ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

Planned Wawa Moving Forward In Lakehurst

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HLtH_0hAr630i00
Photo by Jason Allentoff

LAKEHURST – Trees and brush have come down on Route 70 in the borough to make way for a new Wawa location.

After much anticipation and talk amongst borough officials and residents during prior council meetings, the popular convenience store will soon break ground following approval by the Pinelands Commission and State Department of Transportation.

For those concerned about a traffic backup, the DOT granted a permit which restricted a right hand turn on Lilac Road and similar restrictions on Route 70 which will allow traffic to flow both ways while entering and exiting the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21G2Ew_0hAr630i00
Photo by Jason Allentoff

Borough Clerk Maryanne Capasso told Jersey Shore Online.com that the Borough’s construction office was reviewing the store’s permit. It had received the extensive DOT permit as well as approval from the Pinelands Commission as Lakehurst falls into a Pinelands designation.

There is no timetable for the store’s construction or expected completion but Capasso said, “it is definitely moving ahead.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Residents Will Be Able To Recycle Clothing

BRICK – Do you have a pile of clothes that you no longer wear or need? Well now is the time to clean out your closet!. Mayor John G. Ducey has announced the Township’s partnership with Helpsy providing a free and easy home pickup for locals to recycle their clothes.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakehurst, NJ
Lakehurst, NJ
Government
buckscountyherald.com

Three state highways to close for pipe replacement in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Thursday, August 11, from 7 a.mj. to 4 p.m., Wismer Road/Carversville...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Pinelands Commission#Dot#Jersey Shore Online Com#Pinelands
Jersey Shore Online

Schools: Substitutes Sought, Construction Projects Updated

JACKSON – Superintendent Nicole Pormilli announced during a recent Board of Education meeting that the school district was hiring substitutes. “In the past we have used a service contractor to have substitutes in the district. We are no longer using that contractor and we are hiring substitutes within the school district. You would be a substitute employee of the Jackson school district. It is a good place to work, please come, an application is on our website.”
JACKSON, NJ
betterwaterfront.org

Fierce opposition to $4.7 billion expansion of Turnpike Extension meets resistance from NJ Governor and Turnpike Authority

On a daily basis, 100,000 cars pass through the Holland Tunnel. Much of this traffic traverses the 8-mile long New Jersey Turnpike Extension connecting Exit 14 on the Turnpike in Newark, across the Newark Bay Bridge through Bayonne and Jersey City to the Holland Tunnel. This multi-lane, mostly elevated structure was built in 1956, during an era that saw an ambitious program to connect the U.S. with an interstate highway system.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Hatches Chicken Ordinance

LACEY – Problems most fowl were discussed at a recent Township Committee meeting where an ordinance regarding chickens was hatched. “For the past several meetings we’ve had some residents come in regarding chickens but especially roosters and I spoke with Greg Myhre – the mayor of Stafford Township – and he mentioned their ordinance and I got a sample of it,” Township Clerk/Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said during the meeting.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tornadopix.com

Why are Middletown property taxes so high?

Middletown, NJ – In August, some Middletown residents may have noticed a rather large increase in their quarterly tax bill. How did this happen? Well, you can blame, in part, the sharp increase in home sale prices that Middletown and other affluent New Jersey suburbs have experienced in the past year and a half, according to Middletown town tax assessor Alex Worth.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

The Barn Hosts Activities For Seniors

MANCHESTER – A combined effort between Community Medical Center, Ocean County and a local business, The Barn is providing food and fun for area seniors. Located on Route 70 West in the Whiting section of the township, The Barn is a 6,000-square-foot facility that is a combination supermarket-style food pantry, market with items for sale, and a restaurant.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Candidates File For School Board Election

OCEAN COUNTY – Local and regional school board candidates have filed to be on the ballot for the upcoming November 8 election. School board races are technically nonpartisan, so candidates aren’t listed with any political affiliation. Instead, they can choose a short slogan to represent them. The Toms...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy