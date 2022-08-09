Read full article on original website
New Scotland murder suspect appears in court
Jacob Klein, the man accused of killing a New Scotland physician’s assistant, was back in court Thursday. The appearance in Albany County Court was a procedural hearing. Klien has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Police say he stalked Rabadi for...
Fulton County man allegedly impersonates deputy
A 62-year-old man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after a complaint that he falsely identified himself as an employee of the Sheriff's Office.
Fulton Co. animal control officer accused of impersonation
An animal control officer in Fulton County is accused of pretending to be someone from the sheriff’s office. Police say Joseph Passino showed a badge and identified himself as a member of the sheriff’s office while trying to talk to a homeowner in the town of Perth. He’s never been employed by the sheriff’s office.
Trio charged with stealing construction equipment in Guilderland
Construction equipment was stolen from Guilderland, then found in Rensselaer County. Police have now charged three people for the crime. The equipment was stolen on Tuesday. Troopers say they found it all in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake. They arrested Kristopher Bradford, Natasha Ryan and John...
Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping
A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
Alleged bail jumper’s girlfriend arrested
State police said they arrested the girlfriend of Andrew Gibson for allegedly helping him to hide from authorities.
Gloversville duo charged with felony drug possession
State police arrested two men on felony drug possession charges in Gloversville. Police charged 34-year-old Irving McNeil-Smith from the Bronx with three criminal possession charges and one tampering with evidence charge. They charged 41-year-old Charles Newton with two possession charges. They were arrested after a traffic stop.
Amsterdam man arrested for allegedly stealing car
An Amsterdam man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle parked at a school. The Amsterdam Police Department said Nakia Christian, 44, was arrested on August 8.
Amsterdam woman arrested for stolen credit card
On the morning of August 4th The Amsterdam Police Department received a report of a stolen credit card being used at a local business at the Riverfront Center Mall. Officers obtained surveillance video and an investigation led to the identification of a suspect. During a police interview on 38 year-old Jacquinn Tanner admitted to using the stolen credit card. She was taken into custody on August 9th.
Man charged with stealing car from middle school lot
44 year-old Nakia Christian of Amsterdam was arrested on August 8th for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Lynch Middle School. Police responded to the stolen vehicle report on the afternoon of August 3rd and found that the vehicle had been parked in front of a maintenance garage on Brandt Place and was taken hours before anyone reported it. School surveillance materials helped Amsterdam Police Department investigators to positively identify Christian as a suspect.
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Body recovered from Thompson’s Lake
A body has been pulled from the water at Thompson’s Lake State Park Campground in East Berne. State police and Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple were at the lake after they say they got a call saying a man went under the water and never resurfaced. A dive team was also on the scene.
Man shot by Albany police earlier this year rejects plea deal
Jordan Young has rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for three to five years. He is the man who was shot by Albany police earlier this year, as police say he charged at an officer with a knife. Albany police showed NewsChannel 13 body camera...
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
State Police Looking Into Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy in Fulton County
State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.
NYSP: Johnstown man arrested for fake inspection sticker
A Johnstown man has been arrested for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker on his car. New York State Police said Brandon Mcrae, 30, was arrested on August 9.
State police investigate death of 7-year-old Johnstown boy
JOHNSTOWN – The death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy is under investigation. Emergency crews were called to the home around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, where they say Hunter Degroat was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at Nathan Littauer Hospital. Police say they will release more details once they’re available....
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit
A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.
Man charged with Troy murder
An arrest has been made in the murder of Troy man in March. Thaddaeus Steed, 21, is now charged with shooting and killing 46-year-old Maurice Miller. Police say the men knew each other. It happened late at night on March 26 at the Bradley Bar on Fourth Street. Miller was...
