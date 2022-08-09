ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bush League Novice Quartet Championship Concert Gives to Cadillac Choir Program

By Madison Schlegel
 2 days ago
On Saturday, August 13, the Cadillac Choir Program is inviting you to a concert.

This concert is part of the annual Bush League Novice Quartet Championship, and helps to raise money for the choir program in Cadillac.

The Cadillac Youth Choir will be joining us live to sing some of the songs you can expect to hear.

The best part, tickets are free.

The Concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

For more on the dates and locations, you can click here.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

