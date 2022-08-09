Read full article on original website
KTSA
Kerr County Officials searching for missing 15 year old
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in Kerr County asking for help in locating a missing teenager. 15 year old Priseis Thomas of Center Point was last seen by her family July 30. It’s believed she may be hiding from family members and her parents are hoping she will...
SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder
San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues into fatal shooting of two people inside car
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues into a shooting in April that left two people dead. Police said three people were sitting inside a car in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road around 9:40 p.m. on April 27 when another vehicle drove up.
foxsanantonio.com
Man getting order at food truck shot dead during carjacking, police search for suspects
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed during a recent car jacking and police need your help to bring the killers to justice. The deadly incident happened just before 3 a.m. on July 31 in the parking lot near a food truck off South Flores Street near Beatrice Avenue on the South Side.
Authorities searching for mother who has been missing for months
SAN ANTONIO — A missing mother's family believes she could be a victim of human trafficking. They say they're involving the FBI. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is pleading to the public to help find Sharon Oglesby. The family just filed the missing person's report days ago. However, they say no one has heard from the 38-year-old since April.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues from public about shooting deaths of 2 teenage cousins
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues regarding a shooting that left two young teenage cousins dead. According to police, officers responding to a shooting on July 23 at 2:27 a.m. found the victims inside a vehicle. Edgar Rojas, 14, was...
SAPD looking for missing 13-year-old
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on July 27, officials said. Marissa Ann Marie Hurni was last seen in the 9700 block of South Presa Street on July 27. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with a nightmare before Christmas logo.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect who robbed Northside smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who stole several items from a Northside smoke shop. The robbery happened Monday at Hazel Sky Smoke Shop off San Pedro Avenue near North Star Mall, according to the police. Police say the suspect asked an employee to show...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop on the North Side. Police said a man walked into Hazel Sky Smoke Shop at 7071 San Pedro on August 8 and asked an employee to show him multiple items.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
KSAT 12
Man shot in leg uncooperative with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a 28-year-old South Side man was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of West Theo Avenue, not far from Nogalitos Street and Interstate 35 after receiving word of a man wounded.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted in robbery at Jack in the Box
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of a robbery at a North Side Jack in the Box. A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened at around 3:50 p.m. on July 31 at the location in the 7200 block of Blanco Road.
KSAT 12
Man accused of shooting woman’s car five times; steering wheel stopped bullet, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he allegedly shot at a woman as she drove away from his house. An arrest warrant affidavit states that 28-year-old Paul Riojas opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle five times on June 14. The woman...
Man shot in jaw while sleeping in what police describe as 'shack' on empty lot on west side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to figure out if a man shot on the west side early Thursday morning was the intended target or just a victim caught in a spray of gunfire. They don't have much to go on when it comes to the shooter, except more than 30 bullet casings at the scene of this crime.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drive-by shooting at barbecue gathering, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting up a man’s vehicle during a barbecue. An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, people were having a gathering at a house when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Edward Trevino, drove by and opened fire.
KSAT 12
Burglar actively targeting elderly residents in surrounding areas of Alamo Heights, police say
Editor’s note: We previously reported the burglaries were happening in the Alamo Heights area. However, Alamo Heights police have since issued a correction. The burglaries are happening in surrounding areas, which include Castle Hills, Shavano Park and San Antonio. Alamo Heights police are warning elderly residents in the areas...
SAPD investigating shooting on east side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side. Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.
KWTX
Bexar County searching for woman who sold rental car
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam. The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided...
KTSA
Dozens of shots fired in neighborhood on San Antonio’s West side, wounding a man while he slept
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever fired dozens of shots in a West side neighborhood, resulting in a man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face. It was just before 3 A.M. Thursday in the 700 block of South San Bernardo...
KTSA
Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
