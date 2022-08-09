Rivian Automotive has released the financial results for the second quarter of 2022, and the company continues to burn through cash at an even higher rate than before. The EV startup posted a revenue of $364 million in Q2 while its net loss widened to $1.71 billion, from $580 million the year before. Meanwhile, capital expenses in the quarter fell to $359 million, from $431 million a year earlier, when Rivian was readying its assembly plant in Illinois for the start of production.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO