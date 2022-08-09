ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego County DA dims light on case of missing Toronto man, John Doe

OSWEGO — Well wishes and “in lieu of flowers” are often the farewell and condolences given to the departed and their loved ones, but a Toronto family who has scoured the Earth to give that pleasure to their own dearly departed has been flanked by a wall of technicalities in the justice system.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home

You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Soar through the sky in Fulton on a Ford Trimotor

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will have the first-ever mass-produced airliner in Fulton, N.Y. and they are inviting people to board the flight!. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928, and the aircraft calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port...
FULTON, NY
City
Fulton, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Ridin’ for the Paws back for 10th anniversary

FULTON — The 10th annual Ridin’ for the Paws will be held this Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Fulton Elks Lodge. Ridin’ for the Paws is an event that Mary Simmons and Beth Holland put together every year to benefit Paws Across Oswego County, a nonprofit animal rescue based in Oswego.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

CNY artist wins Best of SUNY prize in statewide student exhibition

OSWEGO — December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”. Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition...
OSWEGO, NY
#Romance Novel#Paranormal Romance#Fulton Local#The Insignificant Life
Syracuse.com

‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno pumped to film his first horror movie in Syracuse (interview)

Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno is pumped about his next movie. The 70-year-old actor begins filming his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in Syracuse this week. Ferrigno will play a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer in his first role as a creature since he starred on the superhero TV series, “The Incredible Hulk,” which aired on CBS from 1977 to 1982.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy

A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
CAMDEN, NY
Hot 99.1

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

A New Experience Comes To Hannibal

Jessica Wakefield, a certified yoga teacher and Caren Thompson, a Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Aromatherapist are opening an exciting new business in Hannibal, NY. Peace, Love, and A Fuller Experience is a shared space of a yoga studio and massage room with a storefront that offers organic herbal teas, organic coffee, herbal tinctures, essential oil blends, gemstones, and natural wall hanging art with a growing inventory. They’re hosting their Grand Opening this Saturday, August 13th beginning at 10:00 a.m.
HANNIBAL, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Deputies arrest 79-year-old for murder in Scriba

SCRIBA — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 79-year-old man on a murder charge Thursday. Preliminary investigations revealed that Donald Coon, 79, allegedly shot and killed his 64-year-old neighbor. Coon has been arrested for murder in the second degree.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Tim Sears Jr. to compete at home tracks during SummerFAST

CENTRAL SQUARE — Tim Sears Jr. grew up watching his father and uncle compete in the world of DIRTcar racing around New York for as long as he can remember. He was always in the garage with them, learning and helping where he could, never missing a race. When...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
informnny.com

5 Lewis County residents arrested in connection to meth investigation

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five residents from Lewis County have been arrested following ongoing methamphetamine investigations. According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, this includes Port Leyden residents 32-year-old Lucas W. Dafoe, 20-year-old Paul D. Dafoe Jr., 31-year-old Ashley M. Galarneau, 38-year-old Travis B. Weber, and Lowville man Tyler J. Moroughan.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

