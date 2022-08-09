Read full article on original website
Columbia man pleads guilty to part in Cole County robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year pleads guilty. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down Thursday to accessory to stealing. He’ll be sentenced either August 24 or 25. He’d originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Spain and...
Man shot during family disturbance in west Jefferson City
Police were investigating a crime scene Thursday afternoon in west Jefferson City. The post Man shot during family disturbance in west Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Victim at MU Hospital after JCMO shooting
A shooting victim is in serious condition at University Hospital in Columbia after a Jefferson City attack Thursday afternoon. Police say the 46 – year old man was shot during what they term a ‘family disturbance’ at an apartment on Ventura Avenue. A 30 – year man was arrested. Investigators say the victim is thought to have been involved at an earlier domestic assault at the home. No one else was hurt.
UPDATE: One in serious condition after shooting in Jefferson City
One person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday in Jefferson City. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Ventura Drive. Jefferson City Police Lieutenant Pat McCutchen said the victim was in serious condition and was taken to University Hospital. One person was taken into custody. This is a developing...
Tipton Man Accused of Stealing From Menard’s
A Tipton man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole over $100 worth of merchandise from Menard's, 4400 Wisconsin. Sedalia Police responded to Menard's just after noon after receiving a report of a shoplifter at the store. The suspect, 28-year-old Mark A. Brookfelt was in the office when police arrived....
Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is facing a parental kidnapping charge after the mother reported their 3-year-old daughter missing on Friday. A Cole County prosecutor has charged Thomas Chee with one county of parental kidnapping. The child's mother called the police after Chee allegedly picked up the child from daycare but then The post Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond
A Lake-area real estate agent accused in a murder-for-hire plot had her bond revoked this week and will have to spend time in jail. The post Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two men charged in Montreal burglary
Two men are facing charges following a burglary investigation in Montreal. The post Two men charged in Montreal burglary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cooper County judge sentenced a Bunceton man to probation for hitting a child with a vehicle in 2021. Judge Robert L. Koffman sentenced Treyvon Korte at a hearing on Monday to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in physical The post Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after two-vehicle crash in Cole County
The widow of a man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after a two-vehicle crash in October 2020 in Cole County. The post Wrongful death lawsuit filed after two-vehicle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police release photos of possible robbery suspect
Columbia Police released photos of a person they believe committed a theft on Tuesday. The photos show a man wearing a blue cap, a surgical mask, a black vest, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. A spokesperson for the department said the theft happened in the 600...
Boonville man sentenced to probation for hit & run involving child
A Cooper County man is sentenced for a hit and run involving a child. Treyvon Korte, of Boonville, previously pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury. He was sentenced Monday to five years supervised probation. The accident happened in May 2021...
Two Lebanon men arrested for Camden County burglary
Two Lebanon men are arrested in connection with a burglary in Camden County. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home off State Road BB in Montreal Monday night to check into suspicious activity. The caller told officers that several people were loading items from a home and a barn into a vehicle, while the property owner was in St. Louis.
Jefferson City man arrested in Utah for kidnapping three-year-old daughter
A Jefferson City man travels more than 1,200 miles before he’s caught with his young daughter. Thomas Chee, 54, is charged with one count of parental kidnapping. It was last Friday when Chee contacted the mother of his three-year-old daughter to tell her he’d picked her up from daycare and was taking her on a job interview. According to court documents, Chee moved to the area three months ago from Las Vegas to be closer to his daughter.
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night
Columbia police are investigating a suspicious person that was inside an apartment on the 4300 block of Kentsfield on Tuesday night. The post Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
