Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Workhorse shares tank on anemic Q2 revenue
Workhorse Group’s second-quarter revenue of $12,600 looks like a typo. But the maker of medium-duty electric delivery vans and chassis needs to put up with snickers and head-scratching for a while longer. After gains in nine of the last 10 Wall Street sessions, Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 24.16%...
CNBC
Rivian posts second-quarter revenue above estimates, but expects a wider loss for the year
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive maintained its full-year guidance for deliveries Thursday. The automaker reported second-quarter revenue that was higher than Wall Street expected. But it trimmed its full-year financial outlook, saying that investors should now expect a wider loss and lower capital expenditures than it had previously forecast. Electric...
Partner Communications Clocks 2% Revenue Growth In Q2
Partner Communications Company Ltd PTNR reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $245 million. Service revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $202 million, and Equipment revenue fell 20% Y/Y to $44 million. Service revenues for the cellular segment increased 9% Y/Y to $131 million, and the fixed-line segment rose...
Rivian Stock Higher As 2022 Production Hopes Offset $5.45 Billion Loss Forecast
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares edged higher after the upstart electric truckmaker forecast a wider-than-expected 2022 loss but stuck to its forecast of producing 25,000 vehicles by the end of the year. The stock also found support from a number of analysts upgrades, with price target boosts from RBC, D.A. Davidson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Ferrari boosts full-year guidance after a record second quarter
Ferrari increased its guidance for 2022 after a record quarterly result. The company said its second-quarter revenue, shipments and profit were all up more than 20% from the year-ago period. Ferrari's CEO said its net order intake also hit a record in the quarter. Ferrari raised its guidance for 2022...
TechCrunch
Jumia shares rise as the company’s e-commerce business revs up in Q2
What drove its stock higher? Jumia showed growth across most performance metrics in the second quarter, including revenue that topped expectations. The company’s performance indicators appreciated by double digits compared to the same quarter last year across active users, orders, GMV and revenue. Active consumers reached 3.4 million in Q2 2022, up 25% on a year-over-year basis. Orders grew by 35% year over year to 10.3 million. GMV climbed 21% to $271.1 million over the same timeframe, while revenue jumped 42% to $57.3 million. (The same indicators were up compared to Q1 2022 indicators in addition to year-ago results.)
Ransomware attack costs HanesBrands $100 million in net sales
HanesBrands suffered a $100 million blow from a ransomware attack that temporarily devastated its supply chain and orders, the company said Thursday. Why it matters: These cyber attacks pose a serious financial threat to companies in which bad actors seize control of their target's systems and then threaten to delete data, release information or refuse to relinquish control until payment is received.
Motley Fool
Why Enovix Stock Is Soaring Today
Enovix has finally started commercializing its battery technology. Because of that, it's seeing accelerating interest from customers. That's positioning it to capitalize on the enormous opportunity for batteries in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Co-Diagnostics Looks To Expand Monkeypox Testing Amid Falling COVID-19 Test Revenues
Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX posted Q2 revenue of $5 million, down from $27.4 million a year ago, way below the consensus of $20.5 million, primarily due to lower demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test. The company posted an operating loss of $(4.1) million compared to an operating income of $11.8...
CNBC
Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens
Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
biztoc.com
Dutch Bros 2Q Revenue Jumps 44%; Raises Forecast
Dutch Bros Inc. coffee chain reported a sharp increase in revenue in the second quarter. Revenue rose 44% at $186.4 million in the quarter from a year earlier. Total revenue for the year is now projected to be at least $715 million from $700 million. The chain opened its 600th...
insideevs.com
Rivian Q2 2022 Financial Results: Net Loss Widens To $1.7 Billion
Rivian Automotive has released the financial results for the second quarter of 2022, and the company continues to burn through cash at an even higher rate than before. The EV startup posted a revenue of $364 million in Q2 while its net loss widened to $1.71 billion, from $580 million the year before. Meanwhile, capital expenses in the quarter fell to $359 million, from $431 million a year earlier, when Rivian was readying its assembly plant in Illinois for the start of production.
HanesBrands Speeds up Supply Chain Remake After $100M Hit From Cyberattack
After suffering a cyberattack that cost it $100 million in net sales, HanesBrands is pressing forward with its efforts to remake its supply chain and innovate its products. “Our second-quarter results fell below our expectations as a result of unexpected events and the difficult global operating environment,” HanesBrands CEO Steve Bratspies said in the company’s Q2 earnings release. “Despite the challenges, we continue to make progress on our Full Potential plan.”
ZDNet
Mixed news about the electronics supply chain
The global electronics supply chain is beginning to stabilize, albeit unevenly. The good news is that even though demand is expected to stay strong and issues will persist into 2023, availability is expected to improve. That's according to an analysis of data from Supplyframe, an industry ecosystem catering to businesses...
Bloomberg
Home Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers Pulling Back
The supply of homes for sale across the US grew at a record rate last month, another sign that higher mortgage costs are cooling down the housing market. The number of active listings nationwide jumped 31% from a year earlier, a record-high increase for a third straight month, according to a report Tuesday by Realtor.com.
Comments / 0