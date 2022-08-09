Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Josh Proctor, Lathan Ransom Making Substantial Impact on Ohio State Safety Room After Returning From Leg Fractures
Ohio State’s 2021 season was bookended by perhaps the two most gruesome injuries suffered by any Buckeye all year. Eerily similar in nature, the incidents also afflicted the same position room. During the second half of Ohio State’s Week 2 loss to Oregon, Josh Proctor was carted off the...
Eleven Warriors
It Takes a Lot of Time to Make Silver Bullets, but Jim Knowles is Going to Try and Expedite the Process
"Silver Bullets" is one of the more kickass monikers in college football. In my mind, this is because a silver bullet is a thing designed to take out the worst monsters that lurk in the collective imaginations of our brains. If you have an irrational fear of the eldritch unknown, if you're afraid of what horrible monster might be at the end of the alleyway, a silver bullet is your best bet as a mere mortal to get out alive. It is a near-mythical weapon to help the hapless.
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Freshman Defenders C.J. Hicks, Sonny Styles Earning Rave Reviews From Jim Knowles, Buckeye Teammates Early in Fall Camp
Even as five-star prospects, the battle for playing time as freshmen will be an uphill one for C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles this season. The seventh-rated player in the country out of high school, Hicks is competing against a surplus of veterans, transfers and returning starters who are all vying for playing time at the two inside linebacker spots for the Buckeyes. Styles, the 12th-ranked recruit in the nation, should technically still be awaiting to play his senior season at Pickerington Central. The 6-foot-4 safety reclassified into the 2022 class back in December.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Cornerback Injuries Won't Be Long-Term, Still Doesn't Have Update on USC Transfer Kicker Parker Lewis
Ohio State's seventh practice of the preseason was a fruitful one for media members in attendance. With the Big Ten Network crew on hand in Columbus, the Buckeye program opened up the entire practice session for viewing, including 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 reps on the outdoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Afterward, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day fielded questions about what we observed on Thursday morning.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Legacy Landon Pace Will Attend Notre Dame Game, Mason Short Hopes to Visit This Fall, Kayden McDonald Making Official Visit in September
An Ohio State legacy recruit has confirmed his next visit to Ohio State. 2025 tight end Landon Pace confirmed to Eleven Warriors this week he plans to attend Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Pace, the son of legendary Ohio State offensive tackle Orlando Pace,...
Eleven Warriors
Observations from Watching A Full Ohio State Practice for the First Time in 2022
For the first time all year, reporters who cover Ohio State had the opportunity to watch the Buckeyes go through a full practice on Thursday. Big Ten Network was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday for its stop at Ohio State as part of its annual preseason camp tour, and as such, Ohio State allowed members of the local media to also watch the entirety of practice.
Eleven Warriors
(1,008) Days of Winter
Of course you do. Ohio State whooped the home team in Ann Arbor that day. Fans of the visitors delivered what was then a customary 2nd half O-H-I-O cheer around the stadium. Phenomenal afternoon. But as it turned out, the start of a sabbatical from relative normalcy. The first case...
Eleven Warriors
The Dubcast Makes Its Preseason Predictions and Prognostications
One of the best parts of the College Football preseason is the opportunity to make predictions with absolutely zero consequences. Think about it! How many times does the preseason Heisman favorite actually win? Or the preseason Top 25... how often does that look anything remotely like the final Top 25?
