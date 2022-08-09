Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska
In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Borough flooding financial impact - clipped version
A new report on Ursa Major Elementary confirms serious structural issues. The Anchorage School District says an engineering report confirms its decision not to open the school to students this year. Updated: 10 hours ago. In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an...
alaskasnewssource.com
Red Flag building strong international relationships on JBER
In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
alaskasnewssource.com
Time-lapse of crew removing part of Fourth Avenue Theatre in downtown Anchorage
The small Southeast community issued an emergency declaration after a rockslide hit the White Pass Railroad Dock. In June, a slide hit the same area shutting down the dock to traffic and causing costly damage. The Anchorage School District will temporarily suspend bus routes because of a driver shortage. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today, the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 10:52 a.m., near 12200 Avion St. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that the house was not occupied at the time of the fire, but the department responded with 16 units, including three water-tender suits. The area doesn’t have its own fire hydrants.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on buses, and hoping that an aggressive recruitment strategy can help attract enough drivers. At a press conference at the district headquarters Wednesday, Superintendent Jharrett Bryant stressed the dire nature of the shortage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cradle to Career kicks off the READ UNITED Book Bash in Anchorage
Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change. Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr. Wild...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Community’ the theme of Harrison County’s annual address
Time-lapse of crew removing part of Fourth Avenue Theatre in downtown Anchorage. A crew in downtown Anchorage removed the "4th" signage from the iconic Fourth Avenue Theatre on Tuesday. FastCast Aug. 10, 2022. Updated: 1 hour ago. In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska’s News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man accused of shooting at cars near Dimond Boulevard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at cars near Dimond Boulevard, according to a news release from the Anchorage Police Department. At 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police confronted Gerald J. Kavanaugh, 19, and another man near Dimond Boulevard and King Street. A caller reported that his front passenger window had been shot out.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage School District will temporarily suspend bus routes because of a driver shortage
Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change. Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr. Mom...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Health Director resigns, accused of falsifying credentials
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD says new report confirms decision to close Ursa Major Elementary School over safety concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Engineers told the Anchorage School District in late July the 70-year-old building on JBER had significant structural issues and could collapse during an earthquake. Now PND Engineering has issued a written report that further details their findings. Engineers found cracks they believe came from the 1964...
alaskasnewssource.com
Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Mat-Su Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. As cars maneuver around flooded roadways trying to make their way home. “For the residence, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, Houston mayor. “This is their home.”. On Tuesday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens in Anchorage
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time in three years this October, the group announced on Facebook. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man sentenced to 75 years in prison after killing his wife
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five years after killing his wife, Adam Sullivan was sentenced to 75 years in prison in Superior Court on Wednesday. In March, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston found Sullivan guilty of killing his wife, Brandy Sullivan. According to statements made in court, the couple was separated and in the process of going through a divorce in 2017.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer man sentenced to 99 years for 2016 murder of schoolmate
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man convicted of murdering a schoolmate when they were both 16 years old was sentenced Monday to serve 99 years in prison, according to the Alaska state Department of Law. A release from the department said that Palmer resident Erick Almandinger, now 22, was sentenced...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly meeting addressing American Rescue Plan funds
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mom shares her secrets to saving during back-to-school shopping
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The average household is projected to spend $864 this year on school supplies, according to the National Retail Federation. With inflation, they reported that families should expect to spend around an additional $15 this season for school supplies. Yet, some families have found ways to keeping their school supply budget low.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River Albert Loop Trail closed due to bear risk
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Albert Loop Trail and nearby areas in Chugach State Park will be closed on Thursday at 9 p.m. due to bears’ annual return to feed on salmon near the Eagle River Nature Center. “Black and brown bears use the bridges and dams as fishing...
Comments / 0