Buffalo, NY

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
Buffalo Lighthouse Association awarded a Preserve New York Grant

The Buffalo Lighthouse Association has been awarded a $14,000 Preserve New York grant to fund the Historic Structures Report for the fog signal building at the 1903 South Buffalo Light Station. This is welcome news for the preservation team that has been fighting to restore the light station/fog signal building, which will one day be a unique destination for boaters, as the grounds can only be access by water at this point.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York

If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
New Lewiston business energizes community

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!

(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
Brown to join flag raising ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will join members of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade Association of WNY on Thursday for a flag raising ceremony. It is being held in advance of the 20th anniversary of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade. The flag raising is set for 12 p.m. […]
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY

The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
