Effective: 2022-08-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Very Low Relative Humidity and Gusty Winds in Fire Weather Zones 284, 285, and 624 this afternoon and evening .Gusty south to southwest winds combined with very low RH will lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening across portions of south central Oregon and northeastern California. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 285 IN CALIFORNIA AND PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 IN OREGON * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...eastern portions of Fire Zone 284 near Lava Beds National Monument and most of Fire Zone 285. In South Central OR...Eastern and southern portions of Fire Zone 624 from Winter Rim southward to Lakeview and the Modoc County border. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 7-15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO