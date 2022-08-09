Read full article on original website
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests
A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
3 arrested after police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from NJ drug mill
New Jersey state troopers arrested three people after they dismantled a drug mill has where nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation.
Route 95 Motorist Caught With Loaded Gun After Crossing Median: Leonia PD
A motorist who was stopped after driving his sedan over the median from the express to the local lanes on Route 95 had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, police said. Richard X. Santos, an unemployed 29-year-old resident of Washington Heights, was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW sedan with a female passenger when he was stopped by Officer Debbie Maldonado on the northbound highway around noontime Tuesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.
wrnjradio.com
Heroin and fentanyl mill dismantled in New Jersey, 3 arrested
WEST NEW YORK, NJ (Hudson County) – A two-month long inveisgation has led to the arrest of three New Jersey residents for various drug offenses, seizure of 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and the dismantling of a drug mill, according to the New Jersey State Police. In May...
Newark Uber Eats Delivery Driver Victim of Bike Theft
NEWARK, NJ – A man stole a folding e-bike from an Uber Eats driver who...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Narcotics Task Force seize 500 grams of cocaine, 1 arrested
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit and Narcotics Task Force arrested a Hudson County man and seized 500 grams of cocaine, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On August 8, members of the Narcotics Task Force, the Randolph...
Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police
More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
NYPD arrests 15 alleged gang members on SI connected to large drug ring, gun violence
On Tuesday, officials announced the arrest of 15 alleged gang members and associates who are accused of trafficking large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs on and around Staten Island.
Hudson Driver Caught After Crashing Car Stolen From NY Into Backyard Off GS Parkway: Paramus PD
Paramus police captured a Jersey City ex-con who crashed a car stolen out of Orange County into the backyard of a home off the Garden State Parkway and then took off on foot, authorities said. The 2018 Nissan Maxima -- which had just been reported stolen out of Monroe, NY...
Man accused of killing bystander mistaken for rival gang member in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A purported gang member was charged Wednesday with killing an innocent bystander in 2019, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. Jean Carmona, 31, an alleged member of “the 200s” street gang, went to Washington Heights with other gang members and fatally shot Roberto Vasquez in the neck on Jan. 31, 2019, officials […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man has drug distribution charges dropped due to leading cop testimony
A Jersey City man had drug distribution charges dropped after the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division ruled that a police detective’s testimony improperly influenced the grand jury in the case. At the grand jury proceeding for Terrell Tucker, Police Officer Patrick Egan described the circumstances surrounding defendant’s...
WITHOUT A TRACE: Reward Posted In Search For Missing NJ Man Who’d Been Detained By Police
Police in Haledon announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to what they called "the successful location and physical recovery" of a borough man who went missing six months ago amid what loved ones consider mysterious circumstances. Felix Joel DeJesus, 41, "was last seen congregating with five (5) civilians" in...
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
Secaucus hospital worker arrested after cache of weapons found in closet
A New Jersey hospital employee was arrested Sunday, after a large cache of firearms and ammunition were discovered inside an unlocked closet at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.
4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust
Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
New York City Police Investigating Bronx Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting that...
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: NYPD Offers Reward for Information on Gun Hill Road Multiple Shooting
Officers from the 52nd Precinct have offered a reward for information on a shooting that occurred in Norwood on July 26. As reported on our social media channels, Norwood News received unconfirmed reports from local businesses of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, on East Gull Hill Road in the vicinity of Hull Avenue. When contacted on two different occasions later that day by Norwood News, a police press office spokesperson said they had no record of the alleged incident.
NYC Thieves Posing as Drug Dealers to Commit Robberies in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Crafty thieves in Manhattan are now posing as drug dealers in...
$5M in heroin, fentanyl seized from Bronx mill across from elementary school
Six men have been charged in connection with a large-scale heroin and fentanyl packaging mill in the Bronx, worth around $5 million, that officials said Monday was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts.
