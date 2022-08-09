ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Arlington, NJ

theobserver.com

Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests

A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
LYNDHURST, NJ
Daily Voice

Route 95 Motorist Caught With Loaded Gun After Crossing Median: Leonia PD

A motorist who was stopped after driving his sedan over the median from the express to the local lanes on Route 95 had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, police said. Richard X. Santos, an unemployed 29-year-old resident of Washington Heights, was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW sedan with a female passenger when he was stopped by Officer Debbie Maldonado on the northbound highway around noontime Tuesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.
LEONIA, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Heroin and fentanyl mill dismantled in New Jersey, 3 arrested

WEST NEW YORK, NJ (Hudson County) – A two-month long inveisgation has led to the arrest of three New Jersey residents for various drug offenses, seizure of 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and the dismantling of a drug mill, according to the New Jersey State Police. In May...
Daily Voice

Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police

More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
Daily Voice

4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust

Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
norwoodnews.org

Norwood: NYPD Offers Reward for Information on Gun Hill Road Multiple Shooting

Officers from the 52nd Precinct have offered a reward for information on a shooting that occurred in Norwood on July 26. As reported on our social media channels, Norwood News received unconfirmed reports from local businesses of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, on East Gull Hill Road in the vicinity of Hull Avenue. When contacted on two different occasions later that day by Norwood News, a police press office spokesperson said they had no record of the alleged incident.
BRONX, NY

