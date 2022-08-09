ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

Kerr County Officials searching for missing 15 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in Kerr County asking for help in locating a missing teenager. 15 year old Priseis Thomas of Center Point was last seen by her family July 30. It’s believed she may be hiding from family members and her parents are hoping she will...
KERR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD looking for missing 13-year-old

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on July 27, officials said. Marissa Ann Marie Hurni was last seen in the 9700 block of South Presa Street on July 27. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with a nightmare before Christmas logo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in leg uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a 28-year-old South Side man was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of West Theo Avenue, not far from Nogalitos Street and Interstate 35 after receiving word of a man wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sapd#Missing Person#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD investigating shooting on east side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side. Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Bexar County searching for woman who sold rental car

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam. The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy