ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

TSA to hire more security officers at Fort Wayne airport

By Lydia Reuille
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtu68_0hAr67Xc00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An upcoming event on Friday is the first step in staffing more security officers at Fort Wayne’s airport.

The Transportation Security Administration is set to help those interested apply for the position of a transportation security officer working at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Attendees can learn more about officer positions and have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process. The event includes a presentation about the role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers. Participants can complete all or part of these processes, which will reduce the time required to get on board with TSA, organizers said.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans, 401k coverage and more.

Waynedale Elementary opening time capsule from 1992

Starting pay at FWA is $18.59 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible new hires, $500 after onboarding, and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to new hires that onboard through Sept. 30.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WorkOne Northeast.

See the requirements and register here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Delta ending Fort Wayne to Detroit flights, adding seats to other destinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The on-going pilot shortage is taking its toll on airlines and Delta is no exception. A spokesperson for Fort Wayne International Airport confirmed to WANE 15 that Delta will end non-stop service between Detroit and Fort Wayne starting October 5. The airport has been...
WOWO News

Paramedic Shortage Continuing To Be An Issue In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A shortage of paramedics continues to plague Northeast Indiana. Three River’s Ambulance Authority continues to grapple with a paramedic shortage in Fort Wayne. The authority tells our partners in news at ABC21 that they are working towards some solutions in the future hoping to bring relief to their paramedics. TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz reported the latest numbers at their board meeting Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Security Officers#Paid Leave#Fwa#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE-TV

Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fort Wayne restaurant listed among best for a date

Online dining reservation website OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Indiana restaurant is included. The list was generated from over 13.6 million verified diner reviews. OpenTable curated the list in partnership with dating app Bumble. The reviews were collected...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court testimony: George Floyd protester wanted to ‘blind and kill’ police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Closing arguments in Allen Superior Court start Thursday morning for a man charged with hurling a homemade bomb that seriously injured an Indiana State Police trooper at the George Floyd protest in downtown Fort Wayne more than two years ago. The felony trial of...
WOWO News

Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
WANE-TV

Court docs: Robbery during drug deal led to shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They lured him into the crowded SUV under the guise they would be doing a drug deal. A “quad” of cocaine for $550. But once he handed over the drugs, the man began to get punched from all angles. He escaped the beatdown by jumping out of the SUV, and that’s when the gunfire erupted. Bullets pierced his legs and he was left in a near north side street with wounds so severe doctors would need to do reconstructive surgery on his bladder and legs.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man arrested after Ohio gas station robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday nearly two weeks after an armed robbery in Hicksville, Ohio. In a release to media, Hicksville police chief Mark Denning said 34-year-old Casey Billingsly was arrested in Fort Wayne with the help of city police and sheriff’s deputies. A warrant had been issued for his capture.
WANE-TV

Police: Woman shot while driving on Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was shot as she drove down Illinois Road Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. along eastbound Illinois Road on the I-69 overpass. Police were called there on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a woman in a white Saturn SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WTHR

Northeast Indiana crash sends 12 to the hospital

HOAGLAND, Ind — Ten children survived a violent crash in northeast Indiana with only minor injuries, state police said Monday. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on US 27 and Hoagland Road south of Fort Wayne. Investigators believe a pick-up truck driven by 65-year-old David Mourey of Hoagland...
WANE-TV

Getz, St Joe Center, Washington partially closed Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parts of Getz Road, St Joe Center Road, and Washington Boulevard will have partial lane closures on Thursday, August 11. Getz Road will have lane restrictions or intermittent lane closure, as will the intersection of Getz & Illinois, and Getz & Covington. The City of Fort Wayne says these closures are a part of a City of Fort Wayne Resurfacing Project.
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy