It Takes a Lot of Time to Make Silver Bullets, but Jim Knowles is Going to Try and Expedite the Process

"Silver Bullets" is one of the more kickass monikers in college football. In my mind, this is because a silver bullet is a thing designed to take out the worst monsters that lurk in the collective imaginations of our brains. If you have an irrational fear of the eldritch unknown, if you're afraid of what horrible monster might be at the end of the alleyway, a silver bullet is your best bet as a mere mortal to get out alive. It is a near-mythical weapon to help the hapless.
Eleven Warriors

Five-Star Freshman Defenders C.J. Hicks, Sonny Styles Earning Rave Reviews From Jim Knowles, Buckeye Teammates Early in Fall Camp

Even as five-star prospects, the battle for playing time as freshmen will be an uphill one for C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles this season. The seventh-rated player in the country out of high school, Hicks is competing against a surplus of veterans, transfers and returning starters who are all vying for playing time at the two inside linebacker spots for the Buckeyes. Styles, the 12th-ranked recruit in the nation, should technically still be awaiting to play his senior season at Pickerington Central. The 6-foot-4 safety reclassified into the 2022 class back in December.
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says Cornerback Injuries Won't Be Long-Term, Still Doesn't Have Update on USC Transfer Kicker Parker Lewis

Ohio State's seventh practice of the preseason was a fruitful one for media members in attendance. With the Big Ten Network crew on hand in Columbus, the Buckeye program opened up the entire practice session for viewing, including 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 reps on the outdoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Afterward, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day fielded questions about what we observed on Thursday morning.
Columbus, OH
Observations from Watching A Full Ohio State Practice for the First Time in 2022

For the first time all year, reporters who cover Ohio State had the opportunity to watch the Buckeyes go through a full practice on Thursday. Big Ten Network was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday for its stop at Ohio State as part of its annual preseason camp tour, and as such, Ohio State allowed members of the local media to also watch the entirety of practice.
(1,008) Days of Winter

Of course you do. Ohio State whooped the home team in Ann Arbor that day. Fans of the visitors delivered what was then a customary 2nd half O-H-I-O cheer around the stadium. Phenomenal afternoon. But as it turned out, the start of a sabbatical from relative normalcy. The first case...
The Dubcast Makes Its Preseason Predictions and Prognostications

One of the best parts of the College Football preseason is the opportunity to make predictions with absolutely zero consequences. Think about it! How many times does the preseason Heisman favorite actually win? Or the preseason Top 25... how often does that look anything remotely like the final Top 25?
