State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO