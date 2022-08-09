Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
Traveling barber giving free haircuts in all 50 states stops in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a barber who is making his way across the United States in his RV giving free haircuts to anyone in need. This week, he's done dozens of haircuts at the Buffalo City Mission. Inspired by cutting the hair of...
New healthcare center provides affordable access to treatment on Buffalo’s west side
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A new healthcare center has opened its doors on Buffalo’s west side. Neighborhood Health Center celebrated its grand opening of its latest facility on Niagara Street on Thursday. “I think it’s an exciting opportunity for the neighborhood,” said Director of Public Health Merlyn Hammer. “Having this new site open up I […]
Food collection drive at fair exceeds expectations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are well known for their generosity. But, they may have outdone even themselves when it came to the unprecedented response by those attending the opening day of the Erie County Fair on Wednesday, to a food drive held by FeedMore WNY. "The first...
Buffalo Lighthouse Association awarded a Preserve New York Grant
The Buffalo Lighthouse Association has been awarded a $14,000 Preserve New York grant to fund the Historic Structures Report for the fog signal building at the 1903 South Buffalo Light Station. This is welcome news for the preservation team that has been fighting to restore the light station/fog signal building, which will one day be a unique destination for boaters, as the grounds can only be access by water at this point.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Unique deer spotted in Buffalo
A unique-looking deer was spotted yesterday crossing South Park Avenue in Buffalo. State officials unsure if the deer is albinistic or leucistic.
Controversial speaking tour comes to Batavia
A controversial speaking tour is planning its next event in Genesee County after a venue in Rochester dropped it over backlash.
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York
If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
New Lewiston business energizes community
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!
(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Brown to join flag raising ceremony
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will join members of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade Association of WNY on Thursday for a flag raising ceremony. It is being held in advance of the 20th anniversary of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade. The flag raising is set for 12 p.m. […]
Top 10 Places for French Onion Soup in Western New York
When you go to most cities, they might be known for one dish. Here in Buffalo, we're known for quite a few dishes. The most obvious one is chicken wings. It's the biggest food for Buffalo on a national scale and is what visitors want when they first come to Western New York.
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
