitates discovery and development of novel anti-cancer agents, many of which are the product of structure-guided drug design using the tools of macromolecular crystallography [3].
Nature.com
Factorization by quantum annealing using superconducting flux qubits implementing a multiplier Hamiltonian
Prime factorization (P"‰="‰M"‰Ã—"‰N) is a promising application for quantum computing. Shor's algorithm is a key concept for breaking the limit for analyzing P, which cannot be effectively solved by classical computation; however, the algorithm requires error-correctable logical qubits. Here, we describe a quantum annealing method for solving prime factorization. A superconducting quantum circuit with native implementation of the multiplier Hamiltonian provides combinations of M and N as a solution for number P after annealing. This circuit is robust and can be expanded easily to scale up the analysis. We present an experimental and theoretical exploration of the multiplier unit. We demonstrate the 2-bit factorization in a circuit simulation and experimentally at 10Â mK. We also explain how the current conditions can be used to obtain high success probability and all candidate factorized elements.
Nature.com
Ultrafast relaxation of acoustic and optical phonons in a topological nodal-line semimetal ZrSiS
Recently, nodal line semimetals based on ZrSiS-family have garnered massive research interests contributing numerous experimental and theoretical works. Despite being the most studied nodal-line semimetal, a clear understanding of the transient state relaxation dynamics and the underlying mechanism in ZrSiS is lacking. Using time- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy, we study the ultrafast relaxation dynamics in ZrSiS and reveal a unique relaxation in the bulk nodal-line state which is well-captured by a simple model based on optical and acoustic phonon cooling. Our model predicts linear decay processes for both optical and acoustic phonon relaxations with optical cooling dominant at higher temperatures. Our results reveal different decay mechanisms for the bulk and surface states and pave a way to understand the mechanism of conduction in this material.
Nature.com
Reservoir computing on a silicon platform with a ferroelectric field-effect transistor
Reservoir computing offers efficient processing of time-series data with exceptionally low training cost for real-time computing in edge devices where energy and hardware resources are limited. Here, we report reservoir computing hardware based on a ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) consisting of silicon and ferroelectric hafnium zirconium oxide. The rich dynamics originating from the ferroelectric polarization dynamics and polarization-charge coupling are the keys leading to the essential properties for reservoir computing: the short-term memory and high-dimensional nonlinear transform function. We demonstrate that an FeFET-based reservoir computing system can successfully solve computational tasks on time-series data processing including nonlinear time series prediction after training with simple regression. Due to the FeFET's high feasibility of implementation on the silicon platform, the systems have flexibility in both device- and circuit-level designs, and have a high potential for on-chip integration with existing computing technologies towards the realization of advanced intelligent systems.
