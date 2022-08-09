Bush League Novice Quartet Championship Concert Gives to Cadillac Choir Program

On Saturday, August 13, the Cadillac Choir Program is inviting you to a concert.

This concert is part of the annual Bush League Novice Quartet Championship, and helps to raise money for the choir program in Cadillac.

The Cadillac Youth Choir will be joining us live to sing some of the songs you can expect to hear.

The best part, tickets are free.

The Concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

For more on the dates and locations, you can click here.