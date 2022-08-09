Planned Wawa Moving Forward In Lakehurst

Photo by Jason Allentoff

LAKEHURST – Trees and brush have come down on Route 70 in the borough to make way for a new Wawa location.

After much anticipation and talk amongst borough officials and residents during prior council meetings, the popular convenience store will soon break ground following approval by the Pinelands Commission and State Department of Transportation.

For those concerned about a traffic backup, the DOT granted a permit which restricted a right hand turn on Lilac Road and similar restrictions on Route 70 which will allow traffic to flow both ways while entering and exiting the store.

Photo by Jason Allentoff

Borough Clerk Maryanne Capasso told Jersey Shore Online.com that the Borough’s construction office was reviewing the store’s permit. It had received the extensive DOT permit as well as approval from the Pinelands Commission as Lakehurst falls into a Pinelands designation.

There is no timetable for the store’s construction or expected completion but Capasso said, “it is definitely moving ahead.”