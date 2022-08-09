Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Citrus City, or near Palmhurst, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mission, Palmview, Penitas, La Joya, Palmhurst, Sharyland, Alton, Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School, Abram-Perezville and Doffing. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 844 and 850. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
natureworldnews.com
Dangerous Heat to Continue in the Pacific Northwest Flood Threat in the Southwest United States: NWS
Extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest and possible floodings threats in the Southwest regions of the United States will continue in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather could also persist during the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and August 14. The...
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Clackamas, southwestern Marion and north central Linn Counties through 815 PM PDT At 750 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lyons, or 22 miles southeast of Salem, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Stayton, Mill City, Lyons, Mehama, Four Corners, Silver Falls, Aumsville, Sublimity and Jordan. In Oregon this includes State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 4 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Crook, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Crook; Wyoming Black Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crook County through 700 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Pine Haven, or 13 miles southwest of Sundance, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sundance and Warren Peak. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 167 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hernando; Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Pasco County in west central Florida Southwestern Hernando County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Port Richey East, or near New Port Richey, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spring Hill, Clearwater, Safety Harbor, New Port Richey, Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, Jasmine Estates, Trinity, New Port Richey East and Shady Hills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Union; Warren PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog can be expected through mid morning. Some of the fog will be locally dense, reducing visibilities to below a half mile at times. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 21:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Coast Range; Willamette Valley SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 604, 605, AND 606 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms). * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 03:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Broadwater; Meagher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Broadwater and central Meagher Counties through 415 AM MDT At 334 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 21 miles northwest of White Sulphur Springs to 17 miles east of Townsend. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include White Sulphur Springs, Fort Logan On The Smith River, Newlan Creek Reservoir and Fort Logan. This includes the following highways Highway 12 between mile markers 18 and 52. Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 18, and between mile markers 51 and 57. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 6 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Southern Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois and Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 11:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 04:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Teton Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Teton and northeastern Bonneville Counties through 430 AM MDT At 352 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Victor, or 9 miles southwest of Driggs. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Victor and Pine Creek Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 02:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 04:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the times of the evening high tides. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected high tide is 7.0 to 7.2 feet this evening. In addition, a long- period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 02:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 104. Lows 70 to 75. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Very Low Relative Humidity and Gusty Winds in Fire Weather Zones 284, 285, and 624 this afternoon and evening .Gusty south to southwest winds combined with very low RH will lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening across portions of south central Oregon and northeastern California. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 285 IN CALIFORNIA AND PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 IN OREGON * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...eastern portions of Fire Zone 284 near Lava Beds National Monument and most of Fire Zone 285. In South Central OR...Eastern and southern portions of Fire Zone 624 from Winter Rim southward to Lakeview and the Modoc County border. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 7-15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Very Low Relative Humidity and Gusty Winds in Fire Weather Zones 284, 285, and 624 this afternoon and evening .Gusty south to southwest winds combined with very low RH will lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening across portions of south central Oregon and northeastern California. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 285 IN CALIFORNIA AND PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 IN OREGON * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...eastern portions of Fire Zone 284 near Lava Beds National Monument and most of Fire Zone 285. In South Central OR...Eastern and southern portions of Fire Zone 624 from Winter Rim southward to Lakeview and the Modoc County border. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 7-15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
natureworldnews.com
Monsoon in the Southwest and a Cold Front in the Southeast Forecasted from August 12
Monsoon rain in the Southwest and a cold front in the Southeast will be the main weather conditions of these quadrants in the United States this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday, August 11. The so-called active monsoon season in portion of the Western US could...
